Instead of asking for money, homeless man gave out resumes. He’s swamped with offers

David Casarez arrived in Silicon Valley in September with high hopes for launching a tech startup.
But the 26-year-old web developer says he underestimated the cost of living and challenges of finding a job, reported KNTV. He ended up living in his van until it was repossessed in June and now sleeps on a park bench in Mountain View, California.
“This is my make it or break it moment,” Casarez told the station. “I have to do something crazy.”
On Friday, Casarez dressed in a suit and stood on a highway median holding a sign that read “Homeless. Hungry 4 success. Take a resume.” Instead of asking for handouts, he passed out copies of his resume.
“I was thinking you know, like this was like my last stop,” Casarez, originally from Texas, told The New York Post. “If this didn’t work, I’d go back home and give up on my dream.”
Passerby Jasmine Scofield stopped to ask his permission to snap a photo, reported KRON.
“He came to Silicon Valley with a dream to be successful in tech and has a lot to offer the community,” Scofield told the station. “He’s sleeping in parks and still trying to get freelance work, interviews, and applications in.”
She later posted his photo to Twitter, captioned, “Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out!”
By Sunday morning, her post had been retweeted more than 105,000 times.
Casarez told the Post on Saturday afternoon that he’d already received 200 job offers. “Google reached out to me,” he told the publication. “So many other companies. Pandora. A bunch of startups. A product manager from Bitcoin.com was wondering if I could work remotely of if I want to relocate to Tokyo.”
Casarez graduated from Texas A&M and has three years of software development experience, according to his resume, reported KRON.
God Bless you, David Casarez! This is a man who believes in personal responsibility, instead of being a parasite like the liberals!
I agree. Good on this guy.. And iirc it’s the 3rd time in the past year, i’ve seen similar stories.
I wish him well, and hope he gets a job soon.
One has to ask why is a market so saturated that an individual with a college degree and three years experience cannot sell what he offers so he can pay for a living.
I think the answer is relatively simple, limited demand in the market due to government restricting those who can enter it.
While I loved and love Ronald Reagan ultimately his efforts only expanded government because all the entitlement programs were not limited or eliminated
What he did do is get the economy moving from the stagnation of years of regulating and restricting markets, but without limiting or eliminating entitlement programs they would eventually consume the robustness in the economy
The cost of government for federal, state and local is $6.8 trillion
That is an amount of money that cost every full-time worker $30 per hour or before an employer can hire anyone they have to be able to sell a product that will sell for enough to cover this cost. This is the barrier which must be crossed and limits demand
And when one considers better than half of this $30 per hour is from federal spending and of that spending 58% is for Social Security, Medicare/Medicaid, interest on the debt
State spending is 50% or more for nearly every state in the Union for education, which is twice what the second highest spending nation spends while having education results which are mediocre at best
All of these are socialism which they then blame on capitalism
Also, since many of those same tech companies, he wants to work at, are the same ones, whining about “WE need foreigners, so expand our HB-1 visas”, maybe that’s why he could not initially get work..
For over 60 years that I know of we have pushed education on our children as the answer to all their problems. I remember my own father telling me that I would see a day when you needed a college degree to pump gas at a service station. (That should show how long ago that was)
The problem is we can’t limit how many study what. Whatever the latest thing is will draw kids to seek that degree. And four years later with degree in hand they walk into a world where every other person has the same degree.
We don’t push tech schools or apprenticeships where they might learn a trade we all seem to remember the Leave it to Beaver families where the father wore a suit to work and not a pair of dungarees.
Also this poor guy was a white faced male in southern California looking for a tech job. Not a good place for light skinned males these days.
Maybe then we SHOULD be pushing to limit what degree course they get.. Since too many often get useless degrees in social studies etc..
There is plenty of tech in Texas, so my question for him is why on earth would you leave Texas to move to California? I moved out of California after living there because of 1) the politics and 2) the cost of living.
That’s what i initially wondered too.. WHY move out to commiefornia, KNOWING how high as hell, the cost of living is out there??