Is good advice ‘poor-shaming’? Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren think so

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed Chase Bank this week for posting a #MondayMotivation tweet advising customers to spend more wisely.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Chase Bank suggested Monday that customers try saving their money by making their own coffee and meals instead of going out.

“You: why is my balance so low,” the tweet read. “Bank account: make coffee at home. Bank account: eat the food that’s in the fridge. Bank account: you don’t need a cab, it’s only three blocks. You: I guess we’ll never know. Bank account: seriously?”

The tweet, which ended with the hashtag, #MondayMotivation, sparked a wave of backlash for allegedly poor-shaming. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, a democratic socialist from New York, issued a snarky tweet ripping the bank for missing the point.

You: Why is my balance so low? Economists: Bc working Americans haven’t gotten a raise in 30 years despite unprecedented growth; & living costs have exploded. Chase: Maybe if you skipped that Dunkin on April 22nd you‘d be able to afford your RX meds. That’s how that works right pic.twitter.com/i8bGowwomU

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 30, 2019

Ms. Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted similar criticism and also ripped Chase for accepting a $25 billion taxpayer bailout during the global financial crisis.

.@Chase: why aren’t customers saving money? Taxpayers: we lost our jobs/homes/savings but gave you a $25b bailout Workers: employers don’t pay living wages Economists: rising costs + stagnant wages = 0 savings Chase: guess we’ll never know Everyone: seriously? #MoneyMotivation pic.twitter.com/WcboMr5MCE

— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 29, 2019

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown used the controversy to rip JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon’s salary.

It wasn’t really #MondayMotivation to mock working Americans who are just trying to get by, @Chase – particularly when your CEO pockets $28 million while some of your tellers can’t make ends meet. pic.twitter.com/SPs7hJn6zV

— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) April 30, 2019

Chase deleted its #MondayMotivation tweet amid the backlash later Monday, thanking users for the feedback.

Our #MondayMotivation is to get better at #MondayMotivation tweets. Thanks for the feedback Twitter world.

— Chase (@Chase) April 29, 2019

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating