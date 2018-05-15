Illegal immigration crackdown shifts to employers as audits surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Immigration officials have sharply increased audits of companies to verify that their employees are authorized to work in the country, signaling the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration is reaching deeper into the workplace to create a “culture of compliance” among employers who rely on immigrant labor.
Expansive plans also have been drafted for a long-term push to scrutinize employers’ hiring practices more closely.
Under a 1986 federal law, companies must verify their employees are authorized to work in the United States by reviewing their documents and verifying to the government the employees’ identity and work authorization. If employers are found to hire someone without proper documents, the employers may be subject to administrative fines and, in some cases, criminal prosecution.
The recent focus on employers comes after a surge of deportation arrests of workers that started immediately after Trump took office in January 2017. The crackdown is likely to please immigration hawks among Trump’s supporters but may alienate industries and companies that rely on immigrant labor.
There were 2,282 employer audits opened between Oct. 1 and May 4, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Monday, nearly a 60 percent jump from the 1,360 audits opened between October 2016 and September 2017. Many of those reviews were launched following the January ICE audits and employee interviews at about 100 7-Eleven franchises in 17 states.
There were 594 employers arrested on criminal immigration charges from Oct. 1 to May 4, up from 139 during the previous fiscal year, and 610 civil immigration charges during the same period, compared to 172 in the preceding 12-months.
Derek Benner, head of ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations unit, told The Associated Press that another nationwide wave of audits planned this summer would push the total “well over” 5,000 by Sept 30. ICE audits peaked at 3,127 in 2013.
The agency has developed a plan to open as many as 15,000 audits a year, subject to funding and support for the plan from other areas of the administration, Benner said.
The proposal calls for creation of an Employer Compliance Inspection Center to perform employer audits at a single location instead of at regional offices around the country, Benner said. Electronically scanning the documents will help flag suspicious activity, and the most egregious cases will be farmed out to regional offices for more investigation. Audit notices will be served electronically or by certified mail, instead of in person.
Benner said that putting up to 250 auditors in one center with the right technology and a team of attorneys to quickly levy fines would enable his agency to audit between 10,000 and 15,000 companies annually.
The proposal aims to create a “reasonable expectation” among employers that they will be audited, Benner said.
“This is kind of our vision of creating this culture of compliance,” he said. “I think it’s a game-changer.”
In October, Thomas Homan, ICE’s acting director, pledged to increase workplace enforcement by “four or five times,” opening a new front in an immigration crackdown that includes a 40 percent increase in deportation arrests and initial funding for a border wall with Mexico. In April, ICE agents made 97 arrests at a meatpacking plant in rural Tennessee with a helicopter flying above, reminiscent of the high-profile shows of force that were common during President George W. Bush’s administration.
Benner said the agency will focus both on criminal cases against employers as well deporting employees who in the country illegally. Illegal hiring creates unfair advantages for companies, encourages people to come to the U.S. illegally, results in document and identity fraud and exposes workers to potentially dangerous conditions without overtime pay or health insurance, he said.
It remains to be seen whether immigration authorities can perform enough audits to compel a similar degree of compliance that the Internal Revenue Service does on personal and corporate tax returns. One measure may be the number of employees who voluntarily enroll in the federal government’s E-Verify system to electronically confirm if a person is authorized to work in the U.S.
Its about time this is being done. Shame on the past Presidents for doing nothing, at the expense of the American worker. As a former liability claims representative, who handled all fifty states, the construction companies that hired illegal aliens was rampant (construction, carpenters, siders, roofers, electricians and plumbers, all at the expense of the American worker. God Bless you Donald Trump!
I agree 100000%.. THIS IS about time it was done.. AND let’s hope the punishments any firms who DO hire illegal invaders, is HIGH AS HELL so others think twice before doing it themselves..!!!!
This is good news. Keep ramping it up. Workplace enforcement is the key to halting and reversing illegal immigration. It is far more important in that regard than border security.
Not just work place, but also go after each and every state who gives ANY SORT of federal welfare entitlement to illegals. THEY DESERVE NONE OF THEM, and shouldn’t be given any…
IMO that also extends to all those states who issue drivers licenses to illegal invaders.
Long overdue, but I am glad to know it is happening. This law has been on the books for 32 years! There is absolutely NO excuse any employer can use to say it is something new or they didn’t know about it.
The fines need to be substantial otherwise a business might consider the fine as a “cost of doing business”. If the fines were $100,000+ for EACH person found to not be legally allowed to work in the U.S. or an employer, such as the HR manager, CEO or owner could face jail-time, guess what — the problem will go away REALLY FAST!
Jeff613 – I’ve long contended that the solution is for the civil fine against the employer be equal to 10 times the “equivalent annual wages” being paid to the illegal alien, PER INSTANCE. If 10 illegal aliens are employed at a rate of $10/hr, the fine would be 10 X 2000 [hrs/yr] X $10 [per hr] X 10 [illegally employees] = $2,000,000. The ICE folks would only have to bankrupt a couple of businesses before “voluntary” compliance would be the norm.
It’d only take 6 months for the “self deportations” due to the lack of available gainful employment to resolve much of the illegal alien problem. The few remaining illegals in the US would be pretty easy to round up as most would be involved in criminal activity.
Side benefits would be: Lower numbers in the census in CA, less votes cast in CA, reduction in the drain [both $$$ and personnel needs] on our welfare and healthcare systems, and a large reduction in the $$$ transferred to the MX economy every year. Those benefits substantially outweigh any increases in cost for US labor as the market adapts to real wage rates in the service industries.
And that massive fine would be IN ADDITION to the company manager/hiring boss ALSO SPENDING at least, 2 years in jail…
I’ve always maintained that when ICE picks up an illegal they should be questioned as to where they worked. This should trigger an I-9 audit because if an employer will hire 1 illegal odds are he’s hired others.
Besides interviewing illegals much information can be gleaned from the unemployment tax filing by employers. Any report filed that lists fake SSNs should be flagged. Beyond that as most of these records are filed electronically it would be a simple matter to compare the information, name and SSN, with the SSA and flag any discrepancies. Add to that the IRS tax returns which could be used to identify illegals.
Now don’t get me wrong, I don’t want to stop immigration. Illegals who are engaged in agriculture, including slaughter houses, need to apply for an H-2A visa. There is no cap on this visa and they can then become legal. For the construction, landscaping, fast food, hotels, etc. workers, that is capped at 66,000 but with all the illegals in those jobs do we really know what that number should be. Those are the employers they should go after.
Congress can help by mandating E-Verify nationwide for all employers. Once we remove the “jobs magnet” many illegals will not come and those here will self deport when they can’t find a job.
And if that illegal invader, works for cash under the table, FINE THE HELL out of the person who hired him.. Even if it’s not an actual firm, but an individual running his own (or her own) business.. I’d also love to see them cracking down on ‘day laborers’ for construction businesses, by camping in and around all lowes/home depots and the like.