Impeachment trial to enter new phase with Trump defense

President Trump’s lawyers launch their defense Saturday after three long days of House Democratic impeachment managers laying out arguments that the president abused his power in his dealings with Ukraine and obstructed Congress.

The defense team has been coy about what exactly they’ll say on the Senate floor, but they’re expected to argue Trump should be acquitted because House Democrats have not alleged he committed any crimes.

Trump’s legal team said their remarks will be relatively brief on Saturday, before resuming Monday with a longer presentation. The abbreviated weekend proceedings, with Sunday off, serve to accommodate lawmakers’ schedules and are perhaps a nod to Trump’s view that Saturday is “death valley” for television ratings.

This is an excerpt. Read more at The Hill.

