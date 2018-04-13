Is California too big? Voters may get chance to split Golden State into three

Should there be three Californias instead of just one? You may soon have a chance to decide.
A Bay Area venture capitalist backing a ballot measure to divide California into three states said Thursday it has received more than enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot.
If enough of the more than 600,000 signatures are verified by the California Secretary of State, it would give residents their first chance since before the Civil War to vote on whether to divvy up the most populous U.S. state, which critics have argued has grown too big to be governable.
“This is an unprecedented show of support on behalf of every corner of California to create three state governments that emphasize representation, responsiveness, reliability and regional identity,” venture capitalist Tim Draper, chairman of the “CAL 3” campaign, said in a statement.
The CAL 3 campaign plans to deliver the 600,000-plus signatures, which Draper said represent all 58 counties, next week. Draper noted it is nearly twice as much support as the 365,880 required by state law to get the initiative on the ballot. The Secretary of State’s office counties have a month to verify the signatures.
Draper, who had a hand in investing in the early stages of Tesla and Skype, backed a 2014 proposal to turn the Golden State into six states. But it failed to get the required number of signatures to qualify, and the measure never went before voters in the 2016 polls. A 2009 proposal from a Republican Assemblyman from Visalia to split the state in half and give the more conservative Central Valley a bigger say in Sacramento also died quickly.
Others also have proposed various schemes to divide the state, such as a movement in more conservative far northern California for a State of Jefferson and a “Yes California” proposal by the state’s liberals for a “Calexit” secession from the U.S.
Under Draper’s CAL 3 proposal, California would be reduced to a coastal strip running south from Monterey to just past Los Angeles.
The Bay Area would be part of a new Northern California state with a border that starts north of Monterey, runs east and north to the Nevada state line, and includes everything north to the Oregon border.
A new Southern California state would run south from the Northern California border, skirt around the coast from Monterey past Los Angeles, and include San Diego, Death Valley and the rest of the state east to Nevada and Arizona.
Even if approved by state voters, splitting up the state still would require approval from Congress — no easy thing in a sharply divided country. Draper said voters overwhelmingly approved the splitting of California into two states in 1859, but Congress never acted on that request due to the divisions that led to the Civil War in 1861.
Creating two new states would add four new members to the U.S. Senate, two for each of the additional Californias. That may not sit well with representatives from flyover country who already feel like California, which has grown deeply Democratic, has too much influence in Congress.
“There’s very little support for tripling California’s representation in the U.S. Senate,” said Jack Pitney, who teaches politics at Claremont McKenna College.
Draper argues CAL 3 would solve many of California’s most pressing issues, including the state’s failing school systems, highest-in-the-nation taxes, deteriorating infrastructure and strained government, by allowing regional communities to make decisions for their citizens.
“The unanimous support for CAL 3 from all 58 of California’s counties to reach this unprecedented milestone in the legislative process is the signal that across California, we are united behind CAL 3 to create a brighter future for everyone,” Draper said in a statement.
But Bill Whalen, a Hoover Institution research fellow and political expert, said the proposed new map might not seem like the answer to those most frustrated with the state’s politics. It still leaves northern California conservatives who feel ignored by urban liberals in the same Northern California state as Sacramento and the Bay Area.
“They’re just going to be stepped on again,” Whalen said.
Steven Maviglio, a longtime Democratic Party political consultant who helped lead the effort to oppose Draper’s 2014 effort to split California into six states, said there is no formal CAL 3 opposition group yet, though he and other critics have discussed it.
But Maviglio called CAL 3 “a colossal waste of time” and said putting it on the ballot would mark “a sad day for the initiative process.”
“The notion that smaller is beautiful has not played out with any foundation in facts,” Maviglio said, noting that tiny Rhode Island and the District of Columbia are regularly criticized for mismanagement. And the practical aspects of splitting up the Golden State’s parks, prisons, schools, universities, power grid and water supply are daunting.
“It’s completely unworkable and ridiculous,” Maviglio said. “It’s kind of a shame with so many important issues facing the state that this wacky idea might appear on the ballot.”
A good idea — one part, 40-miles-wide strip along the coast from San Diego to 40 miles north of Sacramento, separate-off as “sovereign” Fubaristan (and put a border-wall between Fubaristan and remainder of US); north of that marker, draw boundary across-state from coast to NV-border; remainder another state.
Fubaristan, I hope you don’t mind, I will be repeating that.
Devasahayamm Fubaristan is a good name for ANY Leftist LOON-controlled city!
Add my name into the hat for using that term!!
Fubaristan, that’s a great, and appropriate name.
Fantastic. . .Fubaristan. . .absolutely fabulous
Can we put up a wall too?
I agree. WITH how it is, even if they DO split up, nothing is stopping someone from one of the ‘new states’ just relocating to another and screwing IT up just as bad as where they left.. LIKE WE ALREADY see happening elsewhere..
The only way to fix Mexifornia is………..well, with all the problems there…..there’s probably no way to fix it now that the liberals have ruined it beyond repair..!!
tws500, dividing the state could give the SANE people of California an opportunity to reverse a lot of the damage the Leftist LOONS have done. As it is now, they are simply outvoted by the densely populated, Leftist-LOON cities. Cordon THOSE off as a separate state, and the REST of the state has a fighting chance to return to what it once was, you know, before INSANE LIBERALS took charge of it.
While the proposed division might not be the best one to restore sanity to those parts of the state where that is still possible, a division with the idea of cordoning off the Leftist LOONS where they can no longer dictate to the SANE people would go a long way toward creating a haven of SANITY from at least PART of California, and THAT is badly needed! It is a CRIME what the Leftist LOONS have done to this beautiful state!
Much the same has happened in Oregon and Washington. In Oregon, the socialists in Portland tend to rule the roost. In Washington, the “progressive/socialist/communist types tend to dictate how things go for everyone else. The eastern half of both states, divided by the Cascade mountain range, is far more conservative, and rational thought is the order of the day.
A major downside, as mentioned in the article, would be California (or whatever name they choose) would get more representation in both the House and the Senate. Deep down, the those folks, no matter how well meaning, are still Californians.
Teabag, but unless there’s a way to HOLD THOSE loonies in Socal or Cali or where ever, from flooding in and moving TO THOSE other ‘divisions’, what is to stop them ruining THOSE places just like they’ve ruined the ones they are already in?! NOTHING.. Its as we see in Wa, CO and a # of other states, who ‘gladly’ excepted those fleeing CA. THOSE places are now slowly but surely turning INTO the idiotvilles, like they left CA to escape…
Unfortunately, the Congress will never approve this!
What is the upside to having a Senate with four more Democrat Members?
California once voted Republican, russg. If you cordon off the WORST Leftist Loon enclaves, one or more of the “new” states may again!
True, we would effectively be getting 2 more dems, and possibly 1-2 independents (depending on which side rules the other 2 sub-ca parts). BUT their # of people in the house of reps should get split up.. NOT added to.
California has the same problems most states now have (except California has it in spades), and that is the big cities (even in Texas) are dominated by collectivists and progressives while the suburbs and rural areas are conservative. This is not opinion. This is fact. The reasons it has developed this way are complicated, and I am not sure what the solutions are. But I think it is important that we address the facts of the issue.
New York is the same way. The farther north you get, the more conservative you find people. If we could just make NYC a completely separate state, the rest of us would be in much better shape, as the Demorats there control everything else in the rest of the state. Yes, Albany still has its lion share of Demorats, but there would be way more conservatives to outnumber them.
I believe Buffalo is mostly Democrat as well as Rochester (the late Louise Slaughter?) so I’m not sure it is a slam dunk to go Republican but would certainly help the upstate area. Miss the days of Jacob Javits and Frank Horton!
Easy solution there–just make Manhattan Island a separate state! It’s a sad state of affairs, but cordoning off the destructive “progressives” into separate little states to minimize the damage they are able to do may be the only way to STOP them from COMMUNIZING the entire country. It is NOT right for a few densely populated liberal LOON havens to impose THEIR loony ideology on an entire STATE!
The only real way to address it is, to ‘separate’ ALL states into 2. Big cities in one, the rest of the state in the other… BUT that would make 100+ states..
Upstate is for sure more conservative, but somehow we managed to reelect Louise Slaughter for 25+ years. And now that the seat is open, it looks like it will go to a Democrat again (unless, there is so much infighting on the democratic side that they lose, there are FOUR people running in the Dem. Primary) Frankly, the only way to solve the problem of large cities is to have term limits. That way the opposing party can point out what the one in power did….
All the rats gather at the river to take a state away.
Thank you Jerry Brown. You have performed fantastical as the governor of a state that if it was a sovereign country, it would be the 7th wealthiest country in the world. You have divided your constituents on ‘simple’ issues of fact and principal to support your liberal agenda. Everything from ‘Gay Marriage Rights’ to be a ‘Sanctuary’ State. Enjoy your greatly reduced reality.
From output, yes it might rank the 7th wealthiest. BUT ITS DEBT and # of homeless, SHOULD Drop its ranking way the hell down.
As the map is drawn out for the proposal I don’t like it. If they were to keep San Francisco in California and not in the new northern part it would be good. With San Francisco in the northern part, there would be to many big city liberals and they would consistently add 2 new democrats to the senate and leave northern Californians worse off. The new Southern California under this proposal would be the most conservative of the 3 and probably send 2 republicans to the senate.
Yep, that is the intention of this “split” – to make sure the Dems get 2-4 more senators. Between Liberal San Bernadino, Riverside and San Diego counties, conservative Orange county will still be over powered by liberals – the GOP MIGHT get one of the 2, but not both. The split as described will generate a state with 22 mil, and 2 others with ~5 mil each, Whereas a more reasonable split with LA county in southern CA (~15 mil) and the entire Bay area in “Western CA” (~9 mil), with both the north and central parts of the state in Northern CA (~7 mil), wrapping around Western CA, would group similar cultures together, rather than forcing liberal culture on all of us. it would also yield 2 additional senators from each party to, hopefully, cancel each other out. it would also give all 3 states at least one deep water port (LA and San Diego for SoCal, SF and Alameda for WCal, and Stockton for NoCal)
But, that would go against the liberal desire to make sure everyone is forced to believe their way, so it won’t happen.
More pragmatically, any attempt to split CA will run into the problem of water and power. Northern CA has almost all the reservoirs, and most of the power plants.
North county San Diego has parts of the congressional districts of Issa and Hunter, not to mention San Diego has a republican mayor. May not be able to elect a social conservative but a fiscal and pro military conservative should win.
spaceswimmer, that’s why I say that the current propolsed split may NOT be the “right” one, but if ALL the densely populated, illegal-infested Leftist LOON cities were included in ONE state, and the rest divided into two more states, it might be the best chance we, and the SANE people of California have to salvage at least PART of their beuatiful state from the INSANE, destructive, DIVISIVE Leftist LOONS.
It is sad that it has come to this, but it may be the ONLY way to limit the damage the LOONS can do to the US and to the rest of the state of California!
“More pragmatically, any attempt to split CA will run into the problem of water and power. Northern CA has almost all the reservoirs, and most of the power plants.”
Spaceswimmer, the state containing the power and water resources could choose to SELL a share of them to the other states, and even use that as a lever to pry the Leftist LOONS loose from some of their radical positions. After all, if the alternative is dying of THIRST in the DARK, they might be persuaded to turn from their EVIL ways and see reason!
If done right, dividing the “Golden State” might give the SANE people a fighting chance to wrest control away from the Leftist LOONS who have been systematically DESTROYING California and using the HUGE population of their state to extend their destructive reach to the REST of the US.
Swimmer that’s why i prefer the split to be
West CA (LA, SF, SD and Sacremento)
North CA (all of the central valley where Fresno/clovis etc are),
South CA (Barstow and south)..
Wait… where have I heard that before….about the water and power….oh yeah, during the Civil War the North had all the factories and the South…..well, not so much.
I don’t like the way the proposed states are laid out. Most of the Liberals end up in two of the three states, so nothing would change and Conservatives would still be powerless at the state level. The Democrats at the national level would get even more power and more electoral college votes. California isn’t too big to run, it just needs to be run by people who follow the Constitution, Rule of Law, and believe in a Republic, not a Dictatorship. With this three-state proposal, two of the three states would still be ungovernable, just with less territory.
Which is why part of me hopes this split proposal FAILS as is. CAUSE it would still do nothing to address the conservatives lack of a voice, and GIVES the liberals 2, possibly 3 more spots in the senate..
If the argument is that California is too big to be governed properly what does that say about our bloated and ever growing federal government? It says that We the People, need to insist on forcing much of our federal bureaucracy back to our state and local level so that we can better monitor what our government is doing and have more control over how our resources are spent! Long BEFORE we give more votes in the Senate to a divided California we need to give our states more control of our nation.
We could start by having congress paid by the state they represent rather than the federal government. The states would hold them accountable among other things.
What is needed, among other things, is the repeal of the 17th Amendment to the Constitution.
I was just about to say that, snattlerake, but see you beat me to it! The election of Senators by popular vote instead of through their state legislatures has made Senators LESS, not MORE accountable! Once a career politician gets entrenched in the Senate now, it is damned near IMPOSSIBLE to dislodge them! When they were appointed by State Legislature to represent the STATE, if they did not do so, the legislature could vote to REMOVE them forthwith and replace them with somebody who WOULD. The Founding Fathers set things up this way DELIBERATELY to give the STATES a fighting chance to prevent the Federal government from becoming too powerful and trampling on their rights. I think the corrupt, unaccountable MESS career politicians have made of the Senate is AMPLE illustration of the wisdom of the Founding Fathers on this issue!
AND for gawd sake, INSTALL TERM BLOODY limits!!!!
I’m generally in favor of this proposal with one major concern:
While there will be no change in the U.S. House of Representatives, it will add four Senators to the Senate, and while most seem to believe that those will be Conservatives (or at least Republicans), what if they’re not?
Also, I would like to see this applied to New York State (New York and South New York), Washington State (Eastern Washington and Western Washington), and possibly Illinois (Illinois and Chicago), too…
AND what’s going to happen to all the bloody debt?
How about a better idea that the other 49 states, vote California out of the United States, which our Constitution says we can do!! Let them pay for all the benefits to illegal aliens that we are now paying for and they can have their open borders with millions of illegal aliens which we will not have to support!! We could start our own petitions in every state in America like they are doing in implementing it and that would be legal!!! Food for consideration!!!!!!!….
While i’ve been saying ‘kick them out’ since the whole cal-exit was proposed 2 or so years back, it does nothing for all the conservatives still living in CA>>
Another idea — US unilaterally does a trade of CA, MA, IL and HI for the 3 Prairie Provinces and BC.
Upsides of that for US:
* energy-security — all types except fusion (which is experimental anyway)
* for travellers between lower-48 and AK, only ID needed is State DL — no more need to carry passport
* gain in farmland and crops
* leaves States/flag count intact
Downsides for US — none
Another packet-deal — the aforementioned plus exchange NYC (no typo, I did mean leaving the “upstate” still in US), NJ, CT and RI for the Maritimes and Newfoundland/Labrador.
Benefits of this supplement somewhat lesser than Prairies-plus-BC (almost 100% of world’s tidal-power, and huge offshore oilfield Hibernia), downsides still nil.
This may be the ONLY way to save the Golden State from the lib-toons. There are Conservatives all over California, but they are TOTALLY overwhelmed at the ballot box by the Leftist LOONS in the big cities. Dividing the state could isolate the Leftist LOONS and minimize the damage they do–while giving the SANE residents of California a chance to undo some of the damage they have done. If you’ve seen pictures and videos lately of the “tent cities” homeless illegals have erected in all the big cities, it looks more like CALCUTTA than an American city. Only Leftist LOONS are able to “fundamentally transform” a beautiful American city into a third world s***hole! The Leftist LOONS built this–let THEM live with it! There is no reason why the REST of the state should!
Let us all hope that CA gets spit. Too many EC vote controlled by liberal and illegal voters in LA SF areas.
Let California do something even better; let it become an independent nation. It already does not fit well with the far-more-rational states. Plus the Peoples Republic of California would crash even faster than it currently is without help from the USA.
After the inevitable and absolute bankruptcy of California, we can impose a harshly conservative “Reconstruction” governor/overlord in return for status as a “territory” of the USA with no voting rights. (Humiliate them into political repentance.)
“Viva la Calexit!!”