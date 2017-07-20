Is media responsible for America’s current ‘civil war’?

One of the journalists whose investigative reporting brought a president down recognizes that the U.S. is deeply divided – but Carl Bernstein thinks Fox News is mostly to blame.
Bernstein and fellow Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward broke the Watergate story that took down President Richard Nixon in the 1970s. On CNN over the weekend, Bernstein acknowledged that the media is struggling to document the deep divides in America.
“We are in the midst of a cold civil war in this country – a political and cultural civil war. And all of our reporting is taking place in the context of that cold civil war,” he said, adding that one of CNN’s competitors is to blame.
“… Fox has changed American politics as perhaps no institution has. Since its invention in 1996, our politics has been changed inalterably by this right-wing counterforce, whatever you want to call Fox News.”
Don Irvine of Accuracy in Media says Fox News may indeed have given America a different voice in the newsroom, but he argues that the mainstream media is so upset these days because Trump is going around them.
“From the get-go with Trump, the way he started with the media relations, he decided that the media is not going to be his filter for his message – and this has just thrown them into upheaval,” Irvine tells OneNewsNow.
“They can’t figure out how they’re going to get back and try to get the control back over the message and become the filter for everyone, because Trump has just turned this whole thing upside down.”
Irvine counters Bernstein’s argument about the country being in a “cold civil war” by suggesting that most Americans have more basic concerns.
“They’re looking at jobs and taxes and how their life is going,” says the AIM chairman. “There’s a lot of stuff that happens here in DC. [But] all this fighting from the media? That’s well beyond anything that really affects them in their daily lives.”
To prove his point, Irvine wonders how many Americans have personally witnessed any of the anti-Trump protests. He says unless they live in a major city, on the East or West Coast, or in a college town, the only thing most Americans probably know about a “cold civil war” is what they see or read in the media.
I would blame CNN and MSNBC
Democrats control the narrative in this country. Only their views is allowed on TV, newspapers, magazines,theater, movies, schools and universities. Fox has plenty of Democrats on air. Democrats are the real fascists
Which is why i can understand WHY Bernstein is saying “this is all on fox news”… CAUSE he wants the Dem’s voice box (CNN, MSNBC etc0 to get BACK to being the filter and controlling the narrative of what we hear, see and know..
Yeah, SHAME on FOX NEWS for telling the TRUTH and making the attack dog media of the LYING LEFT look like the LIARS and PROPAGANDA HACKS they truly are!
the “main stream media” are really the enemies of the American people!!
I wonder where is the platoon of ‘investigative’ reporters investigating the Clintons or the Obamas , Pelosis, Reid, Wasserman Schultz, Holder, et al. The list is rather long.too long for me to post.There is more than enough verified grist for their mill. But Woodward, and Bernstein, of the WaPo, were quick to assemble at least 20 whose only function was to dig dirt about Trump
They don’t wanna investigate an of them, cause i feel they SECRETLY AGREE with the illegalities those people are shoveling in our throats..