In Pointless Mission, anti-Trump Protestors Head to DC

Memo to the Donald Trump protestors: you’re wasting your time, and hurting your chances of developing a good relationship with a man who can help you enormously in the future – the United States President.
The individuals marching, waving placards and belly aching, including most prominently the 60 or so U.S. Representatives and Hollywood’s celebrities, are doing themselves no favor. It’s foolishness and futility calling the new president nasty names, and chanting that Trump is “not my president.” Many other outrageous, inflammatory statements have been made in recent days, including this doozy from Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD): “We are not going to allow Donald Trump to bury the Statue of Liberty.” The Statue of Liberty is often incorrectly referenced as a justification for continuing unsustainable immigration.
Former Washington Post reporter and once Pew Hispanic Center director Roberto Suro, currently a University of Southern Californian Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism professor, wrote that Lady Liberty has “nothing to do with immigration,” but instead represents the nation’s highest ideals. Suro concluded that, historically, economic imperatives dictated who immigrated to the U.S., a valid premise recent administrations have discarded.
Outside of Maryland, most Americans don’t care what Van Hollen or marginal celebrities like Chelsea Handler, who absurdly blames the Kardashian family for Trump’s election, think. Americans do, however, care about the economy and their jobs. For decades, and under Republican and Democratic White Houses, past presidents have promised to create jobs while they have instead actively sent them overseas, given work authorization to an average of one million legal immigrants a year, and ignored illegal alien workers who entered because of lax border security. The jig is up. Trump has promised to create immigration policies that help, not hurt, Americans.
Immigration creates more job competition for less-skilled, less-educated Americans than for more fortunate or privileged Americans like the many who work inside the D.C. beltway. The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights found that illegal immigration depresses wages and employment, particularly for black men.
Speaking of African Americans, the media has made much of Georgia U.S. Rep. John Lewis and his refusal to attend Trump’s inauguration. While Lewis has legitimate credentials as a civil rights hero, his congressional voting record on legislation that would reduce immigration, and in the process help unemployed blacks, is dismal.
True civil rights heroes expressed skepticism about immigration, specifically because of its adverse effect on black workers. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his widow Coretta Scott King rejected higher immigration levels. MLK’s biographer, Clarence B. Jones, said that King would be “outraged” over the ongoing cheap labor flow.
And after Congress proposed to end employer sanctions against hiring illegal immigrants, a condition of the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, Ms. King reacted strongly. In her letter to Congress, Ms. King expressed concern that advocates of repealing the sanction wanted “to introduce cheap labor into the U.S. workforce,” despite “the devastating impact the repeal would have on the economic condition of un- and semi-skilled workers — a disproportionate number of whom are African American and Hispanic.”
In the end, protestors black and white would benefit from opening their minds to what Trump is actually saying, and not their self-serving interpretation of his words. Like it or not, Trump will be the U.S. president until at least 2020, and possibly longer if the dissenters keep pressing their radical agenda.
Joe Guzzardi is a Senior Writing Fellow with Californians for Population Stabilization. Contact him at joeguzzardi@capsweb.org and on Twitter @joeguzzardi19.
Nicely written article. Great thoughts. But it falls on deaf ears. The left has no intention of changing their minds right now. I had to laugh at the signs tho. STOP Trump Pence NOW- clogging up the streets of DC is never going to stop the inauguration or Trump. Duh. and its dated Jan 14th. Double Duh. Guess that didn’t work out well.
And that is the rub right there. The article makes valid points, but the leftist idiots are too stupid to understand what is being said. If they were half as smart as they think they are, they would stop and think about what is happening and get on board. They remind me of the story of the people in the middle of a room with a fire started and they are all running around screaming for help to get out and there is one person in the room who is screaming that they have the key, but the other idiots are too stupid to listen and get out. Trump is the person in the room with the key yelling that he has the key and they can get out alive while the Democrats/celebrities are the ones running around trying to get out. If they would stop long enough to see the truth, we wouldn’t be having stupid protests. It is like they are protesting against making things better. So dumb
The problem with Conservative speech is that it assumes the masses are ignorant (lack of knowledge, awareness, education) and hence attempts to educate such masses. Whereas Liberals, thru education/indoctrination and social programming, know that a goodly portion of the masses are stupid, and kept so by Liberal education.
The only hope is that liberals empbrace their ignorance and strive to learn a Truth. Unfortunately, they prove by their antics that no only are they Stupid, but that they are also at the “Top of their Game”.
Poor snowflakes, with no safe spaces in sight…
Donald Trump hijacked the Republican Party with a populist message that the Republican has opposed since the days of Robert Taft. He also contradicted himself several times a day – sometimes in the same paragraph. His very ardent supporters have dramatically opposed beliefs in what he pledged to do as president.
If he decides to stand with the Republican Party he’ll anger at least 40% of his supporters. If he doesn’t he anger a different 40% of his supporters. If he tries to please both sides equally, he’ll anger both sides.
Just recently he promised to replace ObamaCare with a program that will provide affordable health care for every American. ObamaCare is the mess that it is because the Republican Party fought tooth and nail against affordable health care for every American. Can Trump change their minds? NO!!!
I’d like to predict that within one year the Republicans will force Trump out of office.
Why? Because he’ll try to govern the way he’s lived his entire life and that will be totally unacceptable to the Republican Party and in the ways that he has not broken his ties with his businesses he’s given them ample reasons.
Richard Nixon famously told David Frost “I ave them a sword.”
Trump’s given the Republicans an arsenal.
“ObamaCare is the mess that it is because the Republican Party fought tooth and nail against affordable health care for every American”
And just like magic it is the fault of those whom do not believe hard enough as to why it does not work.
But really, wasn’t that frontal lobotomy you got covered by Obamacare?
I guess only time will tell if you are right or not. I do not believe you are. Trump is already bringing in jobs for middle America and he hasn’t even been sworn in. That is more than any stupid democratic president has done in decades. So far, Trump is better than odoofus and the pedofile clinton put together. What gets me is why most people like you won’t even give him a chance to make a change for the better. Most democrats have damned him and he hasn’t even taken the oath of office. I wish the rest of us dumb Republicans were as smart as some of you high and mighty people who know EVERYTHING. And I imagine when he starts turning things around and making America Great Again, the democrats will try and take credit for that instead of giving credit where credit is due.
Jim contrary to most of the people posting here I will give you the benefit of the doubt that you have some intelligence. You are however mixing emotions with logic. Granted Trump is a conman to some extent but what politician isn’t. If he only gets one tenth of what he has proposed done this country will still be better off than if Hilary had gotten elected. Yes too many of the Trump’s supporters have unrealistic expectations but the Hilary supporters like Hitler’s would have blindly followed her to the complete and utter destruction of our great nation and there will be no arsenal of democracy to bail us out. She would have continued the failed policies of Obama and other shortsighted politicians to fatten her bank account. The uberliberals and elitist RINO’s have brought this great nation to the brink of the abyss. I don’t see Trump as a great savior but hopefully he is enough of an anchor to keep us from falling in. Hopefully enough liberals and conservatives will come to their senses and work together to make America great again. Not because of or in spite of Trump but because the world need us and it’s the right thing to do.
I like the camera angle.
It’s not looking out over the crowd – or more importantly the lack there of.
This gives the illusion of a lot of people being there … but, why do I have a feeling I could count the attendance on two hands, and maybe a foot?
These people are just sad on so many different levels.
The biggest one being: They still do not ‘get it’ – they’ve been lied to, by HRC – MSM and so on ….
And now the lies are exposed and they do NOT know what to do, except to keep repeating the lie in hopes that it might become true … But a lie never becomes factual objective truth. It always remains as a subjective fantasy.
It is not that they don’t get it,it’sthat they don’t care.
As always, the hypocrisy is piled high. Closing down a city’s streets harms all the ordinary people the leftists claim to speak for, i.e., the people who can’t get to work or do their errands. Prolonged blockades (like those during the Occupy fad) also cause small businesses to lose money or close, putting more people out of work.
And exactly what do they think will happen if they “stop” the inauguration (which is impossible)? According to the law of the land (which they love to cite as Gospel when they’re talking about Obamacare), Hillary officially lost the election, and Obama can’t be reinstated. So what’s the point — other than showing off and throwing tantrums?
hey, Jim take a look at his cabinet and say those aren’t conservative picks, Trump revived the Republican party, remember your liberal buddies said he would lose both the Senate and House, don’t you guys ever get tired of being wrong?
Wasted days and wasted nights. Wasted trip, and wasted time.
I know no anti-Trump protesters, but I do know about two hundred motor bikers (including my son and nephew) who are joining another 9800 cyclists–Bikers for Trump–who will be at the inauguration next to the Black Lives Matter, anarchists behind them, and progressive revolutionaries to the left. These former military and law enforcement men are fathers and grandfathers, and those surrounding them, for the most part are fatherless.
Protesters will be far outnumbered and will not disrupt the inauguration. It will be conducted without a hitch. I wish I were younger, I would surely ride my Harley to D.C. with them.
I wish I could be there to show support! Thanks to obamacare, I can’t afford to go to the local lake for a vacation, much less to Washington D.C.
I wonder if these parasites will ever get a job. I could never travel to DC for the inauguration because I have to go to work. Who did they scam the money from to run around the nation’s capital with all their protest signs? Or did their stupid liberal parents shovel it into their pockets? If their parents are stockholders in any large corporations, I would refuse to buy their products or their stock.
My attention was drawn to the signs carried in the picture stating they refuse to accept a fascist America. From Merriam Webster: Definition of fascism: a political philosophy, movement, or regime (as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.
So a fascist President would try to push his agenda through, maybe by executive orders, instead of working with Congress? A fascist President might appoint a bunch of czars so he wouldn’t need his lackeys confirmed by Congress? A fascist President might consider the race of someone more important than any other fact in a situation and always side with those of his race? Where were these guys 8 years ago??!??!
The members and Friends of the Broward Log Cabin Republican Club of Florida are optimistically enthusiastic about the pending Inauguration of our 45th grass-roots President of the United States America, Donald J. Trump.
Mayor Sandra Steen, the Club’s Vice President, said, “I pray that the hate causing such divisiveness based on race, color, gender, and sexual orientation vanishes once President Trump takes on many of this nation’s national and international challenges.” She continued, “Hollywood has to get back to doing what it does best and that’s making movies and not enabling those who call us deplorables.
“Gene Sides, the Chapter President noted “I believe we are now witnessing what president-elect Donald J. Trump had previously described as a genuine political ‘movement’ taking place in our Constitutional Republic. It’s now time for all Americans to come together to support our new president and pray he is successful.