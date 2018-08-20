Impeached judge, now congressman, jokes about Trump drowning

Congressman Alcee Hastings, an outspoken South Florida Democrat, zeroed in one of his favorite topics on Sunday: President Donald Trump.
Hastings has frequently lambasted the president, and he had an appreciate audience at a “Stronger Together” rally in Sunrise sponsored by 16 of Broward’s Democratic clubs.
“There is no question that something is tragically wrong with the president of the United States in his mind,” said Hastings, who emceed the event that attracted four of the five Democratic candidates for governor and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., who is seeking re-election.
Hastings saved that comment for the end, when he was firing up several hundred Democrats and sending them out the door of the Sunrise Civic Center Theater for the Aug. 28 primary and November general election. Nelson and the gubernatorial candidates — who aimed milder, but pointed jabs at the president — had left.
Hastings, who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, is known for saying what’s on his mind. First elected in 1992, he’s the region’s most senior member of Congress.
Who is Alcee Hastings?
Taxpayers Paid $220K to Settle Rep. Alcee Hastings Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
Judge Alcee Hastings impeached for bribery
On Sunday, he aimed some pointed humor at the president, both at the beginning of the two-hour rally and at the end.
He began the afternoon by explaining the difference between a “crisis” and a catastrophe.
A crisis, he said, is if Trump falls into the Potomac River in the nation’s capital.
A catastrophe, Hastings said, would be if “anybody saves his ass.”
At the end of the afternoon, he said he’s had to modify one of his regular lines. He used to say that if Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating the president, doesn’t bring down Trump, “Stormy Daniels will.” She’s the pornographic film actress who says she was paid hush money to keep quiet about past sexual involvement with Trump.
Now, he said, if Mueller doesn’t cause Trump’s downfall, “Omarosa will.”
That’s a reference to Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former reality TV show contestant Trump brought into the White House as an aide. Promoting her new book about her time in the White House, Manigault Newman has released covert recordings she made of her firing and of Trump’s daughter-in-law offering her $15,000 a month to keep quiet about Trump.
Hastings’ views about Trump aren’t new. The month before the 2016 election, he told a group of Broward Democrats that the Republican nominee was “sentient pile of excrement.”
In January 2017, he boycotted Trump’s inauguration.
Hastings also made a pitch for Democrats to turn out for the 2018 midterm elections to avoid what he said were continued assaults on “voting rights, equal rights and women’s rights.”
“We’ve seen a degradation in our society, a turning back of the clock in a way that none of us ever imagined would occur,” Hastings said.
___
(c)2018 the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Visit the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) at www.sun-sentinel.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
In what universe is a scumbag that was IMPEACHED from the judicial bench an appropriate person to become a Congressman?! THAT, in a nutshell, is what is wrong with this country- a complete lack of morals throughout the elected class- showing they have NO class at all. These trolls take the oath of office, swearing allegiance to OUR Constitution, yet they lack ANY understanding of the document!
Its in the Democrat Universe. They are all insane. Back in the 70’s I saw an elected democrat get arrested and kicked out of office for stealing $25K of public funds. The local Judge was the country Democrat Party President so he told the guy pay back the money and all charges will be dropped. He paid it back and the Judge dropped all charges. Since he wasn’t convicted of anything he was allowed to run for the same office 2 months later and he won! I asked an old guy who he voted for then asked him why he voted for the crook. He told me “I couldn’t vote for a republican, You cant trust them!” That’s just how democrats think.
See also Maria Cantrell WA State Dem for similar financial chicanery. Nice house Maria. Where’s mine?
It has amazed me the amount of lowlifes that are in government. They do and say such vile things toward our president with impunity. You can’t embarrass them, their only loyalty lies with their party. They would do anything and everything, which includes lying, stealing, and in some cases murdering those that don’t agree with them . I believe the Democratic Party died with the assassination of JFK. And the birth of the Democrat socialist party was born that day. The sad part, the Republicans and independents kept their heads in the sand all of those years. I remember Nancy Pelosi saying they were going to drain the swamp, but little did she know she was cutting her own throat. And believe me that swamp is far bigger than DC.
Only Democrats would think someone like that is a good choice.
Because the mainstream media has only socialist hack reporters combined with what seems to be a gutless judiciary and a corporate America and clergy who don’t want to offend anyone, these people believe they can say absolutely anything without having to pay a price for it either in being fired from their jobs, having the Secret Service or FBI pick them up for questioning, or have their sponsors leave them. Of course that only is true for Socialist Democrat social justice warriors. These agitators will eventually stir up so many of their mind numbed robots that they will decide if it is okay to kill babies for no reason it is okay to kill people they hate. Pray for these people. May God have mercy on us.
Actually the catastrophe is re-electing, over and over since 1992 a man? that has no moral or ethical compass. A sexual harasser and a criminal? A perfect democratic candidate!
Judge L. C. Hastings sold justice from the bench of his Florida Court Room but this felon says that there is something wrong with the Donald, OMG go figure. This is certain, the same President who gave away the Panama Canal was the same President who appointed Hasting to the federal bench for life. If you want more L C Hastings on the bench laughing at you then by all means vote for a Democrat Party Criminal.
A perfect reflection of the level of intelligence, or rather the lack thereof, of the voters in that district. Agree completely with Allie Davis.
Unhinged wackjob.
Why do people vote for a dem? Their votes are bought very sad
If you support our Police, our Military and our Constitution, vote Republican in Nov.
Hastings is jealous of the sentient.