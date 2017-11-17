Is a what-about-you reckoning coming to Capitol Hill?

A day of reckoning could be coming soon to Capitol Hill, where female lawmakers are accusing their male colleagues of brazen sexual misconduct.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) shocked her colleagues on Tuesday, telling a House hearing that she has heard stories of sexual harassment in the hallways and even on the floor of the House.
“These harasser propositions such as, Are you going to be a good girl, to perpetrators exposing their (beep), to victims having their private parts grabbed on the House floor,” she said.
The congresswoman went on to state that a House fund has paid out approximately $15 million to settle sexual harassment claims, a statement that was later clarified that claims for racial and religious discrimination – not just sexual harassment – have also been paid out by the Office of Compliance (OOC) from 1997 to 2016, The Hill reported.
Speier went on to claim that two current members of Congress have been accused of sexual harassment.
U.S. Rep. Barbara Comstock spoke at the same hearing, telling the story of a staff member who quit when a congressman exposed himself to her.
The OCC fund is taxpayers’ money that serves as a “hush fund” for Congress, complains American Family Radio show host Sandy Rios, who also serves as director of governmental affairs for AFA.
Rios is also a veteran of D.C. politics and tells OneNewsNow the accusations on Capitol Hill involves high-ranking Republicans.
“I have it on good authority,” she says, “that we probably have at least two members in leadership who’ve been accused.”
She says Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan most likely know the names of the alleged offenders and are hiding that information from the public.
“I think the shocking thing is,” says Rios, “that Congress actually has a system where they have paid out $15 million – and that’s our tax dollars – as hush money.”
The irony of accused sexual predators working on Capitol Hill, says Rios, is that many Republicans hurriedly condemned U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, and demanded that he step aside, when the first accusations of sexual misconduct were raised against him.
A vocal defender of Moore, Rios has defended him against mounting accusations of sexual harassment and sexual assault, and despite growing calls from political leaders for Moore to drop out.
What makes more sense, Rios suggests, is for McConnell and Ryan to publicly name the names of their colleagues – and then the two leaders should step down.
Editor’s Note: American Family Radio is a division of the American Family Association, the parent organization of the American Family News Network, which operates OneNewsNow.com.
Well, well, well.
THE SWAMP WILL BE DRAINED ONE WAY OR ANOTHER!
I just honestly did not think it would be ‘this way’, but hey …
DRAIN THE SWAMP!
That assumes ANY OF THESE schmucks get held ACCOUNTABLE for all of this.. YES i feel a reckoning is coming, but do i feel for one instance, they will be KICKED OUT, charged with crimes etc.. HELL NO..
From the article above: “The OCC fund is taxpayers’ money that serves as a “hush fund” for Congress, complains American Family Radio show host Sandy Rios, who also serves as director of governmental affairs for AFA.” This shows one what scum Ryan, McConnell, Pelosi and Schumer are, using taxpayer money to pay for the sexual escapades of these low life RINOS and DemoRATS. Let these predator scum pay settlements out of their own pockets. Criminals!
I don’t know about who the Congressmen are, but Moore is definitely a problem child. His denials are too general, and his accusers too many. Aside from the yearbook controversy, people who worked at the mall in his hometown say he was well known by other employees and the mall security personnel back in the day. He was a figure they watched out for when at work. They sound credible, and I can’t think of a good reason for them to lie.
As to the yearbook entry, it looks pretty good to me. The ink is faded appropriately, so I don’t think it’s forged recently. If it is, that’s a heck of a good job.
I think the swamp has learned a lot about forgery since they tried to kill the Bush campaign with the “National Guard” memo from the 70s which had obviously been prepared by Msft Word. But then again, they all accepted the poorly assembled Pagemaker document as proof of Obama’s birth in HI.
AND WHY the hell is there a TAX PAYER FUNDED slush fund for this hush money? HOW IS THAT even legal?