Illegal aliens: Police unfair to turn us over to ICE when we call for help

It was what one immigrant advocate called a “nightmare scenario” — one many law-enforcement officials have long said they seek to avoid.
Early Thursday in Tukwila, a Honduran man who called police for help was turned in by officers to immigration authorities. This, said OneAmerica Executive Director Rich Stolz, sent the message: It’s not safe to call to police.
Stolz was one of many people Friday trying to figure out exactly what happened — including officials with the Police Department that turned the man in. And, the Honduran immigrant’s lawyer is arguing the arrest was illegal.
Wilson Rodriguez Macarreno, 32, came to the U.S. illegally from Honduras around 2004, said his lawyer, Luis Cortes. Rodriguez Macarreno was escaping rampant gang violence: His brother had been shot dead and a friend cut into pieces, according to Cortes.
In the U.S., Macarreno worked as a carpenter, became a leader in his church and started a family. His three children — 3-year-old twins and a 1-year-old — are U.S. citizens, Cortes said. He has no criminal record, the lawyer said.
In part because of his children, Rodriguez Macarreno was nervous when, around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, he saw someone trying to break into his car, Cortes said. A few months ago, someone had tried to break into his home.
So Rodriguez Macarreno called the police. Officers found a man who they determined to be trespassing, but they didn’t have probable cause to arrest him, according to Officer Victor Masters of the Tukwila Police Department. So they let him go.
The officers, however, held onto Rodriguez Macarreno. They had run him through the federal National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, which contains all sorts of information, including any existing warrants.
It is standard procedure for Tukwila police to run victims, witnesses and suspects through NCIC to confirm their identity, Masters said.
This procedure, in itself, is not unusual. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) and King County Sheriff’s Office do the same, according to spokesmen. What they don’t do is act on information in the database from immigration authorities.
“If we find something from ICE in there, we don’t care,” said SPD Detective Patrick Michaud, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
To the fury of officials in President Donald Trump’s administration, who have threatened to withhold federal funds, Seattle and King County have policies restricting cooperation with immigration enforcement.
Tukwila police don’t usually act on ICE information they see in NCIC either, Masters said, nor do they ask about immigration status. But when the officers on the scene radioed in Rodriguez Macarreno’s name to dispatchers, who ran it through NCIC, what popped up looked different.
It was not just a note that ICE “was interested in speaking to the individual,” which is typical, according to Masters, but a warrant from the federal agency.
Masters said the officers called ICE, who requested that they take Rodriguez Macarreno to the agency’s Tukwila office.
“It’s not something we normally do,” Masters said. “The situation overall was very, very unique.” But since ICE’s office was “just down the road,” the Tukwila officers complied.
Cortes, however, said his client overheard the officers, using a speakerphone, offering to drop Rodriguez Macarreno off. “You want us to take him to you?” they asked.
“That would be great,” came the reply from ICE, according to Rodriguez Macarreno’s recounting.
The Tukwila officers handcuffed Rodriguez Macarreno and put him in the car, Cortes said.
“I was kind of appalled,” the lawyer said after hearing the story during a visit to his client in the Northwest Detention Center, where he is now being held.
Cortes said local law-enforcement officers do not have authority to arrest people on behalf of ICE — though they have sometimes done so and been rebuked in court rulings.
What then of the ICE warrant?
ICE spokeswoman Lori Haley said she could not, by the end of Friday, provide information about why it was issued or about Rodriguez Macarreno generally.
Cortes said he believed it was for missing an immigration court hearing years ago.
But the lawyer noted that ICE warrants differ from criminal ones in a crucial way: ICE’s “administrative” documents are not signed by a judge. So, he said, “there’s no oversight by a third party” who assesses probable cause.
“I almost hesitate to call them warrants,” added Jorge Barón, executive director of Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.
Haley said there’s no legal requirement for a judge to be involved in order for local law enforcement to honor such warrants.
While not knowing of any case law related specifically to ICE warrants, Barón noted that a range of cases around the country, including one in Los Angeles on Friday, have held that the agency’s “detainers” carry no authority with local officers. Detainers ask that jail inmates be held beyond their release date so ICE officers can pick them up.
Masters said Tukwila police are now talking with ICE to determine what kind of warrant, exactly, ICE had issued in the Rodriguez Macarreno case and whether it is something the department is going to be seeing more of in the future.
He said the department, after this incident, determined that if an ICE warrant appears in future NCIC checks, officers should notify their supervisor, who will take a closer look.
“If it’s administrative in nature, we’re not going to honor it,” Masters said.
Meanwhile, Cortes is trying to figure out a legal strategy for Rodriguez Macarreno. The lawyer said the Honduran immigrant may apply for asylum as well as pursue his freedom on the grounds that his arrest by Tukwila police was improper.
Oh, another illegal alien that I am supposed to cry crocodile tears for. I am now weeping uncontrollably! I hope all of my fellow conservatives on this site will cry uncontrollably also. Maybe we can all go to a safe space and we can all be given a doll for comfort.
Actually, the only unfairness is that YOU, the definition of law-breaking, ask law-enforcement to subvert THEIR purpose to help you in your doings!
How about the unfairness of turning America into a Third-World hellhole similar to their countries of origin? How about unfairness of letting illegals and their progeny to appropriate for themselves – through no virtue of their own – a large part of the country that we and our ancestors have built? How about unfairness of pushing America to the left where prosperity and wealth end and oppression and hopelessness begin?
Go legal or go home. Enough said.
That quote should be on a tee shirt!
Only a lawyer would be appalled that someone breaking the law is arrested.
Since the illegal alien has been here for ~14 years, without any attempt to become a legal resident, even though he decided to “put down roots” by having some “anchor babies” and becoming “a leader in his church”; he still didn’t respect our laws and seems to have failed to show for a ICE hearing. Send him home & let his “wife” and kids accompany him if they wish.
As for the local LEOs: “If we find something from ICE in there, we don’t care,” said SPD Detective Patrick Michaud, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
If we withhold these municipalities’ funds for things like WELFARE, SNAP, and MEDICAID; they’ll start to care about enforcing the laws on the books.
Is there no end to this insanity? Why in the name of God do we allow these people to pick and choose what laws they will obey. Any locality that will not comply with ICE should have ALL their Federal funds witheld until they do obey. Also there should be legal consequences to those officials who do not comply.
jmac67, if you recall, their “justification” for “sanctuary cities” and states is that if illegals are afraid they will be deported if they call the police, they will not turn to the police to report crimes being committed. THIS is their excuse for allowing VERMIN like Kate Steinle’s killer and numerous OTHER violent criminals to be released into the wild to commit MORE crimes against innocent Americans! And like most EVERYTHING liberals advocate, it is a LIE based on a false and dishonest premise to justify breaking the law.
Regardless of HOW many tears they weep for the “poor” illegals, the fact remains that since said illegals violated our laws to illegally invade our country, they are CRIMINALS, and therefore SHOULD fear law enforcement, if things were not so messed up by LIBERALS who think laws are only “suggestions” they are free to ignore if it suits their agenda.
Their tears of “compassion” are PARTICULARLY infuriating, because we ALL KNOW they don’t give a DAMN about the “poor little illegals”–except for the VOTES they are ILLEGALLY casting in our elections. They can’t vote if they are NOT HERE–therefore their great “concern” for keeping them IN the United States.
This is a very sad situation. The intent of the law is to deport ‘Criminals”. Unfortunately for this man, since he never made an effort in 14 years to apply for citizenship, he should have known he was taking a huge risk. My heart goes out to him, but he is a criminal.
Hey, here’s a thought: If your home country is in turmoil and there’s gang violence all about you and you feel your life is in danger, head for SOUTH America–not north. Go to Chile, go to Brazil, go to Peru, go to Guyana. But don’t head north. They speak Spanish everywhere down there, so you should fit in real well from the jump. Good luck, and don’t call us.
Sorry, but being here illegally makes Mr. Macarreno a lawbreaker. The government did not create his problem, he did. If his family suffers, he is to blame. It states that his children are citizens just because they were born here. No other country has such a loose policy, children of aliens are not readily granted citizenship as was the case here for the longest time. That policy should be reinstated!
j0e23006, we really, REALLY need to repeal the 14th Amendment–which was intended ONLY to make citizens of chldren born to newly-freed African slaves after the Civil War–but has been PERVERTEDLY interpreted to justify “anchor babies.”
Senator Jacob M. Howard of Michigan, who WROTE the 14th Amendment ALSO wrote in his writings ABOUT that Amendment that it was NOT intended to make citizens of children born on American soil to foreign nationals! The Commucrats simply IGNORED that little detail in their zeal to “reinterpret” this Amendment to justify their “anchor baby” BS.
The damned Commucrats will ALWAYS use their bastardized interpretation of this Amendment to create mischief as long as it remains on the books. REPEAL IT and the problem is solved.
The worst kind of illegal alien is one who commits even more crimes after they invade our country.
The second worst kind is the illegal alien who breaks our immigration laws, and then complains about being treated “unfairly”.
Deport anyone who is here illegally. Period.
It actually is helping them since they’re so proud of being Mexican, refusing to assimilate and waving Mexican flags, ICE is just helping them get back to their third world paradise instead of just sending money back there. Arriba, hui, hui!
Maybe he can apply for Mexican citizenship, I hear they’re running out of people and have a very liberal immigration policy.
Does it really need repeating that someone who sneaks over the border illegally already IS a criminal?
Yes. It needs repeating loudly and often
Well, first of all, ILLEGALS calling police for help is just an illegal stealing one MORE taxpayer-provided service to which he is NOT ENTITLED, because he and his HORDE of offspring that he was so “concerned” about SHOULD NOT BE HERE in the first place! Like the public school educations for all his ANCHOR BABIES is paid for by American taxpayers, and likely, so is their FREE medical care and other benefits. He is a CRIMINAL, and that is the chance you take when you ILLEGALLY enter a country and stay here for DECADES, wile hiding from those who enforce the laws you have broken. That’s what criminals do–because they are BREAKING THE LAW.
All the lib-tard sob stories about what a SAINT he is will not change that. Would they be so sympathetic about a guy who had robbed their house and managed to escape the police for decades before he was finally caught? Would they broadcast sob stories about what a good “citizen” THAT guy had been all those years? HOW is this guy different?
“…Would they be so sympathetic about a guy who had robbed their house and managed to escape the police for decades…” Actually, they probably would. You underestimate their fanaticism. Women in Europe have been known to apologize to their rapists. An English politician proclaimed how much he regretted that the migrant who robbed him was deported. These people went off the deep end a while ago…