Is it time for a people’s wall using GoFundMe?

“Why hasn’t someone made a GoFundMe for Trump’s wall?’ asked New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin, who offered a rundown of the complicated political and financial dynamics regarding the future of the southern border between Mexico and the U.S.

President Trump, who sees the barrier as a national security must-have, vows to shut down the government if the $5 billion he has asked for to accomplish this task goes by the wayside. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer say they will only offer $1.4 billion.

“Perhaps there is a third way, one that would provide the money and keep the government open. Let the people who support the wall pay for it — directly and voluntarily. That’s what a number of readers suggest,” Mr. Goodwin said.

Indeed, Post reader Mike Triunfo is ready to start the GoFundMe effort himself. Ronald Gibberman suggested finding the dollars through a new federal tax on legal marijuana.

“Jack Murray was blunt and creative. He did the math and came up with this calculation: If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall,” Mr. Goodwin wrote.

“All those ideas are useful, and there are no doubt others. Whatever the direct mechanism, I find the suggestion of a People’s Wall intriguing. If nothing else, it certainly keeps faith with the spirit of the Trump revolution — to shake up Washington and both parties. And if Congress won’t secure the borders, then it is necessary for the public to step in. It would be a modern” asked the columnist.

