Illinois GOP Gov. Rauner puts criminal aliens over Illinois voters

An immigration enforcement advocacy organization says the Republican governor of Illinois has ignored his state’s citizens in signing a bill critics say is designed to give sanctuary to illegal immigrants.

On Monday Governor Bruce Rauner (right) signed a bill known as the TRUST Act, which will prohibit state and local police in Illinois from arresting or detaining a person solely because of their immigration status, or based on a federal immigration detainer. The law would, however, allow law enforcement officials to hold someone if a judge has issued a warrant.

Rauner’s office and supporters of the TRUST Act contend the law doesn’t constitute a “sanctuary” policy. Still, Ira Mehlman with the Federation for American Immigration Reform argues that the governor – in putting his signature to the measure – has put the protection of criminal aliens over that of his community.

“He presides over a state, particularly the Chicago area, which has the highest murder rate in the country,” he notes. “What he ought to be doing is signing bills that do everything possible to get people who don’t even belong in this country and are committing crimes out of the United States.”

Instead, according to Mehlman, the governor has done precisely the opposite.

“He has listened to the voices a view self-appointed spokespeople for various interest groups and ignored the will of the people of his state,” he charges. “There is no constituency for putting criminal aliens back on the streets. This is purely a political decision on his part – and he’s going to have to answer to the voters of Illinois.”

Mehlman remains hopeful that the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate will move forward and pass a House bill that would cut off federal funding to states like Illinois that have sanctuary policies.

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

