Illegal alien who stole US government benefits for 37 years gets 37 months in prison

A Mexican citizen with more than 40 aliases who admitted to stealing more than $350,000 in government benefits was sentenced Friday to 37 months in federal prison, equaling one month of custody for every year he lived in the U.S. with a stolen identity.
Federal prosecutors say Tijuana resident Andres Avelino Anduaga, 66, somehow obtained a U.S. citizen’s birth certificate in 1980, and then used that identification to obtain a social security number and California driver’s license.
With those documents, Anduaga was able to fraudulently obtain government benefits from federal, state and local agencies, including nearly $250,000 in illicit Social Security benefits, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey D. Hill said.
Anduaga also got MediCal health benefits that he was not eligible for and caused a loss to the state of California in excess of $100,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Even after his Social Security was terminated in 2016, Anduaga signed up for CalFresh/Supplemental Nutrition benefits and continued to receive those benefits until his arrest last November, court documents show.
U.S. District Judge John Houston sentenced Anduaga for theft of public property and being in the U.S. illegally.
Anduaga admitted in his plea that despite being deported twice — in 1994 and 2000 — he was able to return and travel freely between the United States and Mexico using a U.S. passport that he obtained via the same stolen identity he used to defraud public assistance programs.
“What this guy was doing was ridiculous,” Hill told the Union-Tribune in a phone interview after Friday’s sentencing.
“This is one of the longest frauds, and one of the highest-dollar losses, if not the highest, that I’ve ever seen,” said Hill, who’s assigned to investigate and prosecute Social Security fraud in San Diego and Imperial counties. “It’s also the longest custodial sentence (for Social Security fraud) at least since I arrived in 2014.”
The case against Anduaga was a tricky one, Hill said, and prosecutors are still not sure if Anduaga is even the defendant’s true name, or if he’s 66 years old, as he claims.
“He had at least 40 different (aliases),” Hill said.
What prosecutors were able to determine was that Anduaga had previously committed four felonies and 17 misdemeanors — all for non-violent offenses — since 1973. Three of the felony offenses were committed after 1980, when he assumed the stolen identity.
Initially, investigators believed Anduaga was a legitimate U.S. citizen who was breaking the rules by receiving government aid while living in Tijuana.
“That’s very endemic when you have high rent on one side of the border, cheap rent on the other side,” Hill said.
The case took a turn when a second person in Oceanside tried to commit identity theft against the same man whose identity Anduaga had stolen in 1983. That led investigators to discover Anduaga’s prior criminal history, his previous deportations and his prolific, nearly four-decade-long scam.
“He cost taxpayers lots of money,” Hill said. “And those funds were stolen from the most needy.”
City News Service contributed to this report.
Only 37 months in prison. This felon / illegal alien should be hung right at the Mexican border. Another sympathetic Judge / liberal!
I agree. 1 mo in prison for EVERY YEAR of this level of fraud?? How lame.
He should also pay us back what he stole from us!! WITH INTEREST!!
No kidding!!! If an American citizen got caught doing this they would take everything, put them in jail and throw away the key! If you’re an illegal you don’t have to be afraid of the IRS cause they’ll go after citizens first…guess it’s just easier!
I agree. SEIZE all of his assets.. JUST LIKE YOU or i would suffer, if we stole this level of money from the govt.
THEN HANG HIM along the border, with a sign around his neck saying “YOU WILL be next if you keep coming in and stealing our money!”
And we get to pay for his upkeep for another 3 years. Whoopee.
Hence why scumbags like this, illegal invaders that is, shouldn’t be jailed in OUR PRISONS On OUR DIME.. BUT promptly hung, and draped over the border. OR IF we have to send them to prison, send them to a MEXICAN PRISON and make THEM pay for it.
Obscene. Who the hell was the judge in this case?
Probably another obama libtard commucrat appointee..
Multiply that by the 40-50 million illegals over here and it turns into a lot of money!
Time to hang judges along with the perpetrator.
Just got a notice from IRS that someone attempted (or is) using my SS# for employment! No other information was given or what they are going to do about it! Then I read an article about stolen tax returns by these type of criminals and that there is nothing in place at IRS to deal with this crap! This is EXACTLY why Donald Trump was elected! This bum should have gotten life! When he gets out he “might” get deported but he will come back and do it again! If an American citizen got caught defrauding the IRS do you think they would only get 37 months in jail?…or get to keep all their assets? I think not! I am so disgusted with these liberal/progressive criminal loving idiots who are putting American citizens in a second class position!!!
In instances where you get notified someone’s tryed to use your SSN, i would LOVE IT< if you knew, WHERE/When and for WHAT it was used for, so you if needed, could track down the scumbag who's doing so…
I want my tax dollars back from these corrupt politicians who use OUR MONEY to benefit their agendas. Enough of this. Taxation without representation!!! We should be able to say where I money goes and I would first start with Congress and work down to the state officials and city officials. NO MORE RAISES FOR TEN YEARS and Take all their bonuses and lobbyist money away from them.
Anduaga and Obama have a lot in common from fake birth certificates, many false identifies, and excessive leeching off the American tax payers.
“It’s also the longest custodial sentence (for SS fraud) at least since I [Spec Asst US Atty Jeffrey Hill] arrived in 2014.”
But not long enough, Mr. Hill. Four previous felonies, multiple counts of fraud, here illegally. The cretin should be caged for the rest of his sorry existence.
Build that wall, Mr. President!
Any dishonest people reading that story will correctly come to the conclusion that the benefits from stealing SS benefits VASTLY outweigh the costs due to the risk of getting caught.