Is the Fix In? Hillary warns of ‘tough’ 2020 election: ‘Closer than one would like or expect’

Hillary Clinton warned Wednesday that Americans are headed for a “tough election” in 2020 because of how divided the country is.

“I think that it’s going to be a very tough election, as they seem to be these days, probably closer than one would like or expect,” the twice-failed presidential candidate said on a podcast hosted by former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

“In part, because we are so divided,” Mrs. Clinton continued. “I mean, we are really a divided nation, and our partisanship stands for many other things. It stands for acceptance or rejection of all kinds of cultural changes. It stands for divides between urban and rural, between fast-growing, knowledge-based economies and stagnant, agriculture and manufacturing-based economies.”

Later in the interview, Mrs. Clinton said she was “devastated” and in “shock” after losing the 2016 election to President Trump.

“I can’t even describe to you how it made no sense. It’s why I wrote a book called, ‘What Happened,’ because I was trying to figure out what happened,” she said, adding that it was “really difficult” to give her concession speech the next day.

Earlier Wednesday, Mrs. Clinton tweeted out a GIF with her shaking her head “no” after Playboy reporter Brian Karem claimed a White House source said she “purposely” lost the election.

“Not from the Onion but from a WH source – ‘Hillary Clinton purposely lost the election with the aid of Russian hacking so the Democrats could then impeach Trump,'” Mr. Karem tweeted, prompting Mrs. Clinton’s response.

