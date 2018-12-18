Is it time for a people’s wall using GoFundMe?

“Why hasn’t someone made a GoFundMe for Trump’s wall?’ asked New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin, who offered a rundown of the complicated political and financial dynamics regarding the future of the southern border between Mexico and the U.S.
President Trump, who sees the barrier as a national security must-have, vows to shut down the government if the $5 billion he has asked for to accomplish this task goes by the wayside. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer say they will only offer $1.4 billion.
“Perhaps there is a third way, one that would provide the money and keep the government open. Let the people who support the wall pay for it — directly and voluntarily. That’s what a number of readers suggest,” Mr. Goodwin said.
Indeed, Post reader Mike Triunfo is ready to start the GoFundMe effort himself. Ronald Gibberman suggested finding the dollars through a new federal tax on legal marijuana.
“Jack Murray was blunt and creative. He did the math and came up with this calculation: If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall,” Mr. Goodwin wrote.
“All those ideas are useful, and there are no doubt others. Whatever the direct mechanism, I find the suggestion of a People’s Wall intriguing. If nothing else, it certainly keeps faith with the spirit of the Trump revolution — to shake up Washington and both parties. And if Congress won’t secure the borders, then it is necessary for the public to step in. It would be a modern” asked the columnist.
I’m all in and will even help my Kids kick in their share. At this point even many Mexicans would kick into a border wall Kitty starting with Tijuiana.
There are also way more than 65 million voting Christians in this country, if you count those Democrats who still claim the honor, and even House and Senate Democrats still have Christians in their ranks,,,, who just need to remember that “Heaven has a wall, a gate and a strict immigration policy. Hell has open borders.” Just pay the dark boatman his dime, then your soul. where now the Rio Grande replaces the River Styx.
“Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.” (Matthew 7:13-14
Another reason you cannot vote Democrat and still call yourself Christian today. Just for God’s sake take back your party, you the few the Proud, the American Christian Democrats of old, whose leaders drive real Christians from you party like chaff, when in essence they are the nurturing wheat, and the staff of life to a now dying American party institution.
I’d doubt go-fund me would allow it.. I see them as being too liberal.
THAT SAID< i'd certainly have no issue chipping in.
According to a # of sources, trump won 62,984,828 in just the Popular vote. So at 5 billion in funds being asked for, if everyone of those who voted for trump, gave 80 bucks each, we'd raise the money needed..
An awesome idea! Count me in.
Great idea! And while we’re at it, let’s make all the sanctuary counties/cities/states do the same instead of having the federal taxpayers subsidize them.
I’m down with that. HECK just withholding the funds to those sanctuary &*&*holes alone should easily pony up the 5 bill Trump’s asking for.
“Heaven has a wall, a gate and a strict immigration policy. Hell has open borders.”
Damn I like that verse…
‘Funding for the Homeland Security Department, Justice, Interior, Agriculture and other agencies — comprising a quarter of the federal government — runs out Friday at midnight absent action by Congress and Trump.’……..So if that is indeed the case, if Mueller is part of the Justice Department his funding disappears come Friday !!!! Maybe Trump is not so foolish after all. How long can THEY go without a paycheck? No Travel expenses reimbursed? They will have to make it up with CNN interviews and book deals, the true bonus they knew all along was in the offering even before they signed up.
Great idea!
I do remember years back, where on our tax return, we could set aside money for politicians to use. Could we not have a place to build our wall?
I’m in for go fund me. I am wondering how many of our members of the entertainment industry would do some shows to fund the wall? Patriotic Americans I am sure would donate, it is that important. The wall is LONG OVERDUE!
I say maybe half a dozen holly wood types would chip in… The vast majority either would just not give, OR give to a “bash the wall down’ fund.
Place sniper teams about 500 yards apart for the entire length of the southern border. A wall of lead is a fairly effective deterant.
Just have a well trained marine in a guard tower ever 500 yards. You don’t need a full on sniper team.
If I remember correctly, didn’t we seed the Ho Chi Min trail with APM’s?
It seems there is already such a funding vehicle (Fundthewall.com) that has raised almost $200,000 to date.
How about defunding planned parenthood for a start1 (1 1/2 billion for 3yrs) The majority of Americans favor a wall and majority of Americans oppose tax money to murder babies. Is this the way our forefathers wanted us to be represented, of course th3y neve envisioned slimy creatures like Pelosi and Schulmer.
I always wondered about a laser wall. 10-foot tall posts, about 50 yards apart, with laser sensors starting about 3 inches off the ground and spaced every 6 inches up and down the post, shooting plasma hot, skin-burning, melt-your-face-off laser beams. You know, sort of “virtual” border wall? In addition, we could make all different color beams for different seasons – Christmas, Easter, Independence Day – green, red, blue, white. would light up the night, all pretty and stuff. I KNOW American ingenuity could make this happen, and probably quicker and less expensive than this proposed wall. Then we’d REALLY have the beautiful wall Trump bragged about. Just a thought.
LOL. A # of sci-fi shows have had similar type walls.. I’d love to see them myself.
I’m sick of this whole mess. This is what will put President Trump way over the top for a second term. Those Dim’s don’t give a poop about what the majority of WE THE PEOPLE want or need.
I will put my money where my mouth is!!
Build the wall
Ten feet tall
Big and small
Deport them all
MAKE AMERICA AMERICA AGAIN
If it is doable and legal, I would contribute. I’ll bet it would not require much money per person who back it.