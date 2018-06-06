Is ABC regretting its hasty decision to cancel Roseanne?

Hollywood may not be done with the “Roseanne” reboot just yet.
ABC is in talks to possibly continue the smash hit show in one form or another after its sudden cancellation in the fallout of Roseanne Barr’s controversial tweet, according to several reports.
The second reboot would be a spinoff of the original storyline. The potential new show could focus on one or more of the other Conner family members instead of Roseanne.
The main issue for ABC executives and producers is to create a show that can be seen as legally distinct from Barr’s original creation. Otherwise, Barr could still make a profit from production, even without appearing onscreen.
“Roseanne” was canceled May 31 after Barr made a derogatory tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a senior adviser of the Obama administration.
After the ensuing backlash and public apology, Barr’s last self-written tweet on the matter came on cancellation day:
I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation. Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys!
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 1, 2018
The audience watching Roseanne was people on the Right who were finally getting represented on TV. And Roseanne was balanced enough to take an equal number of shots at the Left and Right. Hollywood couldn’t have that. Only the Right is bad. Only the Right can be attacked.
The tweet was fairly innocent and excusable, especially compared to some other stunts she has pulled before. She defiled traditional marriage by having a 3-way marriage with Tom Arnold and some waitress. This was 20 years ago. ABC didn’t even consider firing her for that. But that’s OK it advances the leftist agenda.
Viewers won’t watch a Roseanne spinoff. ABC doesn’t deserve our money. Viewers will likely avoid all ABC shows for a while.
Plus there’s no way the spinoff will be funny. It will just be annoying.
Let’s face it, the Left is the very definition of HYPOCRISY , so this does not surprise me.
What I am happy to see, is that some people are starting to speak out, by asking this one very important question:
” Why is what ” X ” did, ( just as bad ) okay, but what ” Y ” did is not? “
I vote w/my Remote. ABC is no longer a channel I will watch. 🙂
Did you all notice that Disney’s stock is ‘not so good’ …. 🙂