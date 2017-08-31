Illinois GOP Gov. Rauner puts criminal aliens over Illinois voters

An immigration enforcement advocacy organization says the Republican governor of Illinois has ignored his state’s citizens in signing a bill critics say is designed to give sanctuary to illegal immigrants.
On Monday Governor Bruce Rauner (right) signed a bill known as the TRUST Act, which will prohibit state and local police in Illinois from arresting or detaining a person solely because of their immigration status, or based on a federal immigration detainer. The law would, however, allow law enforcement officials to hold someone if a judge has issued a warrant.
Rauner’s office and supporters of the TRUST Act contend the law doesn’t constitute a “sanctuary” policy. Still, Ira Mehlman with the Federation for American Immigration Reform argues that the governor – in putting his signature to the measure – has put the protection of criminal aliens over that of his community.
“He presides over a state, particularly the Chicago area, which has the highest murder rate in the country,” he notes. “What he ought to be doing is signing bills that do everything possible to get people who don’t even belong in this country and are committing crimes out of the United States.”
Instead, according to Mehlman, the governor has done precisely the opposite.
“He has listened to the voices a view self-appointed spokespeople for various interest groups and ignored the will of the people of his state,” he charges. “There is no constituency for putting criminal aliens back on the streets. This is purely a political decision on his part – and he’s going to have to answer to the voters of Illinois.”
Mehlman remains hopeful that the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate will move forward and pass a House bill that would cut off federal funding to states like Illinois that have sanctuary policies.
—-
Proving that the ILL in ILL-NOISE is deeper than can be excised!
Rauner the RINO. Illegals are more important than we, the American citizen and there is a war zone in Chicago. Great job Rauner the RINO traitor!!!!!!! You and Rahm dead fish Emanuel are quite a pair!
And this dunce considers himself a Republican, and DOESN’T feel doing this makes his state a sanctuary? What a total idiot!
Hopefully the Voters that pay taxes and can read, will trember this slight to them, come election time. to minamize the voters for approval of the LIB’s is stupid.
Unfortunately i don’t see thee being enough SANE Conservative voters left in that state..
I’ve given up on Illinois as a normal state. I’ve put it in the abnormal column, so I don’t expect much from them… More of obama’s legacy.
So have i. WHICH is why i can’t understand why so many episodes of House hunters and the like, STILL SHOW rich (well 800k to me is rich) folk still buying up in chi-raq..
Divide and conquer.. that was President Obama’s goal, in order to further his cause: The Caliphate. He did this by constantly instigating racism in America… and it worked! He helped whichever side he saw would lead to the downgrading of America so that Islamic forces could gain control. Step back and look at the big picture… His plans were thwarted by people realizing what he and the Clintons were doing, and voting against Hillary in order to stop it.
Well what do you expect..the home of Chiraq,aka Chicago. More than double the homicide rate of any other city in the United States..
I’m proud to say I’m from Illinois. The emphasis is on FROM. Thankfully I left there a long time ago but I still get news from friends and a few family about the how the dems have bankrupted the state. Chicago is a leftist cesspool. In truth, I lived in the south central part of the state 250 miles from the spendy city. We never claimed chicago as part of the state even though they spent all of the entire state’s money. A sister told me that since they are bankrupt and can’t even pay lotto winners and people don’t have jobs, the dems’ solution is to raise taxes even higher and drive what’s left of the money out of state. I hope Illinois and California both secede and quit taking our federal taxes.
How can you be PROUD to come from that hell hole of a cesspool state??
The Gov just loves all that cheap labor undercutting American wages. He’s sucking up to some big donors that use cheap labor. What a FIB.
It astounds me that instead of doing what is needed to stop violent crime in Chicago and improve the State’s financial problems he wants to protect illegal aliens. Sounds like he hates his State.
Wait, this guy’s a Republican? And he’s from Illinois???
Until I see him grow a beard and wear a top hat, I won’t believe it. Surely he’s actually a Democrat. They no longer grow Republicans in Illinois.
I haven’t heard anything from the GOP on the national news, coming out against the Illinois fake republican governor on his signing of the law making Illinois a Sanctuary State. I expect the GOP to come out hard against this, and soon. And I expect the GOP to deny any future campaign funds for any re-election attempts. I will await the GOP’s stance before further contributions on my part. It’s time to start playing hardball with fake republicans in office, especially in congress.
That is exactly why Trump was elected. Enough with these gutless sell out whores. Hang em High.
i am disgusted i voted 4 this traitorous rino! enough said.