Is GOP Leadership Stupid, Incompetent or Slap-Crazy?

The answer is yes.

Click here to get information on Todd’s national gathering of Christians!

I’d like to know who in their right mind thought it was a good idea to run eleven Republicans in Georgia’s sixth congressional district race.

Instead of a decisive victory, Republican Karen Handel is now faced with a summer runoff against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

It’s as if Republican leadership fell out of the stupid tree and hit every branch on the way down.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 9.9/10 (9 votes cast)

, 9.9 out of 10 based on 9 ratings