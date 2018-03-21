In Connecticut, even kindergartners were used to advance gun control

A Connecticut elementary school is facing criticism after two teachers led a group of kindergartners to march in last week’s national school walkout without parental consent.
About two dozen 5 and 6-year-olds participated in a 17-minute walk outside Harbor Elementary School in New London on Wednesday, marking one month since a gunman killed 17 students and teachers at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
Thousands of students nationwide participated in the walkout, organized by a division of the left-wing national Women’s March, in a protest calling for stricter gun control.
The kindergartners, however, were participating in a so-called “safety march,” a parent who was chaperoning the kids that day told a local NBC affiliate.
“It was discussed, it was a safety march and we took them out and they chanted ‘we love school’ and ‘honk your horn.’ And we told them that the 17 angels are above in heaven, they’re watching down and they’re proud,” Olga Vokolou told the station.
“We love school! We love school!” the students chanted in a video posted on Facebook, the station reported.
Joyce Powers, the school’s crossing guard, reported seeing the group of children being escorted in two lines by teachers who were carrying signs that read “enough.”
Ms. Vokolou said her child’s teacher let parents know about the march on Facebook, but New London Interim Superintendent Dr. Stephen Tracy said there was no written permission from parents.
He said he and the principal didn’t know about the march in advance either.
“When you’re going to do something like that, in connection with something that, let’s face it, is controversial, you need to seek the approval of the principal and the parents before you involve 5-year-olds in something like that,” Mr. Tracy told NBC.
He said he’s spoken with both of the teachers involved but would not say if any disciplinary measures were taken.
“Suffice it to say, lessons were learned and I consider the matter closed,” Mr. Tracy said.
Meanwhile, Board of Education member Jason Catala, the chair of the board’s Policy Committee, said a number of policies were ignored and called for the school’s principal to resign.
“The role of the school principal is one of the most important jobs in the district,” Mr. Catala said, The Day newspaper reported. “They’re in charge of policies and procedures and to ensure the safety of the students at all times. It’s clear the policies and procedures were not followed and, as a result, our children were put at risk.”
“The principal is the pulse of the school, and he needs to know what’s going on at all times,” Mr. Catala added. “It really gets me in my gut what could have happened. I think about my own child.”
Board member Susan Tierney, who has elementary school-aged children in the district, agreed that the event was ill-advised.
“As a parent, I’m upset. As a board member, I hope they did the right thing to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” she said, The Day reported.
Mr. Tracy called it inappropriate for a member of the board to publicly criticize a school employee and called on the board to demand an apology from Mr. Catala.
“Mr. Catala is way out of line in publicly criticizing a member of the school staff, least of all one of the leaders of our schools who comes to work every day committed to the success of every one of the kids at the school,” Mr. Tracy said. “It’s highly inappropriate for a citizen, no less a member of the Board of Education, to make that kind of public comment.”
Mr. Catala said he planned to bring a formal request to the full school board, The Day reported.
The communist propaganda perpetrated in the schools. Using five year olds to promote communism! I wonder if these schools have courses on how great Vladimir Lenin was? What a joke. If I was one of the parents, I would sue the schools for trying to instill propaganda in my child!
Excellent observation! Truer words were never spoken. Thanks!
If I found this to happen to my children I would be pissed.
Teachers and administrators such as these emphasize the importance of school CHOICE. Vouchers and Charter Schools for everyone!
It’s happening every day in the government indoctrination centers, AKA public schools. How else do you think we wound up with so many socialist Bernie supporters?
Thats why there are no posts
Education? I think not… Indoctrination to the “progressive” agenda, yes. Let them know at an early age that they as individuals are not important, group think is good and the state and collective is all important. Let us start early and make sure that the nosy parents have little or no input. Good job, Hegel, Marx & John Dewy!
The same thing happened with Obama pushing his homosexual marriage and values to Kindergartners. Teaching about masturbating in the elementary schools. This liberal progressive policies is what’s causing the gun violence in the schools. Kids cannot deal with the social media stuff and then have all this liberal crap dumped on them at a young age. They need to mature so they can formulate their own opinions. But the liberal left doesn’t want to have them think for themselves. They’re trying to formulate a way for the young society to think, like good comrads!
Exactly right!
“Mr. Catala is way out of line in publicly criticizing a member of the school staff, Interim Superintendent Dr. Stephen Tracy said. “It’s highly inappropriate for a citizen, no less a member of the Board of Education, to make that kind of public comment.”
Here we see again that the Liberal democrats DO NOT want their actions criticized. According to them, it is not right to question a Liberal Democrat’s motives or behavior.
I believe this Interim Superintendent Dr. Stephen Tracy is unqualified and destructive to the public school and should be terminated!
Why are these knucklehead teachers allowed to vent their personel views through the use of 5-6 year olds?….these two clowns should not be teaching anyone, let alone little ones who are so impressionable….parents need to take back their schools…the so called “teachers” need to stick to the basic “three R’s” and leave their BS political feelings/views at home with their left-wing families…enough of this crap…I’m in my 70’s and if one of those kids were mine I would be at the home room of these donkeys and let them know my feelings right to their faces…no going through some similiar thinking principal or other school offiial…parents need to vet their children’s teachers and don’t allow their kids to be brainwashed by these righeous thinking left wing loons….
It’s no real surprise that teachers are indoctrinating students as young as 5 these days — the
National Teachers’ Union has long been a left-wing stronghold. So-called “public” schools
are actually under control of the Big Central Government, every communist’s dream. As well
as draining the swamp in Washington, we need to weed out the violently left-wing “leaders”
in this very corrupt union. History gets “revised” when taught to students, who learn to truly
believe that America is basically a wicked country with an out-dated Constitution. Patriotism
is viewed as “extremism” to be avoided. We have a couple of generations of brain-washed
voters now, thanks to left-slanted “education.”
aside from the kindergarten ‘teachers’ feeling personally ‘compelled’ to expand the #metoo movement to include anything ‘current’, i’m curious about 1) invoking heaven (isn’t religion verboten in liberal education?) and 2) only 17 ‘angels’? what about the 26 killed in their own state?
the board member who took the ‘teachers’ and ‘system’ to task is the only one who acted ‘appropriately’–for all intents and purposes, those ‘teachers’ kidnapped those kids, put them in harms’ way and prostituted them for their own purpose/edification. the fact that they did it secretly is proof positive that they knew it was wrong and a fireable action.
keeping the school environment ‘safe’ is a big enough problem without having to monitor rogue activist ‘teachers’. . .
This is more than ridiculous, and it is a VERY sorry testimonial to what is happening throughout K-12, and secondary education systems in this country. Parents should band together and make their opinions and views known to the respective school boards in the states where this is happening. It may not do a lot of good in these liberal states, but this is one of few areas where perhaps there should be governmental regulations to prevent any political party from indoctrinating political views on our younger population.
Way to go Jason Catala and Susan Tierney! Since when is a school board member precluded from publicly addressing troublesome issues in the school system. It is a disturbing trend that school administrators everywhere consider themselves to be above public scrutiny. This certainly seems to be a case in my own county here in Tennessee.
The Liberal Manifesto…brain wash the young to our Socialist agenda…
Look at the photo. The so called adults in the group did not even cap-off the end of the line and there is a car passing closely by a group of about eight unsupervised 5-year olds. This is gross negligence bordering on criminal behavior. The two teaches should be terminated immediately and they and the accompanying moms sued in civil court by the families of these kids for their involvement in this stunt. Based on the inane remarks by the interim superintendent, he also should be removed before his incompetence results in an even more tragic outcome. None of these “adults” are fit to care for our children.
Remember, there is no limit for Liberals using children to further their agenda!
First of all, by taking the kids out on the sidewalk they probably put them at a higher risk of death than the kids face from a crazed gun man entering their school. 37,000 people a year in the US die due to car accidents. What if a driver had been not paying attention or was busy yelling their support of the kids and lost control of their vehicle and ran a group of them over? Then what? Secondly, by stating that there are ’17 angels in heaven’ the teacher is spouting religious doctrine that I, as a Catholic, find ‘offensive’ (not all that upset but hey I can pull the liberal righteous indignation when required…gotta speak their language) because my faith says that angels are a specific type of spiritual being and human souls don’t become angels any more than angels become human souls. How dare they teach religion in the schools!!! (Please note that I’m actually very laid back and using the tone here to prove a point).
kinda reminds me of the old Nazi propaganda films with the Hitler Youth… more left wing socialists pushing there agenda on small children. i hope someone sues the crap out of this school.