Indiana teacher challenges district transgender name policy

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana teacher says a school district forced him to resign following a disagreement over a policy that calls for teachers to address transgender students by their preferred name rather than their birth name.
Former Brownsburg High School orchestra teacher John Kluge said the Brownsburg Community Schools policy goes against his religious beliefs and violates his constitutional rights, the Indianapolis Star reported .
“I’m being compelled to encourage students in what I believe is something that’s a dangerous lifestyle,” the 28-year-old said. “I’m fine to teach students with other beliefs, but the fact that teachers are being compelled to speak a certain way is the scary thing.”
Students must have written consent from a parent and doctor to request the name change, according to district documents.
LGBTQ community advocates say the practice is a sign of respect and isn’t about religion or politics.
“This is not a request for advocacy,” said Sam Brinton, head of advocacy and government affairs for The Trevor Project, a national nonprofit focused on suicide prevention in LGBTQ youth. “This is a request for respect.”
Kluge said he reached a compromise with school administration that allowed him to refer to all students by their last name this past school year. He said administrators informed him a few months ago that he would no longer be allowed to do that.
Kluge resigned before the end of the school year, according to a district representative. Kluge said he submitted a tentative resignation letter because officials threatened to fire him and that he had requested to withdraw the letter.
“They’re acting as if I have (resigned), even though I’m pleading, ‘No,'” he said. “I’m not dead yet. I still want to work here.”
Kluge plans to appeal to the school board to get his job back. He had worked in the district for four years.
District officials declined to comment on the policy.
Join the discussion
What a stupid policy. I hope this guy wins.
You’re right, it is a stupid policy. Asking a teacher to lie in front of the whole class to promote the (lie) gender fluidity philosophy, which he doesn’t believe in, is wrong. If a kid wants to be a gender that they obviously are not, encouraging that delusion is WRONG. The kid must accept the consequences of their decision and that not all people are going to respect that choice and should never be forced to do so. There was nothing wrong with calling all students by their last names instead. The teacher showed respect that way. He is the one who is being disrespected now and we are supposed to accept that??? That disrespect is OK?
“Students must have written consent from a parent and a doctor to request the name change.”
The kid doesn’t have the final say.
Who gets to decide the name of a student, the parent or government worker?
Darby, the kid’s name is whatever it is legally. It’s what the parents had put on the birth certificate until they go to court to change Jimmy Brown into Jimmy-has-idiots-for-parents. Calling the kid by the legal last name is a traditional way to address students and a good common sense solution. If you want your queer little kid to be Suzy instead of Jimmy then change it legally.
OK I am gonna be a little crude here but…:
What is the teacher supposed to call me, if I prefer the name “Ni–ger” or Cu-t or any vulgar or offensive name? Do the immature child students or the deranged Liberal Democrat school board have the right to insult and degrade other moral students and teachers?
“LGBTQ community advocates say the practice is a sign of respect and isn’t about religion or politics.”
Huh? What would happen if I demanded to be called “Christian Scruffy”?
Would these same perverts think this was a sign of respect?
He exercised his first amendment rights on his employers dime and now he doesn’t have a job. Colon Kaepernick found out how that works also. Everybody has their first amendment rights, just not the right to somebody else’s wallet to fund it.
The solution to this problem is not to vote lgbt for any office. A town I used to live in found that out the hard way when they voted one onto city council. As soon as they realized their mistake he was replaced.
God Bless you John Kluge, for standing up for what you believe in!
The compromise of calling all students by their last names seemed like a reasonable solution. I wonder why the administration decided it was no longer acceptable? Perhaps they caved to pressure from the “pronoun police.”
I have seen some “birth names” that defy the English language. So to call someone by a preferred, pronounceable name doesn’t really bother me.
However, to change a name in an attempt to be a different sex is a cry for help.
Sadly, our educational system is filled with perverts that do more harm than good.
I hope this teacher finds a better place to work. I hope the confused kid gets REAL help.