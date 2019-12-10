Trending
Impeachment fight flares at House Judiciary hearing: ‘You weren’t elected by anybody’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am December 10, 2019
16

Tensions boiled over at the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing Monday when Republican lawmakers accused the Democratic majority of writing their own rules and then breaking them to choreograph a takedown of President Trump.

The squabbles highlighted the deep partisan divide over impeachment as Democrats prepare to put forward at least two articles of impeachment Tuesday, one for abuse of power and another for obstructing Congress, The Associated Press reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

The fast-track process tees up an impeachment vote possibly before Christmas and helps kick the partisan showdown into high gear.

“You weren’t elected by anybody,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, shouted at Daniel Goldman, a House Democratic counsel who was testifying about evidence supporting impeachment charges, including abuse of power, obstruction and inviting foreign interference in the 2020 election.

Mr. Gaetz’s sharp words were part of a series of confrontations over the unusual setup of the hearing before the Judiciary Committee. Congressional staff such as Mr. Goldman acted as both witnesses and interrogators, and the proceeding lacked any of the fact witnesses who testified before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, which conducted an inquiry before sending the impeachment case to the Judiciary Committee.

Republicans repeatedly objected to the proceedings, but Chairman Jerrold Nader, New York Democrat, overruled them each time.

Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican who was speaking over Mr. Nadler’s calls that he was out of order, objected to Democratic counsel Barry Berke’s dual roles of testifying from the witness panel and then asking questions from the dais.

“I’ve been a judge, and I know that you don’t get to be a witness and a judge in the same case. That’s my point of order. He should not be up here,” Mr. Gohmert said.

Mr. Nadler said Mr. Berke was not serving as a witness but more of a presenter when he explained the impeachment evidence to the committee.

Republicans railed about being denied a minority hearing, which is guaranteed under House rules.

They objected to the absence of Rep. Adam B. Schiff, California Democrat and chairman of the intelligence committee. Mr. Schiff led the impeachment inquiry and oversaw the drafting of the 300-page report outlining the evidence against Mr. Trump.

The report laid the groundwork for the articles of impeachment stemming from Mr. Trump’s request for Ukraine to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

“It is extraordinary that the president’s conduct was a trifecta, checking all three boxes” of impeachment offense in the Constitution, Mr. Berke said.

The hearing focused on the Schiff report, but the congressman did not present the findings. Testifying would have exposed him to Republican questions about his office’s early contact with the whistleblower who launched the impeachment inquiry and whether he helped direct the whistleblower’s actions.

“Where’s Adam?” demanded Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the ranking Republican on the committee.

Republicans also expressed outrage that the report included subpoenaed phone records for Mr. Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, White House officials, a journalist and Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the ranking Republican on the intelligence committee.

Democrats said the timing of the calls suggested coordination of a pressure campaign against Ukraine to investigate Mr. Biden, which is the crux of the impeachment case.

The names of the targets were listed in the public report.

“It was a drive-by. It was a gratuitous drive-by,” said Mr. Collins. “That was nothing more than a smear campaign. It’s beneath you, and it’s beneath this Congress.”

Rep. F. James Sensenbrenner Jr., Wisconsin Republican, said the Democrats were creating a surveillance state.

“You’ve made Joe McCarthy look like a piker,” he said.

At the White House, Mr. Trump dismissed the hearing as “a hoax.”

“It’s a disgrace,” he told reporters during a meeting on school choice with students and educators.

High school student Myles Bowers of Pennsylvania told the president that he wants to become a psychiatrist.

“That’s good. I could use you,” Mr. Trump said to laughter.

Democrats said the complaints that the process was partisan and unfair, which have been a mainstay of Republican challenges to impeachment, served as a smokescreen for Mr. Trump’s wrongdoing.

“We surely agree that no public official, including and especially the president of the United States, should use his public office for private gain,” Mr. Nadler said.

He said both sides should be able to agree on the fact of the case if Republicans remove “their blinders.”

The impeachment case stems from a July 25 phone call in which Mr. Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a “favor” by investigating Mr. Biden and his son Hunter, as well as purported Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

A whistleblower, who is believed to be a CIA official assigned to the White House, accused the president of abusing his power for personal gain on the call, including withholding $391 million in U.S. military aid from Ukraine as leverage.

The whistleblower also is believed to have ties to the Democratic Party and Mr. Biden. Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community’s inspector general, who received the complaint, acknowledged that the whistleblower had “possible political bias” but that the bias did not make his complaint noncredible.

Sparks flew again when Mr. Sensenbrenner accused Mr. Berke of “badgering” Republican counsel Stephen R. Castor, who presented the Republican rebuttal to the Democratic report.

“We have to have some decorum here. You have your rules of decorum, which aren’t comporting with everybody else’s rules,” Mr. Sensenbrenner told the chairman.

Mr. Nadler shot back: “Sharp cross-examination of a witness is not badgering the witness.”

The sparing snowballed when Republicans took over the questioning of witnesses.

Mr. Collins scolded Mr. Goldman for appearing to disparage Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, for donating about $1 million to Mr. Trump’s inaugural committee before his appointment.

“The implication being he either got his job because he bought it or the implication being he was loyal to the president and say anything about him,” Mr. Collins said. “Be very careful about how you throw around dollars and giving because you and Mr. Berke are real heavy donors to the Democratic Party, and I’m not going to say it questions your motives or your position here today.”

“What are you trying to say? What is the implication here?” Mr. Goldman said. “By the way, I didn’t give anything close to a million dollars.”

Mr. Gaetz cut off Mr. Goldman. “The implication is we want Schiff in that chair. Not you,” he shouted.

“The gentleman does not have the time, and the gentleman has been warned before,” said Mr. Nadler, banging his gavel.

⦁ Dave Boyer contributed to this report.

16 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
7:57 am December 10, 2019 at 7:57 am

Again we see that this is nothing more than a Democrat Party kangaroo court circus, in the desperate attempt to discredit President Trump by ANY MEANS, because they are so hateful that President Trump is the President of the U.S. and that the Democrat Party doesn’t have ANY suitable presidential candidate that even comes close to beating President Trump in the 2020 presidential elections.

I truly believe that this Democrats impeachment kangaroo circus and their disgraceful tactics used against Judge Kavanaugh will show the voters that the current Democrats in Congress need to be fired by voting them OUT of Congress, Both in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.5/5 (20 votes cast)

lmorgan3
lmorgan3
9:27 am December 10, 2019 at 9:27 am

What completely irks me to no end is the hypocrisy from the Dems. They accuse the President of everything their party has done. I'm am sick of hearing about it.

America, wake up and vote these clowns out of office.

America, wake up and vote these clowns out of office.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (16 votes cast)

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
9:28 am December 10, 2019 at 9:28 am

Leftist anti-Trump Democrats have a huge problem. They have no chance of defeating Trump in an election and all know it. They would be trounced with the evil clown circus they have running against him. So, they have tried Russians, Ukranians, whores, and everything else to try to ruin his name or lessen his voter turn-out to no avail.

This horrible precedent of this Star Chamber exercise in violating laws and their own rules, will come back to bite them in the a$$. The Senate will never go along with this and the leadership in the House knows it. They just want to sully Trump’s reputation to lessen his support and voter turn-out, but the opposite will happen.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (13 votes cast)

seaside8
seaside8
9:44 am December 10, 2019 at 9:44 am

Every time I see Trump's fabricated "crimes" laid out in detail, I can't help but think about Obama's actual crimes that remain unchallenged and unpunished. Aside from Obama's actions we all know about, I feel there were a number of cases of flat-out treason as well that few have the courage to confront. I am an educated person, yet cannot fathom how we have devolved into a Nazi-like structure that is totally one-sided, corrupt, and seemingly above the law. Someone please explain to me why there is no recourse other than getting these bums out of office. This is much greater than an issue of electability. It's an issue of fraud, gross negligence, dereliction of duties. There is only one true solution to ending this corruption. We know what they would do to US under similar circumstances. How do we get them prosecuted?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.6/5 (11 votes cast)

    ac0522
    ac0522
    10:34 am December 10, 2019 at 10:34 am

    I would think that, just like Dems in House, the GOP led Senate could & should bring charges, subpoena people, docs & phone records to investigate members of Congress or anyone else suspected of lying to Congress or fed agents, manufacturing false evidence, subversion or sedition or other political / criminal treachery.

    Then, I believe GOP led Senate can provide whatever evidence they gather to initiate criminal referral to DOJ &/or a special prosecutor to invoke a federal grand jury for indictment / prosecution.

    This is what should be done if GOP wants to maintain any shred of integrity or political usefulness to the citizens of this nation.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 3.7/5 (3 votes cast)
FrankC
FrankC
10:00 am December 10, 2019 at 10:00 am

Keep in mind, these "witnesses" were not sworn in prior to their statements. That allowed them to lie without fear of being charged with perjury.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

3CatLady
3CatLady
10:03 am December 10, 2019 at 10:03 am

Two things make me furious. 1) With no proof of wrong doing, the Demorats are trying to remove a duly elected president from office with lies, supposition, personal feelings and innuendo when he has done more positive things for all American people in 3 years including them and their left-leaning constituents than the Dems have done in 3 decades. The Dems run on "free" this and "free" that but deliver more taxes and government control, forgetting it is we, the taxpayer, who as to pay for all this "free" stuff. 2) Mostly, the Dems hate this president more than they love this country and are willing to make sure that the US is diminished and laughed at by the world. All they want, nay demand is power and their greed is rapacious. I once was a Demorat but I switched and will NEVER vote for a Demoratic again! And we need to vote them out of office if we want this country to be a world leader for the good of all.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.7/5 (3 votes cast)

rockthistown
rockthistown
10:08 am December 10, 2019 at 10:08 am

Nadler, Schiff, Pelosi & pretty much the entire Democrat party have/has become a parody of themselves/itself. They are not serious public servants but are instead motivated by their feelings & emotions, bringing down Trump & (re)gaining power, period. The American people are smarter than Dems give them credit for; they see right through this farcical charade & won't be fooled by the smoke & mirrors game they're playing. Trump '20! KAG

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.5/5 (4 votes cast)

Libertarian58
Libertarian58
10:09 am December 10, 2019 at 10:09 am

"We surely agree that no public official, including and especially the president of the United States, should use his public office for private gain,"

Right. Show me a single democrat that doesn't do this…

Right. Show me a single democrat that doesn’t do this…

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.3/5 (6 votes cast)

    seaside8
    seaside8
    10:22 am December 10, 2019 at 10:22 am

    Obama’s 2007 net worth: $ 1 million
    Obama’s 2018 net worth: $40 million

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)
    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    10:44 am December 10, 2019 at 10:44 am

    “We surely agree that no public official, including and especially the president of the United States, should use his public office for private gain,” Mr. Nadler said.

    Agreed! Time to round up Clinton, Clinton, The Obama’s, Bernie Sanders, Kerry, Gore, Waters,……..

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
pitter
pitter
10:11 am December 10, 2019 at 10:11 am

It's of my personal opinion that the democrats are trying to do 2 things. They know that the 2020 election can give President Trump a second term and they are afraid that he can uncover with proof that Obama was in control of all the underhanded graft that took place during his term. The crimes that congress has been doing of skimming funds from the money the USA is giving other countries.

The swamp is a big cesspool and the democrats and some republications are trying to stay out of jail.

The swamp is a big cesspool and the democrats and some republications are trying to stay out of jail.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.3/5 (6 votes cast)

AzRep
AzRep
10:11 am December 10, 2019 at 10:11 am

“We surely agree that no public official, including and especially the president of the United States, should use his public office for private gain,” Mr. Nadler said.

How hypocritical can you get? Every “career politician” has used the office for personal gain. How else could Obama spend 12+ million to buy a new house on a salary that paid approx 3.2 million while in office?? And the Clinton’s??? Trump is the only elected president who has lost personal wealth while in office. And the only non-career politician to hold the office.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.4/5 (7 votes cast)

chrose
chrose
10:36 am December 10, 2019 at 10:36 am

As you are our SERVANTS/employees, and are committing treason and/or sedition yo will be marched to the gallows and buried in a community BIG HOLE and we will confiscate all your ill-gained assets here and abroad – we mean you, democrat communists and RINOS and GOPe because you are not the government but employees and WE, THE PEOPLE, ARE THE GOVERNMENT AND POWER altho we know you have conned us for years that you are the government when you are not. We are sick and tired of your games, your lies, your cheating, your sexual harassment (and we still want that list of all those harassers and a refund of those millions paid out to the victims as that is OUR MONEY AND NOT YOURS! You have passed the normal level to hatefullness and thinking you are the bosses and have shown you hate our Republic, etc. CIAO as karma is coming faster than ever. To the Gallows and we confiscate all your assets here and abroad. YEA!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.0/5 (2 votes cast)

northerner
northerner
10:59 am December 10, 2019 at 10:59 am

The DNC's Felonious ******** roll on unhindered. I keep dreaming of some miraculous *****slap to the sorry lot. Sigh.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

DonS
DonS
11:12 am December 10, 2019 at 11:12 am

Democrats please KEEP IT UP! The Republican base is solidified. Independents see what is happening and are moving to support Trump and his re-election. Democrats are destroying themselves!

Thanks for the Merry Christmas GIFT!

Thanks for the Merry Christmas GIFT!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



