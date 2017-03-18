Illegal aliens protest the presence of Border Patrol at Fresno hiring fair

A group of protesters were at Fresno State on Wednesday to protest the presence of the U.S. Border Patrol, which had a booth at “Recruit Down the 99 and Beyond” career fair at the Save Mart Center.
About 25 people from Fresno Resistance, a grassroots organization made up of students, campus groups, professors and the public, stood outside the Save Mart Center for 90 minutes holding signs and chanting “no fear, no hate, no ICE at Fresno State.”
Members handed fliers to career fair participants and asked them to drop the fliers off at the Border Patrol recruitment table. The group tried unsuccessfully to get inside to speak to the recruiters.
“We don’t think that Border Patrol or ICE or DHS or anyone from that agency should participate in the career fair,” said organizer Luis Ojeda, who is a 2012 Fresno State graduate. “It stands against the values that Fresno State claims to hold.”
The protest was supported by MEChA de Fresno State, a Chicano advocacy group at the university. Members of the Young Democratic Socialists and Students for Outstanding Education on campus also participated.
Fresno State President Joseph Castro said federal law prohibits the university from keeping a federal agency from recruiting on campus. Several federal, state and local entities participated in the career fair and Immigration and Customs Enforcement was one of them, he said.
ICE has participated in campus recruitment fairs for several years looking to fill permanent jobs and internships. Fresno State has the California State University’s largest criminology program, so this campus is a natural connection for them, Castro said.
The university let Dreamers — young people who were children when their parents brought them illegally to the U.S. — know a week ago that ICE would be attending the fair. Castro said he was unaware of any complaints or concerns until Tuesday when he saw some posts on social media websites.
“I empathize with those who are concerned about (ICE),” Castro said at a news conference held at the Henry Madden Library. “On the other hand, I think it’s important to note that this is an event that is purely for the recruitment of students for employment.”
Sanger resident Tania Pacheco-Werner remembers as a 9-year-old child fearing that immigration officers would come to her school and take her away from her parents. Her family came from Mexico illegally in the 1980s. Pacheco-Werner, who joined Wednesday’s protest, is now an American citizen.
“I know firsthand the trauma that having ICE roaming around in our city causes children because I was one. I know that … it’s not necessary to come recruit from our bright young minds at Fresno State,” she said.
Ramon Jimenez, a second-year student studying political science and English, felt it was important to join the protest in honor of undocumented students at Fresno State. “I am part of Students for Quality Education and we try to make the school safe for everyone,” he said.
Having ICE on campus “doesn’t make them feel safe,” Jimenez said. “It impacts their learning. They are worried … we want them to know we stand with them and won’t let them be taken.
___
(c)2017 The Fresno Bee (Fresno, Calif.)
Visit The Fresno Bee (Fresno, Calif.) at www.fresnobee.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Illegal aliens protest the presence of Border Patrol at Fresno hiring fair,
Does FERPA (student protection law) protect students from ICE requesting their citizenship status from the schools? If not maybe it’s time for them to start rounding up illegals thus creating more class room space.
I don’t feel safe with illegal aliens running free all over the country, many of them gang members and Isis sleepers just waiting for the right moment to attack, but I guess legal natural born American citizens don’t matter any more so I’m just SOL!
Perhaps we should re-name the country the United Emirates of Mexanistan and let them all come flooding in with immediate citizenship and full rights and benefits the moment they touch our soil. Then all the liberals and protesters can feel righteous and safe and the world will be saved.
(Yes, it’s extreme sarcasm).
Well yes, criminals hate the sight of law enforcement! “Undocumented” = Illegal, criminal, law breaking no matter how you try to sugar coat it!
Protesting, why? You don’t have to attend. scared of ice? move, Nobody is forcing you to stay here.
So proud of Mexico and Mexican heritage… as long as you don’t have to be one or live there.
I am surprised Geraldo the RACEBAITER wasn’t there, leading the protests!
So, a protest organizer says having these agencies participate goes against the values Fresno State claims to hold? Will we hear an administrator agree that Fresno State values law-breaking and criminal activity? Would be strange for a college with such a large criminology department where students are supposed to learn to support and enforce all laws. But this IS a California University after all.
That’s like convicted felons protesting about police having a hiring booth — and as noted by patriot159, the analogy is apt — those hiring have legitimate business being at the fair and even hiring on-spot, those scared of one of the hirers less so (one difference is that USC felons do have rights to look for those who may hire them, where illegals have no business whatsoever even attending)!!!
just once I’d like to see them ask the parents if they thought about their kids BEFORE they broke the law
So leftists think that the students that are here illegally have more rights than students that are here legally and want jobs. How many ways is this wrong? they should simply go back to their homelands so ICE isn’t a problem for them.
Were the protesters wearing brown or black shirts?
Next up: Embezzlers protest the presence of auditors.