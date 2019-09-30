Intel Community Secretly Gutted Requirement Of First-Hand Whistleblower Knowledge
Between May 2018 and August 2019, the intelligence community secretly eliminated a requirement that whistleblowers provide direct, first-hand knowledge of alleged wrongdoings. This raises questions about the intelligence community’s behavior regarding the August submission of a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump. The new complaint document no longer requires potential whistleblowers who wish to have their concerns expedited to Congress to have direct, first-hand knowledge of the alleged wrongdoing that they are reporting.
The brand new version of the whistleblower complaint form, which was not made public until after the transcript of Trump’s July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and the complaint addressed to Congress were made public, eliminates the first-hand knowledge requirement and allows employees to file whistleblower complaints even if they have zero direct knowledge of underlying evidence and only “heard about [wrongdoing] from others.”
A previous version of the whistleblower complaint document, which the ICIG and DNI until recently provided to potential whistleblowers, declared that any complaint must contain only first-hand knowledge of alleged wrongdoing and that complaints that provide only hearsay, rumor, or gossip would be rejected.
This is an excerpt. Read more at the Federalist.
Well, okay, then.
Trump, Pence, Nunes, McCarthy among many others should fill out official expedited whistleblower complaint forms to investigate & make public the communications, finances & associations of Shiff, Pelosi, Shumer, Biden, Hillary, Brennan, Comey, Clapper, Lynch, Holder, Cortez, Tlaib, Waters, Cummings, Hirono, Newsom, etc based on the rumor, hearsay, gossip & even direct knowledge of their corruption, malfeasance, seditious collusion & cover-up of criminal actions & leaking / disclosing confidential govt info while serving in an official govt capacity.
Even if no criminal charges are proven or meted out, the public has a need & a right to know if any & all people who have &/or still do serve in a govt capacity have been involved in the seditious, malfeasant, unethical or criminal activities that have been a matter of rumor, hearsay, gossip & direct knowledge during & after Obama years.
Specifically re: 2008 – 2016 state & federal election interference / fraud, political oppression, FISA fraud, Fast & Furious, FBI, DOJ, State Dept & IRS corruption, sedition, conspiracy & obstruction to arbitrarily unseat &/or prevent US President from performing his duties.