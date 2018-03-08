Investigators: USS John McCain crashed after sudden ‘left’ turn

(UPI) — A collision last summer between the USS John S, McCain and an oil tanker was caused when the warship made a sudden turn, a report issued by Singapore’s government said Thursday.

The report, issued by the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau of Singapore, said a “series of missteps” led to the U.S. Navy warship making a left turn before crashing into the Alnic MC tanker.

“The collision between the USS John S McCain and Alnic MC as they were transiting through the Singapore Strait happened because of a sudden turn to port by [the McCain], which caused it to head into the path of AM,” the report said.

When the oil tanker crew saw the U.S. warship turning, they presumed the vessel could safely pass ahead, the investigation concluded.

The collision occurred within just three minutes of the U.S. Navy vessel making the fatal turn.

Commanding officers of the USS John S. McCain are facing criminal charges, including negligent homicide, dereliction of duty and endangering a ship. Other officers are facing either criminal charges or administrative actions.

As a result of the collision, 10 sailors were killed and several officers were fired.

