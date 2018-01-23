Illegal Alien Uber driver charged with 4 rapes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Mexican Uber driver living in the U.S. illegally was charged Monday with raping, assaulting and robbing young women in California, prosecutors said.
Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez’s four alleged victims are between 19 and 22 years old and three were intoxicated when they were assaulted, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow told reporters.
Officials said Alarcon-Nunez was not always driving for Uber when he picked up those women but said the alleged crimes show that the company should improve its driver screening process, Dow said.Alarcon-Nunez, 39, faces 10 criminal charges including forcible rape, rape of an intoxicated victim, oral copulation of an intoxicated victim and first degree burglary. It wasn’t immediately known if Alarcon-Nunez has an attorney. His arraignment was scheduled for later Monday.
Detectives are looking for potential witnesses and trying to determine if there are additional victims in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties northwest of Los Angeles, where the Alarcon-Nunez had been driving for Uber since September of last year, Dow said. He had a valid California license issued in 2015.
Prosecutors said Alarcon-Nunez solicited rides as an Uber driver, targeting drunk women. Then he drove women to their homes, assaulted them, and stole property including cellphones, computers, and jewelry, officials said.
He collected his fare payments through the smartphone app Venmo to disguise his identity and his Uber records, officials said.
Alarcon-Nunez has also gone by the name “Bruno Diaz” and his Venmo username was “Brush Bat,” prosecutors said.
Predators in cars parked outside bars or restaurants “jump in front of the actual Uber driver and they will take someone unsuspecting to their home. And that’s a way of putting someone at risk, and in this case that’s exactly what’s alleged to have happened,” Dow said.
Dow urged Uber users to make sure they are getting in the car of the correct driver by verifying the license plate and other information provided to clients.
DNA evidence helped lead detectives to Alarcon-Nunez, who was arrested at his Santa Maria home last week, Dow said. The alleged crimes are said to have occurred in December and January in San Luis Obispo, a city of about 45,000 with a large population of college students.
Dow urged Uber and other ride-hailing companies to beef up background checks. Uber spokesman Michael Amodeo did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Alarcon-Nunez returned to the U.S. illegally after a voluntary deportation from New Mexico in 2005, officials said. Dow did not have details about why he was deported or whether he has a criminal record in the U.S.
Alarcon-Nunez’s immigration status will not have a bearing on the prosecution, Dow said. He could face life in prison if convicted on all charges.
Let him serve his life sentence in a MEXICAN prison. Why should American taxpayers support this piece of **** for the rest of his worthless life? If mexico refuses to cooperate, send him back to them in pieces.
The communist jurists in communist Kalifornia when this illegal alien scumbag is tried, will probably let this clown go. Secondly, the purpose of sanctuary cities, according to the liberals, is that illegal aliens will report illegal aliens who commit crimes, to the police. How did that work out in this case and cases like Kate Steinle, liberal loons?
Just one more example where THE PEOPLE got taken for a ride, with Shut down Schumer, Pelosi and the Democrats doing the actual importation hiring of Democrat agenda driving drivers of dangerous illegality. This illegal alien just did to his customers on the streets and in his vehicle, what the Democrat party does to THEIR customers, THE PEOPLE, via government, which is to redistribute hard earned LEGAL wealth in government theft and mismanagement, from the legal to the illegal, disguised as government taxes, and molest the minds of your children in public education, whose bodies get illegally molested in vehicles upon reaching a legal molesting age,,,, but their brains have not caught up with the fact that it is molestation by any and other means, just like the voters have not caught up, but ARE catching up to the actual social molestation of an unwanted debilitating invasion disguised as a benign but in actuality ILLEGAL immigration of people, whose mindset allows them to break laws no matter how large or small, in order to get their way,,,which is indeed a powerful reflection of the modern Democrat mind, and ACTIONS.
Remember that Democrats support illegal aliens coming into America. They put people like this rapist and the man who shot Kate Steinle ahead of law abiding citizens. They proved it with the shutdown.
Is MS-13 in your schools? Are illegal aliens selling drugs to your kids? Thank the Democrats. They are fighting tooth and nail to keep these criminals in America.