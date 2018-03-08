Investigators: USS John McCain crashed after sudden ‘left’ turn

(UPI) — A collision last summer between the USS John S, McCain and an oil tanker was caused when the warship made a sudden turn, a report issued by Singapore’s government said Thursday.
The report, issued by the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau of Singapore, said a “series of missteps” led to the U.S. Navy warship making a left turn before crashing into the Alnic MC tanker.
“The collision between the USS John S McCain and Alnic MC as they were transiting through the Singapore Strait happened because of a sudden turn to port by [the McCain], which caused it to head into the path of AM,” the report said.
When the oil tanker crew saw the U.S. warship turning, they presumed the vessel could safely pass ahead, the investigation concluded.
The collision occurred within just three minutes of the U.S. Navy vessel making the fatal turn.
Commanding officers of the USS John S. McCain are facing criminal charges, including negligent homicide, dereliction of duty and endangering a ship. Other officers are facing either criminal charges or administrative actions.
As a result of the collision, 10 sailors were killed and several officers were fired.
Really how does this happen in this day and age with all the hi-tech navigation and very educated naval officers?
Just goes to show that even naval officers graduate in the lower half of their class.
The problem is, the Armed Forces lowered their standards and this is what happens. The snowflake generation, where everyone gets a trophy and snowflakes know nothing about personal responsibility!
[Really how does this happen in this day and age with all the hi-tech navigation and very educated naval officers?]
Maybe cause they push more focus on officers, into learning how to be good Social justice warriors, than they do naval officers??
At least half of them do…
No comments about the ship’s RINO namesake’s left turns?
Sorry I was busy earlier. How’s this?
“USS John McCain crashed after sudden ‘left’ turn”
Kind of like the current senator’s career when he did the same!
“As a result of the collision, 10 sailors were killed and several officers were fired.”
Still got a long way to go if they want to catch up to the current senator’s kill count he racked up on the USS Forrestal. He’s got a longer trail of dead American bodies behind him than Bill and Hillary Clinton do. 10 sailors isn’t even close to McCain’s high score.
“Commanding officers of the USS John S. McCain are facing criminal charges, including negligent homicide, dereliction of duty and endangering a ship. Other officers are facing either criminal charges or administrative actions.”
Facing charges? What a rookie mistake. Just call up your dad the Admiral like John McCain did and have him fix it all so it “never happened”. Then get transferred real quick to another ship so the remaining crew doesn’t knife you in your sleep like you so richly deserve.
Have these naval officers learned nothing from history? I’m disappointed.
Whatever the cause of this deadly collision, the 10 sailors paid for it with their lives. The sailors entrusted their safety to the commanding officers and the officers were negligent in their duty. The sudden left turn should have never happened. The sailors’ lives should have never been lost.
And i wonder, will the report, when its aired to the general public (or at least made available), list exactly what the order(s) were that led TO THE SUDDEN left turn?
And something happening 3 minutes after something else, i don’t call “SUDDEN”..
Was the turn ordered and executed correctly, or was a $25 potentiometer on the steering gear parallelogram at the end of it’s service life? One way or another it is the end of career for any officers and a bar to re-enlistment for any E-9 and below that the Navy sees fit to discipline.
No explanations will be adequate for the sailors that lost their lives families.
Oh! From the headline, I thought that this would be story about today’s Senate vote.
Hey Senator McCain, are you reading this? Pay attention Senator, this is what happens when you make left turns.