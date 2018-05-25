Is There Anything The Left Won’t Tax?

Television’s “science guy” Bill Nye has a suggestion for combating climate change: Impose a tax on cow flatulence.
Mr. Nye, who hosts the Netflix series “Bill Nye Saves the World,” said it would be a “fantastic thing for the world” to charge a fee on carbon emissions, including “exhaust from the animals,” which would increase the cost of beef.
“[T]his is what we can do and it’s a win-win: to have a fee on carbon,” Mr. Nye told the Daily Beast in a Monday interview. “So if you are raising livestock and producing a lot of carbon dioxide with your farm equipment and the exhaust from the animals, then you would pay a fee on that and it would be reflected in the price of meat, reflected in the price of fish, reflected in the price of peanuts.”
He called it a “free-market way to reckon with the real cost of a meat diet to the world.”
His policy suggestion met with chortles from free-marketers such as radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh, who quipped, “We used to joke that they would raise taxes on cow farts, and now here a guy is proposing it.”
A University of Michigan and Tulane University study released in March concluded that reducing U.S. beef consumption would result in lower greenhouse-gas emissions, citing the energy usage associated with raising bovine feed, including fertilizer production and farm equipment.
In 2010, food production accounted for about 8 percent of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, and in general, “animal-based foods are responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions per pound than plant-based foods,” said the University of Michigan statement.
“The production of both beef cattle and dairy cows is tied to especially high emissions levels,” said the release.
Not to mention the emissions from the cows themselves. “In addition, cows burp lots of methane, and their manure also releases this potent greenhouse gas,” said the university.
The beef industry has argued that such findings fail to factor in the nutritional benefits associated with the emissions.
“While I haven’t made the leap to calculating the grams of protein derived per individual cow burp or fart, I do believe it’s fair to conclude that per calorie, we are getting more bang for our nutritional buck when consuming animal fats and proteins compared to a cup of salad or bowl of pasta,” said Beef Magazine’s Amanda Radke in an April 8 post.
Mr. Nye said his policy prescription would apply only to the developed world, given that in developing countries, “you need protein and your agriculture may not be sophisticated enough to provide you the protein. So we’ll see. I don’t want to get in the business of judging people who aren’t vegetarians.”
He acknowledged that such a tax is unlikely because “conservatives now are against such a thing because they’re against any regulation, any tax or any government involvement in anything.”
“But again, it won’t last, and a carbon fee would be a fantastic thing for the world,” Mr. Nye said.
When taxing Cow farts is an idea that is actually thrown out there as a viable way to create more available revenue for the government, it’s time to admit that a certain party has officially driven off of the cliff to the abyss of LaLa Land and they all need to be replaced.
Sadly we already pay a stealth tax on beef. That ridiculous corn ethanol subsidy forces us to take corn – which is actual food – and convert it into inefficient fuel. The last time they raised the subsidy the price of beef went up and stayed up. It costs more to feed cows because the real food is being diverted into making 4th-rate gasoline.
Also we used to export lots of corn to other countries that are short on food. Now we don’t. Just remember that little fact when Dems say conservatives hate poor people.
So yes, the Left has already driven off Lunacy Cliff. And they did it in an E85 flex fuel vehicle.
What of all the bull that congress critters shovel in our faces?? How’s about taxing that!
Most of that “corn” is not “real” food, anyway. It’s GMO, and not fit to eat by people or animals. Fuel tanks is a good place for it.
AND, most car makers are using at least some auto parts made from food products (for instance, most wire insulation is now soy-based). This attracts rodents, who cause wiring damage that the dealers charge a small fortune to repair ($16,000 on my car last year).
Other parts include wheat, rice and even sugar cane-based materials. I believe Ford has begun using soy-based foam in its seats. (So you’re driving at highway speed, and your seat collapses from underneath you ….)
You can check this out, including whether your car has any damage reports on it here: theIncredibleEdibleCar.com.
If you say GMO corn is not real, you don’t know much about corn. Consider yourself on the same level as Bill Nye.
for the left it IS all about the MONEY. I read recently of leftist voices in CA being concerned because not enough money was being generated through traffic fines, etc. because people were obeying the law more and not getting ticketed. Can you imagine that.., complaining about people OBEYING THE LAW..!!
You said that right. They want to get back into office to raise taxes to the point we are giving them 90% of our paychecks… they think that they own all of our citizens, that they own our country, and that our savings, checking, land, and all of our assets belong to them.
The demonRAT party are communist muslims, and they are desperate to take back our government so they can finish their agenda. If we vote these maggots back into office we are fools, because they will never allow another legitimate election, they will control everything through their corrupt DOJ, FBI, NSA, IRS until the dems bring in UN troops to confiscate our arms, and these globalists make null and void our Constitution to end our sovereignty.
Just like in the days of Jeremiah, the communists and muslims have infiltrated our nation for the UN, THROUGH the democrt party. The enemy is in the democrat party. It has taken over the democrat party, the mainstream news centers, Hollywood, NFL, rappers, bureaucrats, college professors, school teachers, even in our churches. The evil has invaded our country and when the dems have taken back their ABSOLUTE POWER and ABSOLUTE CONTROL over us, they will have no restraints and they will do whatever they wish with our citizens.
You are quite RIGHT, pray2God! I’ve been saying, given how they’ve been acting since they got thrown out of power in 2016, if they EVER get back into power, they will see to it that we can NEVER vote them out again. People need to see the Commucrats for the conniving Communist TRAITORS they are, and STOP voting for them, at least if they want to remain a FREE republic, and not become just another failed Communist “paradise.”
Who’d a thunk.. Push traffic fines, people start paying attention to what they are doing, and obey the law! AND THEY ARE Having an issue with that.
IMO THAT FLAT OUT should tell anyone with 2 brain cells to rub together, that the democrats are the party of LAWLESSNESS!
bill nye the retard guy.
Let’s put fartometers in the mouths of all democrats. I bet they expel more hot, smelly air than cows.
Is anyone else thinking that Bill Nye should be the one checking on cow flatulence…by sticking his head straight into the source?
The democrats have had this “counting the cow’s passing gas”, a needless pork bill, for years and years, I heard of it when I was in college back in the 1980s. They use it to fund their “UN global agenda” off the unsuspecting backs of our citizens. Democrats have ALWAYS had their secret agenda, because they don’t want us to know that we are padding their pockets with our tax dollars. They do this all the time, and should have enough money by now to buy every planet in the universe to start their own personal dictatorships wherever they want.
Do you think it would fit in Hillary’s butt?
Bill Nye the lying guy, Really? How about all of the volcanos around the world spewing forth all of the gasses including CO2 and such? You going to put a greenhouse meter on it to charge what nation or better yet, the earth a tax on its own carbon footprint! Get a life! Take the Red Pill.
Why do cows put out so much exhaust? Because they eat veggies. If we did the same wouldn’t that make more exhaust gases?
They will definitely not tax illegal aliens and billions of $$ in remittances these illegals extract from the economy while syphoning them to foreign countries.
Apparently not, A_Reader. I’ve been advocating that remittance tax for a long time now, but nobody seems to be listening.
I’ve been listening.. SO have many others here.
To get more votes the demonRATs want to put ALL illegals and ALL refugees onto OUR medicare and OUR medicaid and on obamacare, AND, to make it legal for ALL illegals and ALL refugees to vote.
Do you smell a rat? If our citizens are so gullible to not be able to think for themselves and know that all they are doing it is to sweep the entire nation to get ALL the votes our citizens are in a coma.
No i smell a TREASONOUS HAG.. That’s imo what ANYONE advocating amnesty, or allowing illegal INVADERS to our country being given the vote is.. A TRAITOR.
Just deporting illegals would save us $345 billion a year, which would be a lot more than remittance taxes would bring in, and we wouldn’t have to deal with the problems they cause here.
He makes as much sense as it would if he charge Hawaii for all the gas that is coming from the big Island. There is more gas coming from that than ALL the cows in the US would put out in 5 years or more. Yeah Bill, you need a glass belly so you can see where you are going.
Nay nay mr Nye. It just ain’t gonna happen…. that is if you don’t want a revolution. Man, I always thought you were a bit shy of a six pack, but this really proves it. But, if you DO want to see a real revolution, just see what would happen if this actually got enacted.
The one thing Libs won’t tax is stupid ideas. If they did, they’d be paying all the taxes and complain that it was unfair.
Mr. Nye, who hosts the Netflix series “Bill Nye Saves the World,”
Jesus Christ saved the world. Could the name of his show be any more self-centered? There’s no getting around the fact that Libs hate God because they want to be their own gods. The existence of a real God who says “There are no gods but Me” puts the lie to the wishful thinking of Libs who think they’re gods.
Kim Jung Un thinks he’s a god. We rightly think he’s deranged for believing this. But is he alone? How about Hillary? She wants to be Queen of the Universe and sit on the Iron Throne.
Or how about Obama? Too many photos of him with a “halo” to link them all individually.
LINK
And one more I found by accident just now
LINK
The Media did this on purpose to make him look like a god. I’m sure in his own little mind he is a god. Back in the real world however…
Actually, a pair of devil horns will fit him better.
Since Nye is a horse’s a$$ we should slap a tax on him.
And all other idiot liberals!
The Idea is now out there, now we will see if the Left will actually start presenting bills on this and other outlandish ideas. let’s tax clean air while we are at it!
Radical EPA had this idea years ago.
Another snowflake!
It is a shame there’s not a way to tax liberal progressives.
If we could simply tax all the bull—t and hot air spewed by leftists loonies, Trump deranged haters, and politicians in general, the national debt could be eliminated in about one week.
While taxing by governments is a necessary evil, it is not Free Market. So any tax to solve a problem is not a Free Market solution. The word “Free” in free market stands for the free association between the people involved, if you are forced to do something it is by its very nature not being done by “free association” and thus cannot be a free market. This is something nuts like Bill Nye do not understand.
I have a great idea Bill Nye, the Airhead guy. We should tax all liberals for the bowel movements that they make, because of global warming! Also, with regard to the University of Michigan, which is in my home state, I think the carbon emissions from your brains are causing “global warming”. I just heard on Fox News the other day, that the University of Michigan has a policy, that if two students are talking and a third student over hears the two students talking and is “offended” by what the two students are saying, that student can report the two students to Administrators at U of M and the two students have to face Administrators and police officers! These are the best and brightest at U of M?
The beginnings of a “police state”….. Hitler did this exact thing.
Heck you would try to charge you for breathing if they could, that’s why I vote Republican. To much Corruption in the Left party.
Richard Wittauer, they’d have been taxing the air you breathe a long TIME ago, if they could figure out how to put a meter on it so they’d know how much to charge you!
Just like when Obama mandated all the power companies had to install those “smart meters” on your home. That was so (a) they could assign you a set amount of kilowatt hours you were allowed to use and (b) TAX you or ration and CUT YOU OFF if you exceeded it. The only reason that didn’t happen was he couldn’t get Congress to pass the law that would have done that!
But you can bet if they HAD have passed said law, NO liberal, especially all those mansion owning holly weird elites, would EVER have been included in that ‘cutting you off if you exceeded your rationing”.
In Maryland, a Dem Governor named O’Malley taxed the rain. That’s proof that they’ll tax anything possible. They figured out a way to measure the runoff. Businesses were painting gardens on their roofs because they were using Google Earth to measure square footage of buildings, sidewalks, driveways, etc.
I wrote a letter and picture that my swimming pool actually collected rain water and then asked when I would be receiving my tax rebate. Never heard back, of course.
Marylanders did elect a Republican Governor and the tax was rescinded.
I heard other states tried the same, fining people who COLLECTED rain water, for ‘stealing from the state”.. I am sorry, but that is bloody insane!
Is there ANYTHING the Left won’t tax? Well, considering their INSATIABLE craving for other people’s money to spend on their COMMIE SCHEMES, no, there isn’t!
It never ceases to amaze how liberals who have never seen a climate change in their life, or anyone else’s, are so absolutely certain it will happen tomorrow and are so ever willing to use one of the most corrupting forces on the face of the planet, can be witnessed today and has a long history of destruction, of putting too much power into the hands of a few individuals who masquerade as government, but this time it will work out and save them from the boogeyman
Whether climate change happens or not the threat from it is not as real or as present as the corrupting nature of man when given too much power
We all are safer, more productive and better off when we have chains firmly around the beast’s neck rather than growing it by feeding it with the blood, sweat, and tears of other people.
Isn’t it a fact that a vegetarian or vegan diet creates a lot more gas within the human body, resulting in flatulence…methane…??? By Mr. Nye’s own standards, should all non-carnivores be forced to wear a fart meter so they can be appropriately taxed?
Why don’t people understand that meat is what we are supposed to eat. God told Noah when he got off the boat “everything that moves is food for you”.
For those who don’t know anything about the UN’s Agenda 21, this is the entire concept to “sustain” the world. Tax, tax, tax, tax, tax, tax and more tax to sustain the one world leaders bank accounts and to feed the world off the backs of world citizens who actually work-especially the people who live in the richest nations (aka USA). Hey, that would make our USA citizens their “worker ants”. BRILLIANT! What a concept! Dumb the citizens down and they won’t suspect a thing, especially if you tell them that you are saving the world, and it is all because of the wonderful democrat party… so go ahead, vote them back into ABSOLUTE POWER and ABSOLUTE CONTROL over YOUR tax dollars and YOUR bank accounts that they will all access at their discretion. Vote the dems back into power and make THEM rich. This is why they are so mad at Trump, he REDUCED taxes (what a bad president) and is exposing their crimes, treasons, Mafia mob corruption, and their one world agenda that puts our citizens into UN bondage. Wait, wasn’t that Hitler’s plan?
Jumping Jupiter, it sure was! Well blow me down!
Yo, Bill, what the animals of the forest, the savanna and the ones in high mountains that fart into thin air? Bill always looked a little nutty, now I know why.
They are atheists, all of them, they don’t understand that God is alive and well and He is the only thing that is keeping the universe in order, keeping the earth rotating the sun, and keeping the sun with fuel to burn.
They cannot and never will be able to control the earth, the sun, and the universe in their fake global warming scheme. For those who cannot see this, these maggots are making fools us so we will give up all of our basic freedoms so they can rule the world. It’s an elite globalist’s evil snake oil ponzi scheme to convince us that they are the saviors of the world. AND OUR STUPID CITIZENS ARE BUYING IT! Too much pot has killed their brain cells and taken away their ability to think and process common sense. Dear Lord, only God can control the universal cycles of time and space. Who in the hell do they think they are? These are dangerous insane people and WE citizens lift them up above God. They are on the lunatic fringe, and they do what all lunatics do, they corrupt, kill, and destroy. They are greedy, power and control hungry mad men/women, who plot, scheme, devise and use every means to obtain ABSOLUTE POWER and ABSOLUTE CONTROL over the planet. God tore down the Tower of Babel and scattered pagan Nimrod’s people into languages so they couldn’t scheme and connive to rule the world. They thought they were gods. Which was Hitler’s dream in WWII Germany. History is repeating itself and our USA is too stupid to see it
Bill Nye flatulates from his mouth. Put a fartometer in it, and tax him.
Seeing as how water vapor is the largest greenhouse gas, does My Nye think we ought to make our planet as dry as Mars or should we go for as dry as the Moon?