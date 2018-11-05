CNN’s Ana Navarro, new host of ABC’s ‘The View,’ calls President Trump a ‘racist pig’

Miami political commentator Ana Navarro will now have a regular seat on ABC’s “The View.”

The syndicated morning talk show announced that Navarro will be a co-host every Friday with fellow hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman and Meghan McCain. The show’s moderator, Whoopi Goldberg, takes Fridays off so the show needed another co-host.

In making the announcement on Friday, Behar called Navarro “the shy flower of political correspondents.”

“I am happy to announce that Ana will be joining us on Fridays at the table from now on so that’s a treat for us,’’ Behar said.

This is an excerpt.

