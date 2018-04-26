Illegal ‘migrant’ caravan reaches the US border

As the illegal immigrant caravan arrives at the U.S. border, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen renewed her promise Wednesday night to prosecute as many of them as possible once they attempt to enter the country.
Ms. Nielsen also said those presenting false asylum claims — and even those who attempt to coach the migrants on how to make bogus claims — could face prosecution.
And she told those with valid asylum claims they should be making them in Mexico, where they are now, rather than skipping straight to the U.S., since Mexico is deemed a safe county where they can find relief from whatever they’re fleeing at home.
The caravan, which organizers say is now about 600 Central Americans out of perhaps 1,500 who started off on the journey, has turned into a major test of the Trump administration’s willpower, versus immigrant-rights activists ability to use U.S. law against the administration.
It’s also giving Ms. Nielsen and Attorney General Jeff Sessions a chance to show they’ve taken to heart President Trump’s admonitions about stopping illegal immigration.
“The smugglers, traffickers, and criminals understand our legal loopholes better than Congress and are effectively exploiting them to their advantage,” Ms. Neilsen said Wednesday. “This president fully understands the threat this poses to Americans and has been crystal clear since the beginning of his administration that we will protect our borders and our sovereignty.”
Ms. Nielsen is slated to testify to Congress Thursday morning, where the caravan is also likely to be a hot topic.
The Central Americans argue they’re refugees fleeing rough conditions back home — particularly in Honduras, which is suffering political unrest.
They argue they deserve asylum in the U.S.
The caravan first mustered in southern Mexico in late March and has been making its way north since. Mexican officials did intervene, saying they deported at least 400 of the caravan’s members and promising to offer asylum to others who earned it.
But many in the caravan said they were determined to make the U.S. to get better jobs or unite with family already here.
That’s the case for Manuel Enrique, a 34-year-old from El Salvador who has been previously deported but is determined to get back to the U.S. where he says his children live — including two with autism. Pueblo Sin Fronteras, a caravan organizer, said Mr. Enrique will claim gangs have made it “impossible for him to live in El Salvador after being deported.”
But they also said his chief goal is to get back to his children.
“He doesn’t want his children growing up without a father and he wants to make sure they can come to him for support, friendship, and guidance,” the organization said.
That’s the sort of claim that’s going to test U.S. law.
To win asylum, someone is supposed to prove persecution back home because of race, religion or membership in some other protected class. Overall violent conditions aren’t supposed to be enough to qualify.
Complicating matters is the fact that lodging an asylum claim is relatively easy, and because of long backlogs in the immigration courts it usually means someone can remain here for years while their claim gets sorted out. That serves as an incentive to illegal immigrants to make the attempt no matter what, hoping to disappear into the shadows, Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan told Congress earlier Wednesday.
But Pueblo Sin Fronteras insisted the caravan’s participants have valid claims, and said it’s counting on Homeland Security “to respect the international treaties regarding asylum.”
The group has asked supporters to be on hand later this week when caravan members plan en masse to test the border in San Diego and make their asylum requests.
“With enough support, eyes, and solidarity on both sides of the border we can ensure that the caravan members’ human rights are respected, and that they are not retaliated against for exercising their rights publicly,” the group said.
Oh, let’s quit pussyfooting around.
These are invaders. They are not ALL violent invaders, but they are all invaders.
So lets see if she follows through with her talk.. AND WALKS the walk.
So…unsurprisingly, the “immigrations-rights” lawyer “knows” that all 600 members of the caravan have “valid” refugee claims…not withstanding that many of those interviewed along the way have candidly stated they are economic refugees, seeking a better life; many were coming North to “rejoin” families…that are here (illegally).
How about detention, or asking these “refugees” to visit the US consult or embassy offices in Mexico where their application paperwork and disposition can be provided–outside of the US?
Why do you feel i think that if ANY supposed asylum seeker passes through at least 1 other ‘safe country’ before getting into another THEN trying to claim asylum, their claim should be IMMEDIATELY DENIED!
“Mexico is deemed a safe county where they can find relief from whatever they’re fleeing at home”
So wait a sec. Is Mexico a S—hole country or not?
If it is, then Trump (if he actually said this) was 100% right.
If not, then neither Mexicans nor anyone from Central America need enter the USA for asylum. Once again, Trump is 100% right.
Basically either Trump is 100% right or he’s 100% right. Take your pick.
In my opinion; this is just the beginning of more and more caravans. Just look at what has and is happening in Western Europe….look at the UK, London is unrecognizable–(looks like a 3rd world Middle Eastern craphole(for lack of a better word – not). The the UK is lost (crime, rapes, no free speech especially if you say anything against Muslims!). Look at Sweden, the rape capital of the world (and its mostly foreigners from the Middle East and North Africa) that are committing the majority of all assaults ( burning of cars, assaulting Jews and cops). Germany is also lost to Muslim and North African invasions.
I predict that there will be MORE invasions coming. Our border agents have already caught some Pakistanis coming across our border..Do I smell ‘terrorism’?! More future DREAMERS, MS-13 Gangs pretending to be ‘minors’?!
This is why we NEED THAT WALL. To stop all future caravans.. IN fact, i say SHOOT THE HELL UP the trains they ride on..
You want to stop the illegal alien problem, have “ICE put a $100 per head tax free bounty on every illegal alien paid to the person that turns them in and when they get deported!! The American people will be glad to turn them in for the tax free cash!! The FBI puts a reward on a lot of its criminals, why can’t ICE do the same and the American people will turn them in by the thousands for the money, for remember that all illegal aliens are criminals!!!! Also ICE will no longer have to go out and look for them and it would defeat the purpose of the sanctuary states and citties!!! Everybody wins but the illegal aliens!!!…. …..
AND if we shut down sanctuary cities, properly punished businesses who hired illegals, and CHOKED OFF ALL aid illegally given to illegals, we’d see them imo, STOP trying to flood into our country.
Getting a better job and free benefits is not asylum. Send the illegal children back with the illegal father(s) to their home. Criminals are often tried together at the same time for the same crime. This is what should happen with these people so more go home asap. They could be interviewed on the Mexican side first and see if they have anything to support their “stories”. It is time we get smarter too. These are “economic migrants” and are illegal aliens violating our immigration laws as legal petitioners still wait in line.
And as i keep saying. IF THEIR HOME countries are so bloody bad they are being granted asylum from, cause of the violence etc going on there, WHY THEN ARE hundreds upon hundreds of American citizens being allowed to become expats living IN those countries?
IF THEY ARE BAD for locals, surely they should be bad for Americans, and thus be put on banned lists??