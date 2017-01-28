I'm A Mother, A Wife, And A Catholic: Kellyanne Conway Addresses March For Life

The March for Life crowd erupted in cheers multiple times during Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway’s speech.

“I am a wife. A mother. A Catholic. Counselor to the president of the United States of America. And yes, I am pro-life!” Conway said. “This is a new day. A new dawn for life.”

“All women who face unplanned pregnancies, they should know they are not alone. They are not judged. They too, are protected and cared for and celebrated,” she said. “So, to the March for Life 2017, allow me to make it very clear. We hear you. We see you. We respect you, and we look forward to working with you.”

