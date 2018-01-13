In Response to WSJ accusation based on unnamed sources, Trump Lawyer Releases Letter From Porn Star Denying Affair With POTUS

An adult film actress who reportedly received a $130,000 payment from Donald Trump’s personal attorney shortly before the election has denied allegations that she had an affair with Trump or received hush money in order to keep quiet.

Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, released a Jan. 10 letter purportedly written by Stormy Daniels, a retired adult film star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

On Friday, The Wall Street reported that Cohen paid $130,000 to Clifford in Oct. 2016 in order to keep her from talking to the media about a consensual sexual encounter that occurred at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.

