In Arizona Sinema leads; counties can ‘cure’ ballots through Nov. 14

PHOENIX – State and county officials, and Republican Party officials who sued over discrepancies in the way Arizona counties check voter signatures on early ballots, agreed Friday to a settlement that allows the verification process to continue until 5 p.m. Nov. 14.
That could have an impact on the tight Senate race between Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally. Sinema regained the lead earlier this week.
Meanwhile, the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office continues to whittle away at its pile of uncounted ballots, which totaled more than 300,000 on Friday. County Recorder Adrian Fontes told the Associated Press that the count is expect to wrap up Nov. 15. That process is independent of the settlement, which deals with the verification, or curing, of ballot signatures.
The Republican parties in Apache, Maricopa, Navajo and Yuma counties filed the suit against all 15 Arizona county recorders as well as Secretary of State Michele Reagan late Wednesday. The agreement announced in Maricopa County Superior Court, allows all 15 counties in Arizona to cure the remaining early ballots until next Wednesday.
The process works like this: Voters are required to sign the back of his or her early ballot envelope. That signature is compared to the one used to register to vote. If the signatures don’t look similar, the voter will be contacted to confirm their ballot. The four counties named in the suit allow for longer times for verification; Republican officials claimed that disenfranchised voters in the other 11, mostly rural, counties.
It’s not clear how many votes across the state remain to be cured. A Maricopa County official told the AP the number in her county is about 5,600.
The post Still too close to call: Sinema leads; counties can verify early-ballot signatures through Nov. 14 appeared first on Cronkite News – Arizona PBS.
© Copyright © 2018 Cronkite News. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
I thought we learned our lesson in 2000. Here’s the Dem strategy:
1. Find every county where the Dems lost and challenge the votes.
2. Insert more votes until they win.
3. Once the Dem “wins” stop all challenges.
It’s exactly how Al Franken won.
We need to counter, especially in Florida, by challenging every county where the Dem lost. Then just go ahead and dump an extra 430 million votes in for McSally on Nov 14. So what if that’s more people than the total population of the USA. Voting in Florida has become a joke. At least supply a better punchline.
That is why i say STOP BLOODY DOING mail in ballots. Everyone, except for military, should have NO EXCUSE for not showing up in person to use those bloody electric machines.
AND TO get rid of the whole “i can’t read his writing crap”, go to USING INKED THUMBS on a large box!
Like FL, throw all votes away and set a new Election date. Make sure the registrar is fired along with the employees, and get a new citizen in as registrar for the duration, and no votes after closing at 8 pm. Time to block illegal voting by the registrar and the employees. Send all to jail, fine them, and a then a prison sentence. If they cannot be loyal Republic citizens, then tough, now you pay the price. AZ has had this problem as long as FL and times to stop the nastiness and illegal control of votes and no more “found after election day close down of other votes”. Gee, how did they get loss and why in someone’s trunk or whatever. Sorry that ain’t gonna fly again!
TRANSLATION: if the damned conniving Commucrats can’t WIN an election HONESTLY on election day, then they will, by God, “find” as many “lost” ballots as they need to win it AFTER the fact.
Arizona – “Sinema leads” “SINEMA LEADS?!” Say it aint so Joe…. What are they drinking out there in that desert, peyote juice? That is the stuff with hallucinogen mescaline, much like taking LSD or some other mind blowing drug. Maybe this Sinema was correct? The whack said Arizonans were crazy. Apparently enough of them are sufficiently stoked up on Peyote to elect (not sure how they find their way to the voting booths) a ‘mind altered’ one of their own? Anybody in AZ left with “common sense?” Do they NOT understand what this ‘woman’ is for? AZ, like FL, may be reviewing thousands of ballots that exceed the State’s population, the common sense folk better start paying attention!
They elected Mccain how many times? Same with flake.
So its obvious to ME, that yes they ARE SMOKING some peyote..
I recall a statement from the ‘winningest’ race car driver of all time, Reecherd Petty: “If you aint cheatin’ you aint winnin’!” Problem being, we have let the ‘other side’ do ALL the cheatin’. Are the DemocRATS the only ones capable of pumping out more ballots than there are voters in any one precinct, and have at least a 15-1 advantage for their side? Or, are there not just as many ‘dead’ Republicans that could vote? Unless and until America can get its Voting Act together, to assure a CORRECT vote and count, the side not currently ‘cheating’ better “up their game!”
And for way too long, we’ve LET THEM get away with the cheating.
it seems that the conniving Commucrats think that “curing” a ballot = changing it from a Republican vote to a DEMOCRAT VOTE.