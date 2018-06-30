Immigration judge accused of pro-Hillary political activity

President Trump has been complaining over the last week about immigration judges — and on Wednesday his complaints were bolstered by a federal watchdog who accused one judge of actively promoting Hillary Clinton during a 2016 deportation trial.
Carmene “Zsa Zsa” DePaolo said Mrs. Clinton would save the immigration system, while she said Republicans wanted to “try to deport everybody,” according to a complaint lodged by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC), which polices politicking among federal employees.
Judge DePaolo, who is assigned to an immigration court in Southern California, is one of about 330 immigration judges in the system. They handle deportation and asylum cases, and have become a major focus of the new immigration debate, since the massive backlog of more than 600,000 cases is part of the reason for the de facto catch-and-release policy that’s bedeviled the Trump administration.
Federal officials are restricted from politicking on the job under a law known as the Hatch Act. The OSC has asked the Merit Systems Protection Board to discipline the judge.
“When a federal immigration judge in a public setting uses her position to advocate for partisan campaign outcomes, that’s a real problem,” said Special Counsel Henry J. Kerner. “Judge DePaolo appears to be in clear violation of the Hatch Act and we believe she should face significant disciplinary action.”
Mr. Trump this week said his advisers had asked for thousands of new immigration judges to be hired to reduce the backlog in cases. They say the backlog is so big that it can take years to go through the proceedings. They usually have to release illegal immigrants during that time, and the people often end up disappearing into the shadows.
The president said he doesn’t see a need for judges.
“They want us to choose 5,000 judges. How do you choose 5,000 judges?” he said Tuesday. “Can you imagine the corruption just from a normal standpoint? Just common sense. Can you imagine the corruption?”
Mr. Trump said the country needs a system where more people are turned away at the border, rather than allowed to demand lengthy immigration trials.
“It’s so simple. It’s called, ‘I’m sorry, you can’t come in. You have to go in through a legal process,'” the president said.
In Judge DePaolo’s case, she has served on the immigration courts since 1995. Her asylum denial rate — one measure for immigration judges — is actually slightly higher than immigration judges as a whole, though slightly lower than fellow judges in San Diego, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, which tracks judges’ performance.
Earlier this year Judge De Paolo was in the news after she released a high-profile illegal immigrant from detention. The government had accused the illegal immigrant woman of being involved in human smuggling, and arrested her on a street corner in front of her children.
The arrest sparked protests and a national backlash from immigrant-rights groups who said it was harsh.
Judge DePaolo released the woman without requiring bond.
Mr. President, I know you like to use the enemy to slap around, and they richly deserve it, but this is a fight we shouldn’t be having.
Clear out all the Clinton- and Obama-appointed judges.
And then when they’re all replaced, clear out all the George W Bush-appointed judges too. I haven’t seen too many of them doing the right thing either.
ANY Judge that decides on political bases should be removed. Judges are to decide cases by the law NOT by personal political views.
There goes 4 of the SCOTUS judges!
THEN GOOD. The more judicial activists we can clear out, the quicker imo, we will retake our judicial system back from these commucrats!
What a sickening Country we have became! President Trump was elected under the promise he would clean the Country of the SEWAGE it had became and the INVASION of ILLEGAL ALIENS. Instead we have utter Chaos.
A few days ago President Trump finally uttered the words “we should send them back immediately as they arrive like most other Countries do” this should have been done decades ago. Instead we supply them with Lawyers, Judges, Translators to fight their Deportation forever. All we hear is about a stupid WALL witch maybe help some but never take into consideration a lot of ILLEGALS arriving by car, plane, bus or any other means.
“Cut off WELFARE”, Citizenship by birth ( ANKOR BABIES ) as those are the biggest incentives for all to came here.
AND ALL immigration judges, who’ve politicked for the DEMS< should be immediately and irrevocably DISBARRED!
From the article above: “Judge DePaolo released the woman without requiring bond.” Of course this Judge released a criminal. What does one expect from liberal judges. The liberal judges, like liberal politicians do not believe in law and order.
Then maybe we need to start PUTTING THESE judges behind bars themselves.. RIGHT ALONG with the criminal scumbags they keep letting out on to the streets.