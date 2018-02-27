Ingraham Releases Internal Email Directing Deputies to Defend FL Sheriff

In an “Ingraham Angle” exclusive, Laura Ingraham aired a purported internal email from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office that directed employees to defend Sheriff Scott Israel.
Ingraham said the email was given to her by a source and that its veracity was “confirmed” by a second source.
It urges all staff members to vigorously support Israel as he “find[s himself] up against a flurry of media allegations.”
This is an excerpt. Read the rest of this story at Fox News.
Sheriff Scott Israel is a dirty politician and a gutless coward. Secondly, I heard that when the ambulance people came to the scene, after the shooting was over with, Israel’s deputies refused to let them into the building. Plus, the way Israel is not taking responsibility for his actions, namely doing nothing. You Israel, are a disgrace to the badge! By the way, Israel is a DemoRAT and that is confirmed.
You’re absolutely right! After his shameful display of arrogance and ignorance at that CNN PROPAGANDA TOWN HALL GATHERING OF SCRIPTED KIDS, and other gun control fools, and his tongue lashing of Dana Loesh, he showed his demoRAT credentials.
I agree that Israel is a scumbag, but EMT’s/Paramedics are trained to be sure that the scene is safe before they enter–they can’t help anyone if they themselves are injured. The police should have entered and secured the site.
BUT since Israel told his troops to NOT enter, how could they secure it to ensure it was safe for the EMT’s?
He’s what DemoRats are all about – cowardice and buck-passing while raping all the money they can grab.
AND all rinos!
Sheriff Blowhard is a bit of a psycho, a megalomaniac, a narcissist. But Governor Scott is also the typical weak-kneed apologetic Republican because a strong governor would have suspended this gutless wonder and the Broward cowards a week ago. Hats off to the FL legislators, Corcoran and Hager and the 73 Republicans (of course, no Democrats) who have asked for the *** to be removed.
The liberals have circled their wagons and have released all their horses trying to hide their location!
This is how you know he’s guilty as sin.
They did this for Obama.
They did this with Lois Lerner.
They did this with Clinton. Both of them.
Just another stupid, worthless, self-serving liberal.
No surprise. This county’s “Law Enforcement” is sadly lacking.
AND this is why (along with the Scoutu’s decision from 2005, that cops do NOT HAVE A DUTY TO protect the people), i feel ANYONE who is willing to give up their OWN right to defend themselves, cause “BUT we have the police for that” Deserves Not one lick of sympathy when the DO inevitably fall victim to crooks..
Looks like it’s true the scum rises to the top. All in it together and no one taking responsibility but willing to find other agendas to say why this happen. Pathetic!!
This sheriff is an incompetent, ARROGANT fool. He needs to go – YESTERDAY. Throw the bum out without pay or pension. I’m definitely joining the NRA. Never was a member before – but fools like this sheriff are going to increase the membership of the NRA. I also plan on boycotting every business that doesn’t support the NRA or my rights.
That whole dept is a crooked as a dog’s hind leg.
Is anyone else catching the whiff of jihad in this? Does anyone dare ask if Las Vegas has the same aroma? Is the Deep State now putting the imported muslims into the domestic terrorist protocol (as in the FBI being the real Domestic Terrorists)?
It certainly makes ME question the need for the FBI and police, when we see time and time again, that tehy ignore overt red flags, and “Drop the ball’ more than a greeced handed running back does..
This Sheriff MADE the department crooked ! When Al Lamberti was the Sheriff, it was an organization to be proud of, as soon as Scott Israel got the job all the dishonesty, and incompetence started, and it has never stopped !
Scot Israel is a disgrace to the uniform and disgrace as a human being. He engaged his department in a deal with the Coward C0unty School System not to arrest their minority students, and thus remove them from the school system, thereby giving the Coward County School System much more money from the state and federal taxpayers for having a larger number of minorities. Though his deputies went to the home of Nikolas Cruz well over 40 times and he was received at least 2 alerts of Cruz’s intent to shoot up a school, he did nothing. His own deputies were cowards and did not enter nor confront Cruz to stop the massacre. Despite all this he goes in front of TV cameras to blame Dana and NRA. Even his own lieutenant said clearly this was not the fault of guns but a disturbed young man. How corrupt is the sheriff. He uses taxpayer money to get his campaign manager and their kin cushy jobs to pay them back for their support.
Scott Israel needs to be fired. The coward deputies need to be fired and all retirement benefits removed. The principal who did not have secured entrances to the school should be fired. The FBI officers and others who did not follow up with two major reports on Cruz should be fired.
Not just fired, but i am sure there’s SOME LAW or other he could be arrested for breaking.. Charge him with being grossly negligent for starters.
The guy created a culture in which commitment to duty was qualified.
This guy is a liar and is too incompetent to hold office
One of the deputies didn’t need any orders (other than to swallow the name “Israel”) to take the uber-0bot’s side, due to being a member of CAIR:
http://www.wnd.com/2018/02/broward-deputy-works-for-muslim-mafia/
Gee whizz. Who’da thunk.
Brandon Tatum put it so well for all of us.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7F4_aCq8bVc&t=4s