In legal settlement British newspaper apologizes to Melania Trump for false allegations

The Mail Online website and the Daily Mail newspaper published an article on 20th August 2016 about Melania Trump which questioned the nature of her work as a professional model, and republished allegations that she provided services beyond simply modelling. The article included statements that Mrs. Trump denied the allegations and Paulo Zampolli, who ran the modelling agency, also denied the allegations, and the article also stated that there was no evidence to support the allegations. The article also claimed that Mr and Mrs Trump may have met three years before they actually met, and “staged” their actual meeting as a “ruse.”
We accept that these allegations about Mrs Trump are not true and we retract and withdraw them. We apologise to Mrs Trump for any distress that our publication caused her. To settle Mrs Trump’s two lawsuits against us, we have agreed to pay her damages and costs.
Maybe they will think twice before publishing falsehoods in the future! Hitting them in the pocketbook is what has been needed for a long time. Glad to see it!
Word is that the settlement was lass than $3 mil and more than 2. Terrific. Making these liars pay millions to the people they victimized is real justice..!!
I wonder if the REPORTER who published the falsehoods is the one paying out, ir is the newspaper itself eating the brunt of it?
I’ll be damned if I would have settled. I would have demanded my day in court and exposed the Daily Mail for the P-o-S rag that it is. And the settlement, reported to be between $2 million and $3 million is chickenfeed for the Daily Mail. They spend that much on conference room coffee and donuts every six months.
The damage was done and cannot be undone. You can not unprint the lies; you can not have people unread the allegations. It’s like putting something on twitter, then deleting the account and thinking it’s gone. The lies are never gone.
Ya gotta love it when the press is nailed for libelous reporting.
The so called news we see these days makes it difficult to discern the truth thus making all reporting suspect and useless.