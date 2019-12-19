Is the Fix In? Hillary warns of ‘tough’ 2020 election: ‘Closer than one would like or expect’
Hillary Clinton warned Wednesday that Americans are headed for a “tough election” in 2020 because of how divided the country is.
“I think that it’s going to be a very tough election, as they seem to be these days, probably closer than one would like or expect,” the twice-failed presidential candidate said on a podcast hosted by former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard.
“In part, because we are so divided,” Mrs. Clinton continued. “I mean, we are really a divided nation, and our partisanship stands for many other things. It stands for acceptance or rejection of all kinds of cultural changes. It stands for divides between urban and rural, between fast-growing, knowledge-based economies and stagnant, agriculture and manufacturing-based economies.”
Later in the interview, Mrs. Clinton said she was “devastated” and in “shock” after losing the 2016 election to President Trump.
“I can’t even describe to you how it made no sense. It’s why I wrote a book called, ‘What Happened,’ because I was trying to figure out what happened,” she said, adding that it was “really difficult” to give her concession speech the next day.
Earlier Wednesday, Mrs. Clinton tweeted out a GIF with her shaking her head “no” after Playboy reporter Brian Karem claimed a White House source said she “purposely” lost the election.
“Not from the Onion but from a WH source – ‘Hillary Clinton purposely lost the election with the aid of Russian hacking so the Democrats could then impeach Trump,'” Mr. Karem tweeted, prompting Mrs. Clinton’s response.
Tough election? When you have Pocahontas ready and able to chew the toughness of any election into a socialist smooth and soft electoral landing with redistributed other people’s money, like an Indian maiden’s mouth on a leathery tough moccasin?
Tough when you have a deep state issued FBI Insurance policy to hide all the foreign money donated to your fake Clinton Charity that just ended up in your personal bank accounts and future Presidential campaign war chest.
Tough when the socialist conquered fake media makes straight in our political desert a highway for your crooked path that always leads to a crooked secular socialist god election.
These deception masked political bandits, disguised as bushwhacked persecuted righteous Lone Rangers have no silver bullets in their arsenal that were not molded with 30 American bought Judas forged pieces of silver. Only when the masks come off and the headdresses removed, do things begin to get tough for them indeed, while “What you see is what you get” Trump just gaily waltzes onto a campaign stage right in the middle of a fake House Impeachment to confidently assure America to “Let not your hearts be troubled” The Fix is in only when your “FIXED” elections put American into a fix and emotional fit.