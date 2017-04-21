The answer is yes.
I’d like to know who in their right mind thought it was a good idea to run eleven Republicans in Georgia’s sixth congressional district race.
Instead of a decisive victory, Republican Karen Handel is now faced with a summer runoff against Democrat Jon Ossoff.
It’s as if Republican leadership fell out of the stupid tree and hit every branch on the way down.
Is GOP Leadership Stupid, Incompetent or Slap-Crazy?
The RINOS are all of the above in your article. Secondly, who are 90% of the RINOS in Congress? They are socialists like the DemoRATS and gutless cowards!!!!!!!
Yes to all questions. The only good thing here is that the Socialist Democrats were jumping for joy over the chance that they could win this seat because the leadership was so stupid as to give them the possibility of getting 50%. Now, Republican National people is the time to spend some money, get some people on the street, get some ads on the box and stop standing around contemplating at your navels.
Agreed, backpacker. I imagine the large number of contenders for that position was purely because the GOP is “on top” at the moment, and the career-politician wannabe opportunists flocked to Georgia–the only election going at the moment–to hop on that bandwagon.
After all, if they somehow manage to get ELECTED, they WIN–even if they are thrown out after one term–because their FELLOW career politician opportunists have voted themselves a pension at FULL PAY for LIFE after serving only one term. Not to mention all the OTHER goodies they have voted themselves at the expense of the taxpayers. They even have fat annual pay raises rigged where they AUTOMATICALLY take effect, without ANY of them having to go on record as you know, actually VOTING for it. They have to actually vote NO to prevent the pay raise from going into effect! One of the career politician VERMIN who was in danger of losing his seat on the govt. gravy train could always make THAT grand gesture to show the rubes back home how he/she is looking out for their interests. They figure us rubes out here in flyover country are TOO STUPID to see how they have rigged the system in THEIR favor!
Sorry if I seem cynical,but the above is 99% of what we have in Congress today. Anybody see a PROBLEM with that? I sure do! Can’t help recalling what George Wallace said about them: Republican or Democrat, there’s not a DIME’S WORTH of difference between them!
I would almost be happier if they WERE crazy. That at least might give some apologies for why they stupidly ran 11 (i thought it was 16) GOP members for the 1 vacancy. IMO all so they could clog up the votes to deny any dem from getting a majority.
BUT the fact the main dem still got 48% of the vote is very worrying..
oleteabag, I don’t think you sounded a bit cynical. You simply stated the truth!
What do you expect? It’s the state of Georgia.
Such things are not only happening in Georgia — look at Congress where the Republicans had YEARS to come up with a replacement plan for obamacare and failed miserably. In the end, they took obamacare and tweaked it a bit and then wondered why all Republicans didn’t vote for it. The GOP leadership is a failure — McConnell, Ryan, national GOP leadership and related ‘stupid, incompetent, and slap-crazy.’ And, another thing, we call the Democrats stupid, but at least when they come up with something they agree to stick together. As Republicans we get the negatives from the GOP and few positives. Thank God that Trump is president because without him, the Republican Party would be DISMAL..!!
I agree with most you say here, But, as far is McConnel (and I’ve been down on him too) is concerned, for once it looked like he came through when needed for the Supreme Court seat.
We neither need nor want a replacement plan for the ACA. Just repeal the despicable thing and be done with it, as promised many years ago.
The Republicans voted what – 80- times to repeal the ACA..!!..when they knew that obama would veto it..!! Now they can’t even repeal it once.
Which is why i can’t understand WHY DON’T they just resurrect one of those 80 damn bills and vote on it to repeal the damn thing..
Well, see, tws500 and ituser, it was “safe” to send 80 repeals of the ACA to Obama, when they KNEW he would veto it, meaning they were EMPTY GESTURES, nothing more! But sending one through that might actually get SIGNED and put into EFFECT is something ELSE again, and these go-along-to-get-along COWARDS are not ABOUT to do something THAT risky that might tick off the career politicians on the OTHER side of the aisle and rock the boat!
snattlerake, well said! The damn DC PARASITES have NO BUSINESS being involved in OR telling us what to do, in terms of our choices for health care/insurance. Where I live, we are required to have car insurance to legally drive. I am okay with that because driving is a privilege, not a right. Ordering us to purchase health insurance is BS. Living isn’t a privilege. oBUTTHEAD’s ACA is just a way for dumocrats to get working and former working Americans to cover the cost for deadbeats’ and illegals’ medical care. I, for one, am SICK of paying for them.
I would just like to see someone run for congress on an “I’m going to represent my constituents” platform and “strictly abide by the Constitution”. Unfortunately the majority of congress represents lobbyist. Senators have not been responsible to their respective states since the seventeenth amendment was passed around 100 years ago. Members of the house who were and are supposed to be answerable to the people of their districts have become independent puppets for anything anti-American and communist. They can’t even repeal their communist obamacare **** ! I bet if the people of this nation forced a constitutional amendment forcing congress to abide by EVERY and ANY law they passed we would see a lot of the dictatorial laws disappear !
The problem is that Party Politics greets them all along the way…from the time that they declare, to, especially, when they show up at Congress. There, they begin to represent what the Party wants them to do as with the Party Whip who lines up votes according to what the Party wants. If they don’t comply, then the Party leaders won’t do anything for them in the way of legislation, allocations, or related. They start out wanting to represent but once in Congress, they mostly represent the Party’s interests. Currently, because Ryan is a weak Speaker, there is some defection of the Party line as with ACA and conservatives. But, that’s mostly because of Ryan not being effective – or not caring about that legislation.
tws, if they don’t do everything the Party wants, then “the Party” won’t support their re-election campaign, either–so everybody ends up working for “the party” instead of the people who elected them!
George Washington warned against political parties, and he was RIGHT.
Pity he didn’t do more to ensure we never GOT any!!
This Independent voter is very disappointed with the GOP who are acting more like children than responsible adults!
To be strictly accurate, randy822, they’re acting like very SPOILED CHILDREN who are about to have their FAVORITE TOYS taken away from them. What we’re seeing is NOT “incompetence”, per se. It is career politicians trying DESPERATELY to maintain the “business as usual” status quo!
Make no mistake: career politicians have ONE agenda–to look out for NUMBER ONE and the lobbyists who keep “number one” in office. PERIOD. They don’t even know or CARE that the REST OF US are OUT here, unless it’s an election year, and they need US to punch their tickets for another ride on the Congressional gravy train!
Donald Trump wants to put a STOP to that kind of government, and Democrat or Republican, they will do ANYTHING to prevent him reaching into their playpen and depriving them of the cushy benefits and perks they’ve voted for themselves.
Democrat or Republican, the career politician “alligators” like the swamp just FINE the way it is, and they are not ABOUT to cooperate with anybody who wants to DRAIN IT. So, yeah–they are going to SABOTAGE and IMPEDE him in any SNEAKY way they can! It is up to the REST OF US to let them know that government of, by and FOR members of Congress is not acceptable!
That is why the show “The Designated Survivor” right now, is SO DAMN appealing to me. GET rid of all these swamp dwellers in such a quick manner, and start from scratch. WITH TERM LIMITS in place!!
This was a primary filled with people who thought they could win and do the job.
Can’t have things both ways, if GOP leadership endorsed a candidate, it would be meddling. It’s free country and it appears lots of people wanted to run, so they did.
GOP dodged a bullet to reach the runoff. The Republican candidate should win big and the GOP should fully support her and thump the left wing Dem! That will send a message, be interesting how much media coverage that gets.
YES; All of the above, for sure time to DRAIN that SWAMP.
their JOB is to do what we the people says, they work for US!!!,
not the other around.They have the mind set that they do what they want,and push
on we the people what ever they want and think they know what is better for US”NOT”
Time to flush all the RINO’S out of Washington D C.
Tired of the same o’l same o’l and think we don’t know, what they are doing.
The obvious one is, at least in my view, the system was not designed for career politicians who become so entrenched, so jaded and so out of touch with their constituency, so influenced by lobbyists and special interest groups, that they develop a serious case of self-serving tunnel vision. Many times they are in lock step with their party to the detriment of those they’re elected by, who would be so much better served to remove that person and replace them with somebody fresh out of society who is actually in touch with what is happening at the street level now, not twenty years ago.
Send the LOT of them back where they came from, they have taken enough ILL-GOTTEN GAINS from we the people. Get some NEW BLOOD,with term limits, no more than two terms and stay out of politics.
pm5200, I respectfully disagree. Time and AGAIN we have sent fresh new faces to Congress, only to see them CORRUPTED AND CO-OPTED by the “good ole boy” network in Congress.
What is needed is to change the CULTURE in Congress–so they finally understand that we are TIRED of “representatives” who represent ONLY themselves and their special interest campaign donors, and will NO LONGER TOLERATE that kind of “government.”
Congressional TERM LIMITS–with an accompanying prohibition on members of Congress becoming lobbyists after they leave office–is probably the ONLY “cure” in the long run. Only by making it impossible for ANY politician to make a “career” out of his/her Congressional office, can we put a stop to government of, by, and FOR career politicians and their fat-cat campaign bankrollers.
Terms limits would also help to break the Party rule as outlined in my post above. I’m ALL for term limits.
And for god sake, we need to make it to where they CAN’T get a retirement after just 4-6 years on the bloody job. They should be able to get one after maxing out the 20 years total in govt service.. JUST like the military!
4 yrs city/county level, 4 years, state level, 12 years federal level split between either 2 terms as a 6 yr senator, or 3 terms as a 4 yr house of rep member..
MAX!!!
ituser, that little bill they passed to give themselves a pension at FULL PAY after only ONE TERM in Congress is one of the reasons we need TERM LIMITS. Congress should NOT be able to get a pension at FULL PAY for life after serving only one term. NOBODY ELSE has a deal like that. Everybody ELSE must work a MINIMUM of 20 years to get a pension that is FAR from full pay! In fact, pension benefits have largely DISAPPEARED from the private sector, thanks in LARGE part to the ever-spiralling cost of health care. Nowadays, you get a 401K that you fund with your OWN money, and if you are VERY LUCKY, your employer will kick in a percentage of your contributions.
Somewhere along the way Congress got the idea they are some kind of royalty or elite, and not subject to the rules the REST OF US have to live by. Moreover, they view we, the people as their SERVANTS, and THEMSELVES as the “masters.” THAT needs to stop!
And another thing that needs to be done away with.. THE WHOLE crapola that they can vote themselves in a pay raise.. With the sheer # of days off and lack of work they do anyway when they are even AT WORK, not a single frakken one of them ever deserves a pay raise. ESPECIALLY when their pay raises often are MORE than what they give BOTH those on social security AND in the military combined!!
IMO THEIR pay should be immediately cut to 90% of what it currently i. THEN THEY can ONCE A YEAR ask their constituents in their home state.. “HEY have i done enough for YOU the people of my state, to deserve a 3% pay rise (or what ever is .5% LOWER than what the military have been given for that year)” IF the people vote no, then they get jack s**t..
The Republican Party is No Longer The “Grand Ole Party” (GOP)!!! It has become a Very Fractured Unorganized Group of RINO’s and Spineless Individuals who Can Not or Will Not Push Back and Stand Up For Our Dully Elected President Trump Administration, “We The People” nor America !! They are just as Bad As The Democrats !! They are all Self Serving Individuals Only Seeking Reelection !! It Is Long Past Time For TERM LIMITS !!! We Must All Come Together As Americans and Support Our Newly Elected President Trump and his Administration Any Way We Can !!! We can all call the Capital @ 1-855-827-2351or 844-455-0045 and/or congress @ 1-888-434-6200 and request to speak with whom ever we wish to. Please do so !!
Seems like it’s easier to baptize a bobcat than it is to get republicans to work effectively.
Look at Priebus who was doing well leading the Republican Party but was a trader to President Trump who found him out. Trump has proven to be smarter and a better leader than most people expected. That has got the Democrats more against America in order to make Trump unsuccessful so they can defeat him. It is a lose / lose situation for them.
Unfortunately, Problem solver, it’s not just the DEMOCRATS who are against President Trump. There are plenty of RINOS who are globalists, and JUST as opposed to President Trump’s “America first” agenda as the Dems. So he not only has to fight the LYING Dems, he has to contend with the back-stabbing, DISLOYAL members of his OWN Party who are more loyal to the idea of a one-world government–JUST LIKE THE DEMS ARE–than they are to this country as a free Republic.
There is no excuse for the disarray in the GOP. There is poor leadership, esp in the house, followed closely by the senate. Local GOP folks should have tried to limit the number of candidates running. Same could be said for the GOP presidential candidates last year. When you can’t get a clear consensus from the electorate, you weaken your position. Luckily this still wet behind the ears “carpet bagger” dem, failed by just 2 %age points from winning the seat outright. Will the GOP leadership learn from this? probably not. I like Speaker Ryan, but let’s not forget he took the position reluctantly and IMO he has failed to do his job. We should have known about the Healthcare issues LONG before a vote was brought. It was an embarrassment which only fed the revenge fanatics on the left! DON’T DO IT AGAIN!
Your article indicates you have no clue how the GOP operates on a local level. Republicans choose who runs through a primary. Republicans do not get together before hand and have elected officials appoint candidates. That is how socialist regimes work. If someone wants to run for the Republican nomination for an office, they can. It is up to the people to select the candidate, not the party officials. If you want your party officials to select the candidates, become a Democrat. Democrats: Party First, People last.
Actually, Zeke, primaries are ANOTHER Democrat invention, and are largely responsible for the MESS we have now! Thanks to PRIMARIES, an election cycle becomes a GRUELLING and costly year-long MARATHON where only somebody who is a multi-millionaire/billionaire or sold out and owned body and SOUL by special interests to get campaign funds before they are even ELECTED can afford to stay in the race through all the primaries.
Primaries also give the Commucrats the time to discredit and DESTROY at their leisure, ANY candidate who is so foolish to run for office when he/she is not already OWNED by this unholy “establishment.
We got MUCH BETTER candidates for President when the nominations were done at the conventions, PERIOD, and candidates had only 2-3 months to run for the office once they were nominated.
Until the 22nd Amendment was passed, Congress members were elected by state legislatures, which actually gave more “local” control and accountability on members of Congress than the current system. So, in short, the Commucrats have screwed up the elective process the same way they screwed up everything ELSE!
oleteabag,
The 22nd amendment term limited the President. The House has always been elected by popular vote. Now the 17th amendment changed the way the Senate was chosen, and I agree that it should be repealed. The states were originally given power over the senate to prevent a power grab by the federal government. You can see what has happened without that check and balance.
But still my position stands, if the Republicans want to be a party of the people, then the people should choose the candidates, not the party hacks which are mostly RINOs.
I feel the same way Z. I am getting sick and tired of only getting to vote on who THEY tell us we can vote for..
What is troubling is that a more or less unknown Democrat can garner so many votes in a Republican stronghold is not even questioned. WHY did this more or less unknown individual come up with so much of a power base?
$8.2million was a start and a Dem spouting more conservative views may have appealed to left if center Repub.
Maybe they bussed in people from all over to vote for that dem.. WHo’ knows..
IMHO I don’t think Rep leadership wants to win they are happy just being in Congress and keeping their power as congress ppl.
You hit the nail on the head, max-prime!
Yeah but that is not as dumb as running on a “Winning by losing” strategy. I mean that really doesn’t work just like “Leading from behind’ didn’t work either. I hope the Democrats improve their strategy to “Leading by losing” in the coming run-off. That way they can feel like they’ve made a real contribution while still Participating. We can give them a Trophy.
I evidently missed the memo; the GOP HAS leadership?
Term limits are the answer to ingrained stubborn old cranky people getting in national public office. When your state comes to the starting blocks to vote for participation in the Convention of the States jump on board.
Absotootly to all the above! For far too many decades, the GOP has been little, if anything, other than Democrat lite! Over the past 20-30 years, at one time or other, they have controlled both houses of government, only to squander it away. Now, the country is over run with those ‘dependent’ on government – guess where those votes go? Scarier, is the absolute fact that ‘we the people’ have become so dumbed down or, too busy coming up with our family’s next meal, that America has become the Titanic, ‘after’ the iceberg! Pessimistic, perhaps, more a pragmatist, in thinking the good ship America has taken on ‘too much water’ to turn around.
It is simple, the Repub leadership like Ryan are traitors to America like most Dems are – no different just playing roles in the Hegellian Dialectic to move people from being moral and conservative to liberal and socialst pawns that embrace and push the New World Order agenda on America. Such are criminals and should be in jail or banned from America confiscating their assets, that they probably were paid by the NWO bankers.
“Establishment” RINOs = the full hat-trick (all three)!