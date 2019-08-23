In the wake of backlash Gillette moves from ‘toxic masculinity’ to local heroes

Gillette’s days of spotlighting “toxic masculinity” may be coming to a close as the company employs a new strategy for reaching men.

Manu Airan, associate brand director for Gillette Australia and New Zealand, recently spoke with News.Com.Au about its latest efforts to “authentically connect” with consumers.

“Shifting the spotlight from social issues to local heroes” like firefighters and personal trainers is the company’s new focus.

“We have a very clear strategy when it comes to how we authentically connect with our consumers,” Mr. Airan said, the website reported Thursday. “We will continue to talk about what is important to Gillette and that is representing men at their best and helping men do their best. That is not changing. We will continue to do that and demonstrate it in different ways.”

The new ads come in the wake of months-long backlash against Gilette’s #MeToo inspired “We Believe” campaign, along with an $8 billion non-cash writedown by Procter & Gamble for the shaving giant.

Gillette’s ‘toxic masculinity’ ad costs P&G as shaving giant takes $8B writedown

Critics of the “We Believe” campaign said there was likely a correlation between the “We Believe” ads and lost revenue, although Gillette representatives cited increased competition in a shrinking market.

Mr. Airan was coy when asked about future ads on #MeToo-related issues.

“We will continue to represent men at their best,” he told the website. “This is our purpose and has been our purpose consistently for 118 years and that is not changing.”

