Impeach the president? House Democrats waffle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Whatever happened to trying to impeach President Donald Trump?
As House Democrats begin laying out the vision for their new majority, that item is noticeably missing from the to-do list and firmly on the margins.
The agenda for now includes spending on public works projects, lowering health care costs and increasing oversight of the administration.
It’s the balance that Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is trying to strike in the new Congress between those on her party’s left flank who are eager to confront the president, and her instinct to prioritize the kitchen-table promises that Democrats made to voters who elected them to office.
“We shouldn’t impeach the president for political reasons and we shouldn’t not impeach the president for political reasons,” Pelosi recently told The Associated Press.
The California lawmaker, who hopes to lead Democrats as House speaker come January, calls impeachment a “divisive activity” that needs to be approached with bipartisanship. “If the case if there, then that should be self-evident to Democrats and Republicans,” she said.
Those pressing for impeachment acknowledge they don’t expect action on Day One of the new majority, but they do want to see Democrats start laying the groundwork for proceedings.
“We’re for impeachment. We’re not for get-sworn-in-on-Jan.-1-and-start-taking-votes,” said Kevin Mack, the lead strategist for billionaire Tom Steyer’s Need to Impeach campaign. “Our argument is the Constitution outlines a process to remove a lawless president.”
In a new ad, Steyer says Democrats “just need the will” to act. He says he’s calling on Americans to join the 6 million who have already signed on to his group to “give Congress the courage to act.”
“The American people are tired of being told to wait,” Mack said. “Our argument to Congress is you are a co-equal branch of government. It’s time to do what is morally correct.”
Twice over the past two years since Trump was elected, Democrats have tried to force votes on impeachment proceedings, winning a high-water mark of more than 60 supporters, far from the 218 needed.
Republicans are counting on, and possibly even hoping for, impeachment fervor to overtake Democrats, leading them astray from campaign promises or dealmaking with Trump.
“We know the Democrats have a plan: They want to disrupt, they want to try to impeach,” said GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California after winning the GOP’s internal election to serve as minority leader in the new Congress. He warned that Democrats were laying the groundwork to impeach Trump.
Pelosi has made it clear the new majority will not engage in what she calls a “scattershot” approach to investigating the administration.
Instead, the incoming Democratic leaders of House committees will conduct oversight of the president’s business and White House dealings. Democrats are also trying to ensure special counsel Robert Mueller completes his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. They may try to add legislation to protect that probe to the must-pass spending bill in December to help fund the government. They want Mueller’s findings made public.
“You have to be very reluctant to do an impeachment,” Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said recently on ABC. Nadler, who served on the committee during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, cited “the trauma of an impeachment process.”
Democratic leaders also know that moving quickly on impeachment would not sit well with their newly elected members, who helped the party win a House majority in the recent midterms. Many come from swing districts where impeachment could prove unpopular.
“I didn’t work 18 months listening to people in my district to get involved in a political back and forth for the next 18 months,” said Rep.-elect Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. “People want to talk about health care. It’s not a coincidence that most of us who won in tough districts, we won because we talked about issues, not because we talked about internal Washington stuff.”
For now, outside liberal groups are largely standing by Pelosi’s approach, putting their emphasis on pushing Democrats to chart a bold agenda on the domestic pocketbook concerns that won over voters.
Pelosi has some experience with impeachment, serving as a newer lawmaker when Republicans led impeachment proceedings against Clinton. When she became House speaker in 2007 she resisted pressure from her liberal flank to launch impeachment proceedings against President George W. Bush over the Iraq War.
Pelosi believes that if Democrats had tried to impeach Bush when she was speaker, voters may never have elected Barack Obama as president in 2008.
Politically, Democrats may be right. In 1974, Americans only came to agree that President Richard Nixon should be removed from office on the eve of his resignation, according to Pew research. Voters responded to Clinton’s impeachment by electing more Democrats to the House.
“If we had gone down that path, I doubt we would have won the White House,” she said. “People have to see we’re working there for them.”
Follow Lisa Mascaro on Twitter at https://twitter.com/lisamascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick at https://twitter.com/mcjalonick and AP Politics at https://twitter.com/AP_Politics
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
The definition of House insanity is impeaching the President over and over again with no hope of conviction in the Senate,,,, and expecting to get a different result, or re-election by THE PEOPLE who sent you there to get legislation passed and solutions with results. Impeaching this ELECTED President will just guarantee his re-election, just like Clinton because THE PEOPLE who are fair minded want their votes to count, not get stolen by misguided power hungry political hacks claiming to be leaders.
Well, now that they have honed the fine art of “finding” freshly-manufactured ballots and gaming recounts to change the results of every election AFTER the fact, they figure they can STEAL back the power they lost at the ballot box, so no longer need to attempt an impeachment they already KNOW would go nowhere if they tried, since they have NO evidence–much less PROOF of ANY crime by the President on which to base this “impeachment.”
And if they still try anyway, everyone of them should be hung, for treason and subversion.
So many of our Congressmen and Senators think the Country can not get along without them, all have an ego problem. They need to stop and look into a mirror, they are the ONES that put our Country in the position we and in today. Never really wanting to solve a problem!
She made her bed. Now it’s time for her to lie.
“I never said impeachment…” That’s a lie.
In whipping up her base* to confront the Evil Orange Man she made promises she can’t keep. She knows this.
* An honest Media would point out that she was “dog whistling” to her base. But they can only accuse conservatives of doing this.
Now the nitwit Pelosi has to deal with the uber-nitwit Ocassio-Cortez. Here’s the thing about mob mentality. The loudest, most obnoxious, stupidest, craziest, most unreasonable person always becomes ruler of the mob. If this was a cartoon, Homer Simpson would be leading the mob most of the time.
Pelosi is no longer Homer Simpson.
The French Revolution was done by mob rule, not sane and rational planning like ours was. Many of the initial leaders of the mob became victims of the mob when they weren’t outlandish enough. They faced their own guillotines.
Pelosi helped create this mob. Now it wants to feast on her bones.
What we really need is the demise of the Dem Party. Whichever gets us there faster.
I’d almost go so far to say we need to demolish BOTH parties..
It’s ironic they are so keen on “lowering health care costs,” when THEY and the OBAMACARE they crammed down our unwilling throats is primarily responsible for the HUGE increases in health insurance premiums! As for putting aside impeaching the President, their Mueller WITCH HUNT, unsurprisingly, has turned up NOTHING. No “collusion” with Russia (which, legally speaking is a NON-EXISTENT CRIMINAL OFFENSE in the FIRST place) and no “obstruction of justice,” which they pivoted to when they saw they had ZERO evidence, much less PROOF of ANY “collusion,” and needed some excuse to CONTINUE the “witch hunt” in hopes of finding SOMETHING–ANYTHING they could use as an excuse for impeachment.
So the plain fact is, they have ZERO crimes or offenses on which to BASE an impeachment attempt, and would only look bigger FOOLS than they already ARE, if they try. As stupid as most of them are, they are also LAWYERS, and know for an impeachment to GO anywhere, there has to be SOME criminal offense–“high crimes and misdemeanors”–on which to base it.
Pelosi should dedicate more time to working on issues, not pushing impeachment that will never happen.
Something tells me the Democrat House’s Impeachment hearings are going to be even less imposing than Trump’s Wall: both were big promises to mobilize the base and increase turnout, followed by a disappointing lack of follow-through.