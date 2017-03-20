Immigration judges sent to speed up process

SAN DIEGO – The Justice Department said Friday that it will temporarily transfer immigration judges to six detention centers mostly near the border with Mexico in an effort to put President Donald Trump’s immigration directives into effect.

The department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review said the transfers to four locations in Texas and one each in Louisiana and New Mexico will occur Monday. Judges were previously moved to two immigration detention centers in California.

Trump’s executive order on border and immigration enforcement in January says judges should immediately be assigned to immigration detention centers. Many cases are in courts where immigrants are freed before their cases are heard.

Trump’s executive order also calls for construction of a wall on the 2,000-mile border with Mexico and the addition of 5,000 Border Patrol agents and 10,000 Immigration and Customs and Enforcement officers and agents.

