Is a what-about-you reckoning coming to Capitol Hill?

A day of reckoning could be coming soon to Capitol Hill, where female lawmakers are accusing their male colleagues of brazen sexual misconduct.

U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) shocked her colleagues on Tuesday, telling a House hearing that she has heard stories of sexual harassment in the hallways and even on the floor of the House.

“These harasser propositions such as, Are you going to be a good girl, to perpetrators exposing their (beep), to victims having their private parts grabbed on the House floor,” she said.

The congresswoman went on to state that a House fund has paid out approximately $15 million to settle sexual harassment claims, a statement that was later clarified that claims for racial and religious discrimination – not just sexual harassment – have also been paid out by the Office of Compliance (OOC) from 1997 to 2016, The Hill reported.

Speier went on to claim that two current members of Congress have been accused of sexual harassment.

U.S. Rep. Barbara Comstock spoke at the same hearing, telling the story of a staff member who quit when a congressman exposed himself to her.

The OCC fund is taxpayers’ money that serves as a “hush fund” for Congress, complains American Family Radio show host Sandy Rios, who also serves as director of governmental affairs for AFA.

Rios is also a veteran of D.C. politics and tells OneNewsNow the accusations on Capitol Hill involves high-ranking Republicans.

“I have it on good authority,” she says, “that we probably have at least two members in leadership who’ve been accused.”

She says Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan most likely know the names of the alleged offenders and are hiding that information from the public.

“I think the shocking thing is,” says Rios, “that Congress actually has a system where they have paid out $15 million – and that’s our tax dollars – as hush money.”

The irony of accused sexual predators working on Capitol Hill, says Rios, is that many Republicans hurriedly condemned U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, and demanded that he step aside, when the first accusations of sexual misconduct were raised against him.

A vocal defender of Moore, Rios has defended him against mounting accusations of sexual harassment and sexual assault, and despite growing calls from political leaders for Moore to drop out.

What makes more sense, Rios suggests, is for McConnell and Ryan to publicly name the names of their colleagues – and then the two leaders should step down.

