Illegals cut 10K holes in border fence under Obama

Illegal aliens cut nearly 10,000 holes in the fence along the United States-Mexico border during six years of President Barack Obama’s two terms in office, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) announced.

It is reported that illegals along the 354-square-mile “pedestrian” section of the border fence had little trouble infiltrating the U.S. under the noses of the Obama administration’s border patrol.

“During a six-year stretch of the Obama presidency, people illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border cut 9,287 holes in the ‘pedestrian’ fencing that currently covers only 354 miles of the 1,954-mile border,” CNS News’ Terry Jeffrey informed after analyzing a recently obtained GOA report.

Unobstructed and penetrable expanses

The GAO report noted that along the 1,954-mile-long Mexican-American border stretching from California’s Pacific Ocean to Texas’ Gulf Coast, only 654 miles is covered by any type of fencing, which translates into an expanse of 1,300 miles without any fencing or obstructions.

About 354 miles of the 654 miles of fencing is referred to by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as “pedestrian” fencing, with the remaining 300 miles classified as “vehicle” fencing by DHS, according to GAO.

The designations for fencing were made to deter different types of illegal entry into the U.S.

“Border fencing types include pedestrian fencing, which is primarily intended to slow down and deter pedestrians from crossing the border, and vehicle fencing, which is intended to resist vehicles engaged in drug trafficking and alien-smuggling operations and is typically used in rural or isolated locations that have a low occurrence of illegal pedestrian traffic,” the GAO report indicated.

It was also pointed out that cutting holes in the existing border fences to cross into the U.S. is a commonplace action by “illegal entrants” from Mexico.

From Texas to Arizona, government officials attest that snipping their way through the penetrable fencing is the most popular and easy way to get a free ticket into the U.S.

“Agents we spoke with in the El Paso and Tucson sectors explained that one of the most common methods employed by illegal entrants involves cutting openings – or breaches – in pedestrian and vehicle fencing,” the document prepared by the GAO reads.

The agents based along the southern border cities also reported that anything from drugs to weapons to people have been illegally transported through the openings and over the border with no detection – until after the crimes actually take place.

“Once breached, illegal entrants can cross through the fence or smuggle people and contraband into the United States,” the GAO explained.

No more cutters

Making good on his presidential campaign vow to aggressively address the illegal immigration problem, Trump signed an executive order shortly after his January inauguration to curb illegal entry into the U.S. by beefing up border patrol and increasing the number of immigration enforcement agents along America’s southern border, but he also insisted that such actions were simply not enough.

The commander-in-chief also promised Americans that he would build a tall, solid, imposing, continuous wall along the entire 2,000-mile stretch from San Diego, California, to Brownsville, Texas – one that will make it virtually impossible for would-be illegal immigrants from Mexico to penetrate or hurdle.

However, it is reported that Trump will have a high hurdle of his own to face – erected by Democrats in Congress – when it comes to the construction of a border wall … a massive multi-billion-dollar project that he recently proclaimed would be underway in a matter of months.

