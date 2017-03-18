UPDATED: Is Anyone Awake at the Secret Service?

UPDATE: Fox News is reporting that the Secret Service is on alert following a Saturday morning attempt by a fence jumper to access White House grounds. The attempt is reported to be unsuccessful.
(UPI) — A California man accused of breaching the White House grounds scaled three fences and roamed the property for nearly 17 minutes undetected, the Secret Service said Friday
The Secret Service said a man scaled a 5-foot outer perimeter fence near the Treasury complex, near East Executive Avenue, at 11:21 p.m. on March 10. He walked within the secure perimeter to then scale an 8-foot vehicle gate and finally climb over a 3 1/2-foot fence near the southeast corner of the White House’s East Wing. Jonathan T. Tran, 26, of Milpitas, Calif., was taken into custody at 11:38 p.m. Officials said Tran was carrying a backpack containing two cans of Mace, a laptop computer, a passport, a book written by President Donald Trump and letter to Trump with alleged information on Russian hackers.
House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz told CNN on Friday the intruder even rattled a door handle at the South Portico entrance to the White House. The House Oversight Committee ordered the Secret Service to deliver a full briefing in the coming days.
“That’s why we spend billions of dollars on personnel and dogs and technologies and fences and undercover people and video surveillance,” the Utah Republican said. “And yet the person is able to get up close to the White House and spend 17 minutes before he’s apprehended. That’s unbelievable.”
Related Story: Secret Service laptop with Trump Tower floor plans stolen in New York
Related Story: Secret Service agents investigated for selfies with Donald Trump’s sleeping grandson
The Secret Service said investigators have conducted some 50 interviews and reviewed video footage and radio transmissions to determine how the incident unfolded.
“The Secret Service can confirm that at no time did the individual gain entry into the White House,” officials said.
On Tuesday, a judge ordered Tran to stay near his California home when not traveling to Washington for court appearances. He was ordered to undergo a mental-health evaluation and wear a tracking device.
Copyright 2016 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
UPDATED: Is Anyone Awake at the Secret Service?,
The younger generation of Secret Service agent SNOWFLAKES who are completely irresponsible.
Well, the SS says the intruder never entered the WH? As if that’s something to be proud of or comfortable? No need to enter if those cans of mace were bioweapons to be concealed on the grounds. The President and his Staff DO go outside on occasion!
And I’m concerned with the stolen laptop containing security details of Trump Tower. That is IF it was actually stolen and not just turned over to someone with claims of theft to follow. We’re seeing the continued extreme hate and betrayals of Liberals, many still in government. Leaking and manipulating to hurt and hinder Trump’s efforts. This administration rightly fears dangers from without…when the greatest dangers are from within.
Fire every single one of them and start over. There is no excuse for this. Appoint special forces operatives to protect the president until such time as qualified and dedicated SS agents can be hired. Perhaps if they were less interested in acquiring hookers and watching porn on their laptops, and more interested in doing their JOBS, these things wouldn’t happen.
Secret Service. Now THERE’S a contradiction in terms!