Iowa Caucuses Crash! Voters Send Message but Democrats Blow the Count

GOPUSA Staff Washington Times Posted On 6:53 am February 4, 2020
Jeff Lopez holds his son, Tristan, 4, as they and Jeff's wife, Jessika, sit in an area for Bernie Sanders supporters during the Woodbury County Third Precinct Democratic caucus, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at West High School in Sioux City, Iowa. Iowans across the state attended Democratic and Republican caucuses Monday. (Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP)

ADEL, Iowa — The Iowa State Democratic Party was slow to release the results Monday night, sparking fears of a major snafu in the tabulations and possibly casting doubt on the outcome.

The state party was supposed to have improved the system since 2016, but attempts to make public more data from the caucus count appeared to backfire, the result of an application used for tabulation.

“We have experienced a delay due to quality checks,” the Iowa State Democratic Party said in a statement.

Iowa caucus disaster tied to Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager

Greg Cohen, a precinct chair in Lucas County, told the local NBC affiliate that “that app didn’t work … the first time we had an app for it specifically.

The party called representatives of the campaigns into a meeting around 11 p.m. EST.

“If you can’t even deliver on your one job …,” a frustrated CNN commentator Van Jones, a critic of overwhelmingly white Iowa’s status, said on the network.

Hours earlier, Iowa Democrats made the quadrennial pilgrimage to their state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses Monday, kicking off the 2020 presidential nomination race dogged by fears that they will make the wrong pick.

Voters traveled to 1,678 caucus sites across the state, in high school gymnasiums, middle school cafeterias and churches. They backed different candidates but shared the same goal.

“Everyone’s concern is the same: beating Trump,” Cathy Jorgensen, a 69-year-old hairdresser and supporter of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden said as she organized tables and chairs for like-minded voters at ADM Middle School — the “Home of the Tigers.”

Her neighbor Jan Price, 84, chimed in: “He’s a horrible person.

“And if people follow him, this whole country is going to be horrible,” Ms. Price said. “I scream a lot at the TV — I do.”

Bryce Smith, chair of the Dallas County Democrats, said his caucus, which attracted 94 voters, was the largest in the history of the rapidly growing county just west of Des Moines.

“Let’s never forget what brings us here today, and that is to make sure Donald Trump is not reelected in 2020,” Mr. Smith said.

But the question of who has the best chance to oust Mr. Trump has tied voters in knots.

Was it the “safe” choice in Mr. Biden? A liberal hero such as Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont or Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts? A youthful moderate such as former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, or Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota?

The president, it seemed, was living rent-free in the heads of many Democratic caucusgoers, who were terrified that making the wrong choice would set a trajectory for the Democratic race that would end with Mr. Trump’s reelection.

“I think they’re very much on edge, and they very much believe that this is our opportunity. We’ve got to get this right,” said former Iowa Lt. Gov. Patty Judge. “People are thinking, ‘OK, this candidate is the right one,’ and then there will be something in the news, there will be something on TV, there will be a commercial, something. ‘Oh, maybe not, maybe not.'”

Indeed, picking someone who can defeat Mr. Trump was more important to the caucusgoers than picking someone who shared their views on issues, according to an NBC News entrance poll.

The survey found that 63% of respondents said their primary concern is nominating a candidate who can beat Mr. Trump compared with 35% who said their first concern is getting behind a candidate who shares their views.

Tara Starr, a speech pathologist from Indianola, said she was supporting Mr. Sanders but was still grappling with the choice.

“I think I’m nervous about every candidate, every state. I honestly don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Ms. Starr, 62. “Mr. Trump seems to get away with so much, so I don’t know.”

She described herself as having made up her mind but still not 100% decided.

Since 1972, when Iowa assumed its first-in-the-nation status, seven of the 10 top-finishing Democratic candidates in contested caucuses went on to become the party’s presidential nominee that year.

Just two Democrats since then — Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama — finished as the top candidate in a contested caucus and went on to be elected to the White House. Iowans chose “uncommitted,” which was an option for caucusgoers in 1976, as their top choice, but Mr. Carter was the top candidate.

The year-plus of Democratic organizing in the Hawkeye State could take a back seat to other priorities starting Tuesday. Mr. Obama carried the state twice, but Mr. Trump won it by close to 10 percentage points in 2016, and some Democrats are more bullish on flipping states like Arizona than returning Iowa to their column in November.

That means Monday’s caucuses could well mark the most consequential votes Iowa Democrats take for the next four years.

“I think Iowans feel huge pressure, a huge sense of responsibility,” said Christine Dahl, 69, a retired dentist from Bettendorf. “And that’s why so many people are undecided, is that they’re just in anguish over making the right decision because it’s so important, especially after this whole Trump trial.

“It’s a farce. It’s even more important that the election remove him from office,” said Ms. Dahl, who said Ms. Klobuchar and Ms. Warren were probably her top two choices.

Grace Welveart, an 18-year-old high school student from Bettendorf, was considering caucusing “uncommitted.”

“I haven’t informed myself enough yet for me to make a certain stance,” she said. “I think definitely some people feel the stress … me personally. I do feel the pressure of, ‘We have to decide on someone.'”

Fans of Mr. Biden are convinced that nominating someone like Mr. Sanders, an avowed “democratic socialist,” would spell doom for Democrats.

Deb Batey, a retired teacher from Mount Pleasant, said she was “horribly nervous” about someone like Mr. Sanders winning the nomination.

“Scared to death,” Ms. Batey, 67, said with a laugh. “I don’t think he can beat Trump.”

Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, a top surrogate for Mr. Biden, said Iowa has done its job of narrowing the field, playing a leading role in whittling the list of candidates down from more than 20.

“Our job is to basically say, ‘You know what? We vetted these votes. We gave them an opportunity to come into our homes and communities, and this is kind of who we think merits to go on,'” Mr. Vilsack said.

As Democrats nervously gamed out their prospects, Mr. Trump swooped into Des Moines last week and basked in the adoration of thousands of admirers at Drake University.

Though the outcome of the Republican caucuses was expected, his team was putting on a show of force by planning to deploy 80-plus surrogates to the state, including his adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Fans of Mr. Trump said he isn’t scared of facing anyone, including Mr. Biden, who has tried to hammer home the idea that he is the most “electable” Democrat.

“I don’t think Trump’s afraid of Joe Biden or facing him at all. I think it’s just another one of the [Democrats’] little ploys,” said Darcey Widmann, a 62-year-old retiree from Altoona. “They’re on a roll with the impeachment and everything — they’re just trying to do everything they can to discredit Trump.”

Ron Sones, a retiree from Carlisle, said Democrats have been talking about impeachment since the day Mr. Trump was inaugurated.

“We think if he stays in, he’ll be our next president,” Mr. Sones said.

Ms. Widmann and Mr. Sones said they weren’t particularly nervous about the prospects of any other Democratic contender going up against Mr. Trump.

“The things that Trump has done for the USA — why shouldn’t we be voting for him? That’s the way we look at it. He’s done a lot for our economy, I think,” Mr. Sones said.

nodisguisindatruth
nodisguisindatruth
7:57 am February 4, 2020 at 7:57 am

Pictured above is a glimpse of the “shock and awe” consternation that is now the Democrat party. Devastated now over their ramped up false accusations and their present leaderships failed attacks on Trump. Realizing they have no effective ‘weapon’ in their eradicated arsenal, the aura of defeat now enshrouds their party ….and is well deserved. They ‘supposedly’ took a vote….and it is yet inconclusive? Undecided? Am predicting the highest level of voter fraud in our history in the upcoming election….

Proverbs 26:27. “Whoso diggeth a pit shall fall therein: and he that rolleth a stone, it will return upon him.”

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    8:23 am February 4, 2020 at 8:23 am

    The American Democrat party that never gets tired of losing, who reveals their true failed social insanity by doing the same losing governance over and over and expecting to get a different result, or at least succeed in getting the blame shifted away to others by a media that is just as corrupt and insane, that can only falsely blame and color the innocent for the crimes of their Democrat socialist conquered malfeasance, so the guilty they protect do not look so bad in comparison. Even the media can no longer cover their crimes with a straight face as they themselves become losing corporate entities on the self-made road to extinction.

baitfish
baitfish
8:02 am February 4, 2020 at 8:02 am

We got the only results we need. TRUMP WON!

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    8:31 am February 4, 2020 at 8:31 am

    They claim over and over again that their purpose in life is to insure Donald Trump is not re-elected again? No, Not Nada. Their purpose as a party is to insure that the best candidate is elected yet they only put forth blundering blatherskites, then when they lose can only blame others instead of THEMSELVES. Sorry Democrats, but WE THE PEOPLE have not yet got tired of winning, the kind that ALL Americans can participate in by baking new American pies instead of fighting and scrapping over the pies that were baked by others. Pelosi needs to go back to the kitchen, but even then she would just burn down the HOUSE.

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
8:14 am February 4, 2020 at 8:14 am

Joseph Stalin – ” Its not who votes that counts, but who counts the votes. “Welcome to the world of Socialism. My lady who came to America from Ukraine 25 years ago to flee from such socialist/Communist oppression told me that its the same old game plan, just updated to the new technology. She cherishes her citizenship which was obtained Legally because to steal citizenship when blessed in America just perpetuates the exact tyranny she fled from. We have met the enemy, and they have become a socialist conquered Democrat Party. American Democrats, take back your party and stop the insanity!

darby
darby
8:30 am February 4, 2020 at 8:30 am

They can’t manage a count of their true believers but the rest of us are expected to trust them with giving us our healthcare in a timely manner and micromanaging the rest of the economy. Lies and incompetence, that’s what the Democrats deliver.

poop
poop
8:53 am February 4, 2020 at 8:53 am

They got the numbers… it just wasn’t the numbers they thought they were going to get. I imagine Bernie did much better than they are willing to allow him to do.

alethia
alethia
8:56 am February 4, 2020 at 8:56 am

The Socialists aka Dems have been so entrenched in entrapping and impeaching the president, they forgot about the “dregs”, “deplorables”, “rubes” “hillbillies”, “smelly Walmart people, out here in the work-a-day world. We decide who is president, though they are trying their best to take our vote away.

We didn’t watch this last evening, but before turning in we looked to see who won. There in all of her glory was Amy Klobuchar declaring victory. She was headed for New Hampshire, Bernie was no where to be found, Warren was taking selfies and Martha McCallum and Bret Baire ran out of anything to say while awaiting the results. This morning, still no results. They also said, though they didn’t know if it was true, that when these people were called they were hung up on. Hilarious!

BajaRon
BajaRon
9:08 am February 4, 2020 at 9:08 am

Hillary Clinton owns the company which set up this failed vote collection/tabulation system. The question now is; was this unintentional bungling? Or?

Either way. I’d say it was EXPENSIVE!

AzRep
AzRep
9:30 am February 4, 2020 at 9:30 am

Typical, they all act like rank amateurs. They’re having a tough time performing simple operations without screwing something up. I believe this quote from above clearly illustrates the frustration with the Democrat’s today:

“I haven’t informed myself enough yet for me to make a certain stance,” she said. “I think definitely some people feel the stress … me personally. I do feel the pressure of, ‘We have to decide on someone.’”

All of your choices are seriously flawed. One of your front runner’s is not even a member of your own party, how much worse can it get?

Richard Weber
Webster70
9:34 am February 4, 2020 at 9:34 am

Could this be the result of common core math at it’s finest?

Leonidas
Leonidas
9:55 am February 4, 2020 at 9:55 am

It takes a long time to redistribute Bernie’s votes to more deserving candidates but that’s the socialist way. Bernie should be happy to contribute.

