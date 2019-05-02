Home » News

Is good advice ‘poor-shaming’? Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren think so

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:58 am May 2, 2019
12

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed Chase Bank this week for posting a #MondayMotivation tweet advising customers to spend more wisely.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Chase Bank suggested Monday that customers try saving their money by making their own coffee and meals instead of going out.

“You: why is my balance so low,” the tweet read. “Bank account: make coffee at home. Bank account: eat the food that’s in the fridge. Bank account: you don’t need a cab, it’s only three blocks. You: I guess we’ll never know. Bank account: seriously?”

The tweet, which ended with the hashtag, #MondayMotivation, sparked a wave of backlash for allegedly poor-shaming. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, a democratic socialist from New York, issued a snarky tweet ripping the bank for missing the point.

You: Why is my balance so low? Economists: Bc working Americans haven’t gotten a raise in 30 years despite unprecedented growth; & living costs have exploded. Chase: Maybe if you skipped that Dunkin on April 22nd you‘d be able to afford your RX meds. That’s how that works right pic.twitter.com/i8bGowwomU
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 30, 2019

Ms. Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted similar criticism and also ripped Chase for accepting a $25 billion taxpayer bailout during the global financial crisis.

.@Chase: why aren’t customers saving money? Taxpayers: we lost our jobs/homes/savings but gave you a $25b bailout Workers: employers don’t pay living wages Economists: rising costs + stagnant wages = 0 savings Chase: guess we’ll never know Everyone: seriously? #MoneyMotivation pic.twitter.com/WcboMr5MCE
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 29, 2019

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown used the controversy to rip JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon’s salary.

It wasn’t really #MondayMotivation to mock working Americans who are just trying to get by, @Chase – particularly when your CEO pockets $28 million while some of your tellers can’t make ends meet. pic.twitter.com/SPs7hJn6zV
— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) April 30, 2019

Chase deleted its #MondayMotivation tweet amid the backlash later Monday, thanking users for the feedback.

Our #MondayMotivation is to get better at #MondayMotivation tweets. Thanks for the feedback Twitter world.
— Chase (@Chase) April 29, 2019

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)
Is good advice 'poor-shaming'? Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren think so, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



12 Comments

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:18 pm May 2, 2019 at 12:18 pm

So, now Democrats are against the bailouts? I wish they would have gotten to this point $25,000,000,000.00 taxpayer dollars ago.

Someone call Bush and O’bama and tell them how stupidly they acted.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Jota_
Jota_
12:20 pm May 2, 2019 at 12:20 pm

“Why is my balance so low? Economists: Bc working Americans haven’t gotten a raise in 30 years despite unprecedented growth”

Big lie!

Americans haven’t gotten a raise because they spend a huge percentage of their money on entitlement programs and paying the interest on debt from previous years entitlement spending

The amount of money spent for all government, federal, state, local, each year is $6.8 trillion. That is the equal of taking $68,000 out of every household in America

It is also an amount that would give every full time worker a $30 per hour raise

The advocates of more government are only trying to shift the focus off of them by blaming something else

It is a trick used by every snake-oil salesman, charlatan, conjurer of magic since time immortal.

Stupid and naïve people fall for it at their own peril, every time

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Jota_
Jota_
12:33 pm May 2, 2019 at 12:33 pm

“.@Chase: why aren’t customers saving money? Taxpayers: we lost our jobs/homes/savings but gave you a $25b bailout …. ”

“WE” did not give them anything. Our elected representatives did because they had so screwed up the economy with their meddling and now want to blame everyone but who is guilty, themselves!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

rockthistown
rockthistown
1:16 pm May 2, 2019 at 1:16 pm

“.@Chase: why aren’t customers saving money?”

AOC: “You: Why is my balance so low?”

The answer to both questions is The Fed.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
1:18 pm May 2, 2019 at 1:18 pm

I make my lunch every morning. I cook breakfast. We seldom eat out. We buy things we need on sale and do without most things. That enables us to help our local soup kitchen and food bank as well as put our son through medical school. On top of that we save for our postponed retirement which eventually we will begin.

Trump’s tax overhaul and huge regulation chopping saved our business and more than 20 jobs that support more than a 100 people.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

jondarmes
jondarmes
1:20 pm May 2, 2019 at 1:20 pm

That’s just what the doctor ordered, we all need to pay attention and take economic advice from a bartender/communist & Lyawatha with the high cheekbones. I’m sure what they know about work & the economy would totally fill up the space on the head of a pin, if you didn’t write too small. BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

lkreinmiller
lkreinmiller
1:34 pm May 2, 2019 at 1:34 pm

People who don’t make much money already know why their bank account is low, so they wouldn’t be asking the question. People who make enough money to live on but spend more than they make would ask this question, so Chase’s tweet was spot on.
As for the leftards blaming everyone but themselves, they are dumber than a box of rubber hammers, and their hypocrisy knows no bounds.
I’m sorry Chase removed the tweet. Apologizing to these ***hats in any way just encourages their mental delusions.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

    DonOldGuy
    DonOldGuy
    1:57 pm May 2, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    Agree with your opening paragraph. Chase understands that, too. I am only baffled by how effective the “You are a victim”, mantra has overwhelmed our young people who know that mom and dad clipped coupons, always emphasized saving, made it clear that money did not come from the government. The cultural shift is terrifying, and one look at Venezuela should clarify a lot.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
Khemist
Khemist
1:58 pm May 2, 2019 at 1:58 pm

Funny coming from AOC bemoaning the fact that Criossants cost too much for the average working person going through an airport. (I won’t buy a $10 hamburger at the airport, let along a $10 croissant, and I make much more than the $15 per hour wage she was shilling for).

What’s next from those two:

Liz stating that no one is allowed to teach college courses for $400k a year like she did, unless they are part of the liberal elitists running teh country?

Perhaps like AOC stating similarly, that no one can buy designer clothes and shoes like she does, unless they are part of the liberal elitists running the country?

Where do they get off? Their brand has been warping the education system to where it is today for their own party’s gain….. (the “dumbing-down” of America).

Pardon my disgust with these two hypocrites that are obviously very ostentatious in their own life-styles as the elite 1% (or wannabes in AOC’s case).

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

joe jetson
joe jetson
2:04 pm May 2, 2019 at 2:04 pm

AOC Translation to English: “It’s nobody’s business how Democrats spend their welfare money!”

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

maryk
maryk
2:10 pm May 2, 2019 at 2:10 pm

They don’t have a clue how to survive without someone supplying all their needs.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

maryk
maryk
2:13 pm May 2, 2019 at 2:13 pm

The majority of us had to do this saving, for our whole life.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply