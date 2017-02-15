Is the Left Playing with Fire Again?

To those who lived through that era that tore us apart in the ’60s and ’70s, it is starting to look like “deja vu all over again.”
And as Adlai Stevenson, Bobby Kennedy and Hubert Humphrey did then, Democrats today like Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are pandering to the hell-raisers, hoping to ride their energy to victory.
Democrats would do well to recall what happened the last time they rode the tiger of social revolution.
As the riots began in Harlem in 1964 and Watts in 1965, liberals rushed to render moral sanction and to identify with the rioters.
“In the great struggle to advance civil and human rights,” said Adlai at Colby College, “even a jail sentence is no longer a dishonor but a proud achievement. … Perhaps we are destined to see in this law-loving land people running for office … on their prison records.”
“There is no point in telling Negroes to obey the law,” said Bobby; to the Negro, “the law is the enemy.” Hubert assured us that if he had to live in a slum, “I could lead a mighty good revolt myself.”
Thus did liberals tie themselves and their party to what was coming. By 1967, Malcolm X had been assassinated, Stokely Carmichael with his call to “Black Power” had replaced John Lewis at SNCC, and H. Rap Brown had a new slogan: “By any means necessary.”
Came then the days-long riots of Newark and Detroit in 1967 where the 82nd Airborne was sent in. A hundred cities were burned and pillaged following the assassination of Dr. King on April 4, 1968.
And what happened in our politics?
The Democratic coalition of FDR was shattered. Gov. George Wallace rampaged through the Democratic primaries of Wisconsin, Indiana and Maryland in 1964, then ran third party and carried five Southern states in 1968.
His presidency broken by Vietnam and the riots, LBJ decided not to run again. Vice President Humphrey’s chances were ruined by the violent protests at his Chicago convention, which were broken up by the club-wielding cops of Democratic Mayor Richard J. Daley.
Race riots in the cities, student riots on campus, and that riot of radicals in Chicago helped deliver America to Richard Nixon.
Came then the huge anti-Nixon, anti-war demonstrations of the fall of 1969, the protests in the spring of 1970 after the Cambodian invasion and the Kent State killings, and the Mayday siege by thousands of anarchists to shut down D.C. in 1971.
Again and again, Nixon rallied the Silent Majority to stand with him — and against them. Middle America did.
Hence, what did its association with protesters, radicals and Black Power militants do for the Democratic Party?
Where LBJ swept 44 states in 1964 and 61 percent of the vote, in 1968 Humphrey won 13 states and 43 percent.
In 1972, Nixon and Spiro Agnew swept 49 states, routing the champion of the countercultural left, George McGovern.
And the table had been set for California Governor Ronald Reagan, who defied campus rioters threatening him with violence thusly: “If it takes a bloodbath, let’s get it over with.”
Without the riots and bombings of the ’60s and ’70s, there might have been no Nixonian New Majority and no Reagan Revolution.
Today, with the raucous protests against President Trump and his travel ban, the disruption of Congressional town meetings, the blocking of streets every time a cop is involved in a shooting with a black suspect, and the rising vitriol in our politics, it is beginning to look like the 1960s again.
There are differences. In bombings, killings, beatings, arrests, arson, injuries and destruction of property, we are nowhere near 1968.
Still, the intolerant left seems to have melded more broadly and tightly with the Democratic Party of today than half a century ago.
Where Barry Goldwater joked about sawing off the East Coast and “letting it drift out into the Atlantic,” Californians today talk of secession. And much of Middle America would be happy to see them gone.
Where Nixon was credited with the “cooling of America” in 1972, and Reagan could credibly celebrate “Morning in America” in 1984, any such “return to normalcy” appears the remotest possibility now.
As with the EU, the cracks in the USA seem far beyond hairline fractures. Many sense the country could come apart. It did once before. And could Southerners and Northerners have detested each other much more than Americans do today?
Fifty years ago, the anti-Nixon demonstrators wanted out of Vietnam and an end to the draft. By 1972, they had gotten both. The long hot summers were over. The riots stopped.
But other than despising Trump and his “deplorables,” what great cause unites the left today? Even Democrats confess to not knowing Hillary Clinton’s presidential agenda.
From those days long ago, there returns to mind the couplet from James Baldwin’s famous book, from which he took his title:
“God gave Noah the rainbow sign/ No more water, the fire next time.”
—
Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of the new book “The Greatest Comeback: How Richard Nixon Rose From Defeat to Create the New Majority.” To find out more about Patrick Buchanan and read features by other Creators writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators website at www.creators.com.
COPYRIGHT 2017 CREATORS.COM
Is the Left Playing with Fire Again?,
The demon-CRAPs do NOT care about America, all they care about is personal POWER!!!
What comes around goes around. The more hate and destruction coming from the left, the more the people move to the right.
There needs to be a limit though. if they move this far to the left or this far past the law, we need to start rounding them up. Your “civil disobedience” pass has expired.
Why is Madonna walking free after condoning Trump’s assassination? I’m just saying. It’s time to enforce the existing sedition laws.
I agree gadget. It’s high time we started ENFORCING the damn laws we have on the books and STOP ignoring them. All the times these snowflakes riot, all it does is prove to everyone else in the world we cannot Control our pwn people and the rule of law here, is meaningless..
And the shame of it all is that ex-president Obama is behind it all through his non-profit organization ORGANIZING FOR ACTION (OFA). Query How Obama is scheming to Sabatoge Trump’s presidency.
No, what to ME is a shame is that we have no laws allowing us to go AFTER Obama for his funding and organizing of these criminal activities.. CAUSE YOU bloody well know if it was a joe schmoe average who was doing it, they WOULD BE in jail (well as long as they were not an outspoken libtard that is)..
WE need to get BACK to the rule of law, and that law applying to EVERYONE, not just some people some of the time. BUT TO ALL PEOPLE ALL OF THE TIME!
No one should be immune to penalties for breaking the law. NO ONE should be above the law.. PERIOD.
[ There are differences. In bombings, killings, beatings, arrests, arson, injuries and destruction of property, we are nowhere near 1968. ]
Maybe what we need to do IS go back TO THOSE days where heads were cracked with such regularity, streets ran with blood, to restore some DAMN ORDER to this land…
Prefer not…. BUT, the leftist scum needs to realize that if they want violence, we’ve far more armed, combat equipped and experienced folks on our side than the can muster and there’s a limit to patience and civility. Semper Fi!! PBIMF!!
Rivah. IMO its cause of that sort of “Prefer not to” attitude which is what the leftists are counting on. PEOPLE being unwilling to SEE the bloodshed that imo will wind up being necessary to STOP ALL THIS DAMN rioting…
TWO WORDS x2 for the alt radical left extremist anti American marxists.
1. TERM LIMITS
2. MID TERMS
Hi-Liar-y is not out of hot water yet.
Think about it.
While true, CAN you imagine the outrage from the left if he tried?!
Would Adlai Stevenson been a good President? Probably. His problem was running against D. D. Eisenhower. JFK was great, Carter, Clinton, and Obama were medocre. Someday, one day, the Democrats might actually nominate a person worthy to be President.
Unfortunately, do not have an article which more closely fits
But this is shocking and from Gary Randall, president and founder of Faith and Freedom, he is perhaps best known for his nearly twenty years on radio and television
Obama Building An Angry Army of Agitators
http://blog.faithandfreedom.us/2017/02/obama-building-angry-army-of-agitators.html#more
(Obama) “is gearing up his OFA for battle with more than 250 offices across the country. The highly funded organization is beefing up staff, with public records showing the organization now has 32,525 volunteers nationwide. And they are recruiting every single day.”