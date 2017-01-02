In last weeks, Obama dumps 502 refugees on Nebraska

With just a few weeks remaining in office before President-elect Donald Trump takes over the White House, President Barack Obama dumped another 502 refugees on Nebraska.

The State Department indicates that the Obama administration is dropping the hundreds of new refugees into Nebraska during the first three months of the 2017 fiscal year (FY), which is seeing an unprecedented increase in refugee numbers.

“The refugee resettlement rate for FY 2017 to date is significantly higher in Nebraska than it has been during any other year in the more [than] three decades [since] the state has participated in the federal refugee resettlement program,” Breitbart reports. “The highest previous annual resettlement of refugees in the state since FY 2003 occurred in FY 2016, when 1,441 refugees were resettled.”

In what is anticipated to be a departure from Obama’s push to skyrocket America’s refugee intake, Trump will likely make good on his campaign trail vow to suspend the resettlement of refugees from nations that are hostile to the United States – including Syria and Somalia, and other Islamic-dominated countries. Once the incoming president takes office after his inauguration on January 20, a downward trend in the U.S. acceptance of refugees is predicted to begin.

Red states flooded with refugees

Out of all the states, the Cornhusker State has been targeted to receive the highest concentration of refugees than any other state. Conservative critics contend that the motivation behind this has everything to do with the fact that Nebraska is a traditionally red state – where Trump beat his Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton by a margin of 26 percent.

“On a per capita basis, Nebraska has resettled more refugees than any other state in the country during the first three months of FY 2017,” Breitbart’s Michael Patrick Leahy informed. “With an estimated population of 1.9 million as of July 1, 2016, 26.3 refugees have been resettled in the state for every 100,000 residents during the period beginning October 1, 2016 and ending December 29, 2016 [the finally tally is expected to rise].”

Leahy went on to outline Obama’s trend of riddling red states – as determined by the 2016 presidential election results – with refugees to turn the red tide to blue … showing the top five refugee recipients per capita during the first quarter of the 2017 fiscal year:

Nebraska– 2016 election result: Trump 60 percent, Clinton 34 percent; federal government resettled 26.3 refugees per 100,000 residents North Dakota– Election result: Trump 64 percent, Clinton 28 percent; feds resettled 21.6 refugees per 100,000 residents Kentucky– Election result: Trump 62 percent, Clinton 32 percent; feds resettled 19.7 refugees per 100,000 residents Arizona– Election result: Trump 49 percent, Clinton 45 percent; feds resettled 19.5 refugees per 100,000 residents Idaho– Election result: Trump 59 percent, Clinton 28 percent; feds resettled 19.0 refugees per 100,000 residents

A list of the 50 states’ (plus D.C.’s) per capita refugee resettlement rates for the first quarter of the 2017 fiscal year serves as more evidence proving the Obama administration’s tactic of loading Republican states with refugees to sway future elections for Democratic candidates.

A whole different story for blue states

The numbers are remarkably different for states that have proven to be true blue over the years.

“Delaware – the state Vice President Joe Biden represented in the United States Senate for 40 years – received no refugees at all during this period,” Leahy noted. “In fact, Delaware did not resettle a single refugee in FY 2016. In the 14 full fiscal years since 2003, the federal government has resettled only 130 refugees in the state. Wyoming, which is the only state that never formally joined the federal refugee resettlement program after the passage of the Refugee Act of 1980, is the only other state which received no refugees in the first three months of FY 2017.”

Keeping blue states relatively refugee-free compared to red ones, a stark contrast can be seen when looking at Obama’s old stomping grounds — the Aloha State and Illinois, where his political career took off.

“Hawaii, President Obama’s home state before he moved to Illinois, resettled only three refugees during the first three months of FY 2017, a per capita rate of 0.2 per 100,000 residents – well below the national average,” Leahy announced. “Illinois, which President Obama represented in the United States Senate prior to his election as president in 2008, resettled only 6.2 refugees per 100,000 residents during the first three months of FY 2017 – a per capita rate below the national average. Hillary Clinton won Hawaii by a 62 percent to 30 percent margin over President-elect Trump, and won Illinois by a 55 percent to 39 percent margin.”

A similar trend was discovered in Washington, D.C., where Clinton won by an overwhelming landslide.

“Only two refugees were resettled in the District of Columbia, which Hillary Clinton won by a 92 percent to 4 percent margin, during this period – a per capita rate of 0.3 refugees per 100,000 residents, well below the national average,” he continued.

The bigger – and smaller – picture

When looking at the U.S. as a whole, the recent spike in refugee numbers is startling, as the Obama administration has made it a priority to resettle refugees in America in the first quarter of the 2017 fiscal year at a rate that is almost twice the rate of the previous fiscal year, according to Breitbart News.

“Between October 1, 2016, and December 29, 2016, the Obama administration resettled 25,671 refugees in the United States,” Leahy pointed out. “With an estimated population of 321 million in the United States as of July 1, 2016, the number of refugees resettled across the entire country during this time period was 8.0 per 100,000 residents.”

Refocusing on Nebraska, some problems – besides a heightened terrorist threat – went hand-in-hand with accepting refugees by the hundreds.

“Nebraska has an extraordinarily high rate of foreign-born cases of active tuberculosis (TB),” Breitbart emphasized. “In 2014, for instance, 82 percent of the cases of active TB in the state (31 out of 38) were foreign-born … A case of active TB diagnosed in a student at Benson Magnet High School in Omaha, Nebraska, [was also reported] where 18 percent of the school’s 1,272 students are foreign-born refugees.”

