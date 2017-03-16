Illinois attempts to change reality in the name of ‘compassion’

A proposal that would make it easier for transgender people to change their birth certificates to reflect their gender identity cleared an initial hurdle Wednesday, as supporters said the existing process in Illinois often can make life unnecessarily difficult.
A longtime Illinois law says transgender people can only change the sex listed on their birth certificates if a doctor says they’ve had transition surgery. Under a new plan approved by a House committee, a birth certificate could be changed if a medical or mental health provider confirms someone has received “clinically appropriate” treatment. A range of practices including hormone therapy would be covered, using a similar standard that applies to U.S. passports.
Supporters say doing away with the surgery requirement would relieve a burden put on transgender men and women and reflects scientific findings that operations are not a necessary medical treatment. Grayson Alexander, a high school senior in Springfield, said he can’t change his birth certificate in Illinois because he can’t afford surgery without jeopardizing his plans to attend college.
Advocates said people can be denied coverage for preventive care like pap smears and prostate exams if their birth certificates and identities don’t match.
“It’s also a symbolic thing to be recognized by the state as the gender that you identify as,” Alexander said. “That is immensely important. It’s very validating.”
Ralph Rivera of the conservative Illinois Family Institute told lawmakers at Wednesday’s hearing the legislation is too lax and would not limit how often people can change their sex designations. He also contended the proposal could allow some people to prey on children or further traumatize sexual assault victims in restrooms.
“We need to have compassion for those women, those girls,” Rivera said
Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, criticized Rivera’s allegations in a later news conference, saying attempts to link the issue to predators is “beyond reprehensible and really beneath humanity.”
The legislation cleared a House committee by a 7-4 vote, with Democrats voting for it and Republicans against. Now, the full House can consider it.
The debate in Springfield comes amid a larger push to expand gay, lesbian and transgender rights in Illinois following the election of President Donald Trump and his decision to roll back federal protections for transgender students. A recent executive order he signed eliminated guidelines issued under President Barack Obama that transgender students can use public school restrooms that correspond with their gender identity.
Another proposal before state lawmakers would prohibit male students from using a restroom or changing room designated for females, and vice versa. To accommodate transgender students, schools could — but would not be required to — establish separate, single-occupancy bathrooms and changing rooms.
Rep. Tom Morrison, R-Palatine, said he views his plan as a compromise on a controversial issue. He said students shouldn’t have to change in front of someone with different anatomy, but he said it’s important to also “compassionately and reasonably” address the needs of transgender students.
“We can do that in a way that does not disrupt or take away from the privacy rights of the other students,” Morrison said.
Equality Illinois CEO Brian Johnson called this practice unfair and said students should be able to use restrooms that align with their gender identity.
“We want to make sure that all transgender kids — in fact, all kids — are able to live honestly and openly and authentically in schools and in their public life,” he said.
Democrats who control the Illinois House haven’t scheduled a debate on Morrison’s plan.
His district covers part of Township High School District 211, which has been embroiled in conflict over transgender students’ access to bathrooms and locker rooms. A group of parents and students sued the district and federal government after a fight with federal officials led the district to grant a transgender student full access to a girls’ high school locker room. The group argues the policy violates students’ privacy and says gender identity shouldn’t be included under Title IX, which prohibits discrimination based on sex. The suit is ongoing.
While the Trump administration has heightened concerns among advocates for gay and transgender rights, they also say there was more work to be done in Illinois even before he took office. To that end, Democrats are pushing other efforts to broaden protections in Illinois.
A measure sponsored by Sen. Daniel Biss, D-Evanston, would prohibit people accused of second-degree murder from claiming they were provoked by the victim’s sexual orientation.
Democrats are also floating legislation that prohibits juries from excluding someone based on sexual orientation, race, gender and more. Another bill would give applicants to boards and commissions under the governor’s office the option of disclosing their sexual orientation. Johnson said data collected through that system would allow advocates to ensure the LGBTQ community is represented in state boards.
Illinois attempts to change reality in the name of ‘compassion’,
“supporters said the existing process in Illinois often can make life unnecessarily difficult.”
So it is now unnecessary to record the details of a birth because we magically know who everyone thinks they are
No reason for objectivity that is unnecessarily difficult, when we can have utter confusion and chaos from letting each rule others from what they think is best based only on their subjective view
You can pretend to be what ever you want, but no one has a right to force anyone else to buy into it, and if legal documents are being altered to lie about the facts of a matter they cannot possibly be legal documents and no one need trust them.
So, tell me again, why you are wasting your time even printing them?
And I did mention, WHY we have a GDP greater than other nations?
TRUST
Which comes from the rule of law because we can trust things are what they claim to be so we can invest in the future being reasonably able to calculate the risk.
If we could turn back time. The problem is NOT that people want to have an abortion it is that wanting to have an abortion shows they are an unfit parent and should not have the choice of having a live birth.
This is insane. Even the transgender activists refer to “gender assigned at birth,” which is what the birth certificate records. (Actually, the gender was assigned at conception, when the chromosomal arrangement occurred, but oh well.) Changing the birth certificate to reflect a later decision should be treated as a falsification of an official record. If the person wants to declare him/her/itself a different gender than that “assigned at birth,” that should be a different document altogether — similar to a decree of divorce or even a change to a person’s military discharge status.
Oh, but I forgot … leftists don’t want to deal with reality. They write and rewrite it as they please.
I see some “compassionate” gender confused person did some voting here. There is NO compelling reason for anyone to change their birth certificate. PERIOD. It is a historical record of what happened not a note scribbled in pencil. If someone wants to change their gender, fine have your surgery but don’t presume that you can change your sex on this historical record any more than you can change your mother, your father, your name at birth, the date you were born, where you were born, your weight, your height, the color of your eyes and hair, nor what time you were born. Maybe we should add a check box for Mother a Leftist Whack Job and one for Father a Leftist Whack Job. Then we would have a record that this kid had a very poor chance of being a productive member of society from birth.
This is LUNACY gone MAD!
Supporters of this legislation and the Transgender movement in general are simply enablers of psychologically damaged people. Supporters encourage these sick people to remain ill, and get worse, instead of helping them find treatment that will allow them to accept reality and begin to live a normal life.
Be “Trans” if you want but I’m not going to play along.
If this goes through it should invalidate the Illinois birth certificate as a legal form of identification after that date. That would still leave my birth certificate valid.
It is possible that someone born male but took massive doses of estrogen might have induced a cancer that would be revealed by a papp smear. Some might say that’s a case of getting what you asked for. But there is no way someone born female but now thinks she is male has a prostate.