Intersectionality: A leftwing witch’s cauldron

On Wednesday last week, both intersectionality and blissful ignorance were on full display ahead of and during the International Women’s Strike.
If you’re not an American millennial or university professor, you might be confused by the concept of “intersectionality.” First coined in 1989 by race theorist Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, it has become a left-wing buzzword to define the lumping together of all self-described “oppressed” groups under a single umbrella.
According to proponents of this radical fad – which amounts to an elimination of independent critical thought – not only must a person toe a particular ideological line, but he may never slip, even accidentally, into the realm of nuance or distinction. Someone who supports gay marriage, for example, has to oppose Israeli policy, advocate for government-funded abortions and believe that the free market is evil and climate change is man-made.
Though intersectionality has been around since long before anyone other than a handful of academics had heard of it, it has gradually been infecting political discourse in the United States for decades.
Given a huge boost during the Obama years, it moved from obscurity to fame – particularly on campus – to such an extent that it is bandied around by students who would be hard put to spell it. Spending more time on the quad waving placards than in the classroom will do that. And it gives new meaning to the adage, taken from Thomas Gray’s 1742 “Ode on a Distant Prospect of Eton College,” that ignorance is bliss.
Ostensibly a cross-country happening for females to show the men who share their bedrooms and boardrooms what a day would be like in the absence of their (our) enormous contributions, the event was actually a mass whine-fest, organized by a Palestinian terrorist and a handful of other extremist feminists, whose real goal was to attack the new US president and the State of Israel.
Judging by the lack of aerial photographs illustrating the kind of crowds that had gathered after inauguration day, the public statement fell flat.
Most women were too busy earning an honest living and tending to their children to waste a day on a demonstration that has no meaning in a country like America, where women are at liberty to do as they choose and please.
The truly oppressed women of the world would have been raped, stoned, tortured or executed for daring to whisper what their counterparts in the United States shout from the rooftops of Washington and New York.
Indeed, had convicted Palestinian terrorist Rasmea Odeh or Palestinian-American, pro-Sharia Law and polygamy apologist Linda Sarsour – organizers of this week’s event – genuinely cared about their sisters, they would have been calling out the Palestinian Authority, not Israel, for its human-rights violations and abuse of women.
But facts are of little interest to the intersectionalists; what matters to them is ideology – the kind they are able to express, promote and legislate in the land of the free and the brave that they love to denounce.
This is not to say that intersectionality enables smooth sailing for its adherents who – as my son says – long ago saw political correctness in their rear-view mirrors. On the contrary, they regularly run into snags, when two or more of the ingredients in their witches’ cauldron clash.
For instance, a Wellesley College transgender student was blocked in 2014 from becoming a “class diversity officer” because he, who was born female, had become a white male. Though the self-defined “masculine- of-center genderqueer” – according to a New York Times article and National Review blog – was embraced socially on campus, his peers thought it inappropriate for him to fill such a role, now that he was no longer a girl. Apparently, Timothy, as he called himself, had become too “privileged” by virtue of his new identity to be culturally diverse.
Examples of this ludicrousness abound, and not only on campus. But they are usually not highlighted in the press, for obvious reasons. As a result, many liberals have not yet grasped how out of hand things have gotten.
In an op-ed inThe New York Times on Monday, ‘Bustle’ politics editor Emily Shire bemoaned the fact that her “identity as a Zionist places [her] in conflict with the feminist movement of 2017.”
Shire said she sees “no reason [she] should have to sacrifice [her] Zionism for the sake of [her] feminism.”
Yeah, she should try telling that to the likes of Odeh and Sarsour. Or to a bunch of Wellesley women.
In the meantime, she ought to brush up on intersectionality if she harbors any illusions of remaining on their side of any argument.
Alinsky
Convince everyone they are victims that can only be saved by a strong national government. Obama has been doing this for the past eight years.
Women vs. men
Blacks vs. white
Blacks vs. police
Class vs. class
ILLEGAL vs. legal
LGBT vs. Christians, esp. Catholics
Pro abortion vs. prolife
Divide and conquer
When you see all of the garbage going on in the “institutions for higher learning” these days, it is hard not to come to the conclusion that they all need to be defunded. Moreover, the government needs to stop guaranteeing student loans on such a carte blanche basis. Students should be required to submit their grades and study plans as part of their application. STEM and business majors receiving passing grades should be approved. Gender studies, minority studies, fine arts, etc. should be summarily rejected–if people want to major in that garbage, they should pay for it themselves! That would basically eliminate the government subsidy on the professors who teach these worthless programs; because they would not exist if it weren’t for student loans.
Which is why to me, all these places are no longer to be called Centers of higher learning. CAUSE THEY NO LONGER learn anything.. They are indoctrinated! Pure and simple.
{ Students should be required to submit their grades and study plans as part of their application.}
THIS is why i also feel the govt should NEVER allow someone that has gotten a student loan to welch on paying it!
captjellico, I think you’re onto something there. Henceforth, NO student loans should be granted for “squishy” subjects like “women’s studies”, “African American studies,”, etc.
The ONLY majors that should be eligible for Federal student loans are actual PRACTICAL things like medicine/nursing, law (OK, that’s a stretch, but . . .), engineering, business, computer science, etc. Federal funds to subsidize something should ONLY be used to subsidize programs/activities that are BENEFICIAL to the country, which all those identity-politics/victims majors which are so “fashionable” these days are certainly NOT. They seek only to DIVIDE and separate everybody into feuding “pressure groups”, each vying to prove their NEED is greater. (Remember the Communist credo–FROM each according to his ability, TO each according to his NEED.)
NO more Federal funds for degrees in “squishy” liberally-invented “majors!”
These ladies are pretty stylish & well dressed to be oppressed. They are in reality spoiled brats. How can Sarsour, a pro-Sharia witch, have any credibility to lead a woman’s march.
Especially if she is SO PRO-Sharia law, then she wouldn’t have been ALLOWED OUT there to protest in the first place, under ANY Sharia law country’s laws.. SHE would have been rounded up and stoned for such insolence..
Augusta, it says a LOT about how STUPID these women are that they would FOLLOW this Sharia law RABBLE ROUSER to do ANYTHING. How they can, by ANY stretch of the imagination equate Sharia law with “women’s rights” is a subject for the ages! That takes a TOTAL oblivion to what is happening in the “real world”, and a SPECIAL kind of STUPID to make that work, “logically!”
I tend to think the reason liberals support radical Islam is they share hatred of Christians. Liberals in this country probably approve of the treatment of Christians at the hand of ISIS
As far as showing the men who share their bedrooms anything, I doubt few of the un-satiated, unfulfilled women of intersectionality have not shared an intimate moment of manly inspired intersexuality in years, nor experienced the many splendored thing between a man and a woman,,,, only the many gendered thing of modern secular and social female redefinition, as it seems many cannot think of any subject or concept of human intercourse without the concept of their female womanized distorted image of oppression getting in the way. This is just another Liberal excuse for never having to take the blame or their own life failures, when they can just blame some derelict male that failed them at some level in their life. Hey girls, they sometimes fail us men as well, but we don’t let it define us or stand in the way of becoming what God designed us to be.
inluminatuo, it’s all a Communist PLOT–stop the actual AMERICANS from breeding by trying to erase gender distinctions and pronouns such as “he” and “she”, introduce woman vs. man WARFARE disguised as concern for “women’s rights”, and in the meantime, the Muslim COCKROACHES and illegal aliens are breeding like, well, COCKROACHES and overrunning us to the point that they can simply STEAL our country away from us at the ballot box.
A witch’s cauldron indeed. I can hear them cackle as they stir their brew. I suppose Sharia is compatible with feminism in their minds.
This is the philosophy that half the women under 30 are following these days. When they aren’t busy making a baby, or killing one, they’re in the streets wearing pussy hats. How sick.
And their RINGLEADER is a MUSLIM Sharia-law advocate, Snowy. Don’t forget THAT part. Apparently they are simply TOO STUPID to realize the illogical contradictions in that whole equation! Makes one ALMOST embarrassed to be the SAME GENDER as these idiots! I’d hate for ANYBODY to think I was THAT STUPID, just because of my gender, but these fools are certainly working HARD to create that impression!
Wow, talk about MIND CONTROL. Intersectionality = identity politics on STEROIDS! In order to accept ONE liberally-endorsed “identity group” as “victims,” you have to agree with all OTHER liberally-endorsed “identity groups as victims” edicts? And YOU, over there in the second row–STOP that thinking! You THINK when we TELL you to think, and you think WHAT we tell you to think!
Good God, how STUPID can these people really BE, to meekly accept this totalitarian BS? Seems like EVERY vestige of American independent spirit has been systematically bred/indoctrinated OUT of these pathetic morons! How sad. The Founding Fathers would be APPALLED.