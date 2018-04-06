IRS smackdown, as judge OKs $3.5 million to tea partyers

Oh, happy day. Once in a while, justice is served, the good guy does win and the Big Bad Wolf at the Little American’s door gets the kick in the arse it deserves.
The Internal Revenue Service was just smacked with a preliminary order from a federal judge to pay up $3.5 million in settlement monies to tea party and conservative groups who were targeted for political abuse by wayward agents.
This was back in 2013, under the Barack Obama administration.
Then, several groups seeking nonprofit status — several tea party groups with similarly minded anti-socialist, anti-progressive, anti-Obama minded sentiments and missions — were halted during the application process and prevented from obtaining the tax-filing credentials they needed to stay solvent.
“These are groups of law-abiding citizens who should have never had their First Amendment rights infringed upon by the IRS,” said Jenny Beth Martin, the president of the Tea Party Patriots, The Associated Press reported. “These are groups that want the government to be accountable.”
They sued — hundreds actually sued — under the lead plaintiff-ship of the Norcal Tea Party Patriots, out of California.
The Justice Department found last year in these plaintiffs’ favor. But the terms of the settlement weren’t made clear at the time.
Now, just Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett set a $3.5 million amount to award the plaintiffs, to be made permanent this July in another hearing in Cincinnati.
This is truly an about-time moment.
And while it’s a win for the groups who were discriminated against and wrongly prevented from receiving their nonprofit exemption status, fact is, those at the top of the scandal — those pulling the dummy strings — have skated.
The IRS back in 2013 admitted some of its wrongdoing, which included denying and stalling applications from groups with words in their applications that included “tea party” and “patriot” and the like.
But the Obama White House announced a couple years later that nobody within the IRS would be prosecuted — that the whole matter was one of poor management, but not political targeting. Sadly, the Justice Department under President Donald Trump declined to take a second look at the leading IRS instigator, Lois Lerner, the woman who headed up the office within the agency that fielded nonprofit applications.
Americans, it seems, will have to be content with the payout, but bite the bullet on the whole blind justice concept, the one where those responsible for terrible acts are held to account for their terrible acts. In other words, $3.5 million’s good — but jail time for those most responsible would’ve been even better. In the end, the IRS still holds too much power.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
Sessions should have sent John Koskinen, Lois Lerner and anyone else involved to prison. You, Sessions, are an empty suit do nothing!
Exactly,,,where is the justice in pecuniary and jail punishment for the REAL people who perpetrated these crimes. The next crime is that WE THE PEOPLE have to pay THEIR well-earned fines, while they the derelicts and political miscreants walk off with their retirements and bonus’s intact, laughing all the way to the bank as the next generation of Democrat educated social disrupting experimenters moves in for the NEXT kill with NO fear of repercussions. Doing the same thing over and over is supposed to be part of the LIBERAL insanity, not conservative administrations like Trump’s. Lock them up, fine them into poverty, NOW !
And while this 3.5 million award is a good start, IMO it should have been a LOT MORE, and from the INDIVIDUALS IN the IRS’s own pockets, Not from the IRS as a whole, cause that just winds up meaning WE the tax victim will get fleeced to pay for it all.
“And while it’s a win for the groups who were discriminated against and wrongly prevented from receiving their nonprofit exemption status, fact is, those at the top of the scandal — those pulling the dummy strings — have skated.”
And we the people, tax payers that is, get screwed once again while those that that perpetrated this, i.e. LOIS LERNER, get to collect their pensions at tax payer expense.
Yeah.. her and that arrogant pr_ck John Koskinen.
And imo the whole thing about this is, WE the tax victim will be paying for this.. NOT THE IRS..
Hardly “justice”. The conservative voice of the Tea Party groups was stifled for years (3 election cycles) and the individuals involved received no punishment. Such a result hardly encourages confidence in or respect for the Swamp Monster in D.C. (now the enemy of the American people in spite of current efforts to leash the monster).
So true. For this imo, to have been a PROPER just punishment, it would
A) should have happened the YEAR THIS crime was done
B) ALL those involved at the irs, shoudl have been FORCED TO PAY these fines out, from their OWN POCKETS, and if need be, SEIZE their bank accounts/pensions to ensure they DO pay for it.
and C) all involved at the IRS, should have gone to jail.
As it stands, to ME this is a big ‘nothing burger’.
The money should come from Oburrobama and his 50 thieves.
Take it from Lerner and Koskinen’s retirement accounts.
It’s about time civil servants were held _personally_ liable for deliberate malfeasance. Making “The IRS” pay just means every taxpayer in the country is footing the bill. Justice dictates more focused restitution.
Harling.. that’s why i feel when EVER ANY Political figure, or government worker gets sued, it should be IN AN INDIVIDUAL capacity, make THEM PAY, not th govt/state/city, cause that just winds up meaning WE THE tax victims get fleeced to pony up for said fine.. NOT the dipstick who broke the law..
I agree with my fellow conservatives in that the preliminary judgment, if it comes to fruition, should come from the people that caused this issue.., not the American taxpayers.., Remember, this criminal act was ‘personal’ and the reciprocity should be delivered in kind. If we look at the collective financials of those that caused this heinous act have resources at their disposable to fully satisfy this judge’s edict.
grrrr!
Justice served? Not when the perps get away scot-free…WHERE ARE YOU, SESSIONS?!
Sitting on his butt with his head firmly up his sphincter..
This payout should come directly from the pensions and salaries of the criminal perpetrators at the IRS, not from law-abiding taxpayers.
A Pyrrhic victory for conservatives. The people actually responsible for this injustice have paid no price for their unlawful acts. To hear liberals in congress talk they clearly believe election meddling is a very serious criminal act. The IRS suppressing conservative voters during Obama’s re-election is definitely election meddling. People need to go to jail!
One wonders if the lousy, lying, SCHEMING “leaders” of the Commucrat Party–including Barrack Obama and Hillary Clinton, not to mention their MINIONS such as James Comey, Mueller, McCabe, Lois Lerner and that evil, arrogant GOLEM John Koskinen, and many OTHERS–who instigated and committed so MANY abuses against this country and its peopole will EVER be held accountable for ANYTHING they’ve done?
It certainly seems like they never will.. The DOJ imo will take YEARS to get cleaned out, same with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.. AND even if by some miracle it happens, trump will more likely be OUT Of the white house by then, and we may have a dimbocrack in as his replacement. SO you just KNOW THEY WON’T give one hoot about bringing any of them to justice..
how can this be? everyone knows that President Obama has claimed that there were no scandals during his administration.
Well, yeah, slumlord, but if we learned NOTHING ELSE about Obama during his TRAINWRECK of a Presidency (and we sure weren’t able to learn MUCH–not even if he was actually a CITIZEN of the US or NOT, thanks to his sealed records!), we learned that he is a PATHOLOGICAL LYING SOCIOPATH!
How is this a good ending, with the taxpayers picking up the tab? It should be Lerner, Koshkinen and company paying out of their own money. Then it would be a happy ending.