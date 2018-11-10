Illegal alien released by sanctuary county charged with triple murder

An illegal immigrant released by a “sanctuary city” county in New Jersey was charged this week with a triple homicide halfway across the country in Missouri, authorities said Friday.
Luis Rodrigo Perez stands accused of being the gunman in a shooting spree last week that claimed the lives of two men and one woman, at two different homes.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it tried to deport Perez after he was arrested on domestic violence charges in Middlesex County, New Jersey, last year. But the county, which has a non-cooperation policy with ICE, refused to alert the feds when it released Perez in February of this year, ICE said.
“Had ICE’s detainer request in December 2017 been honored by Middlesex County Jail, Luis Rodrigo Perez would have been placed in deportation proceedings and likely sent home to his country — and three innocent people might be alive today,” said Corey Price, acting ICE executive associate director.
This is an excerpt. Read more at the Washington Times.
Once again, the problem is simple. Send him to the electric chair.
Then find all the people responsible for letting him go free. Everyone involved in approving the sanctuary city status. Send them all to prison forever as accessories to multiple murders.
And then these subversives actually have the gall to go on TV and act like they’re keeping people safe by getting rid of all the guns.
Democrat = Death.
And that’s before you throw abortion into the mix. After that forget it. We’ve got more blood on our hands (as a nation) than Hitler and Stalin combined. Closing in on Chairman Mao.
Nobody will ever be investigated, they are all democrats, just like the re-elected not convicted child molester mrnendez. That shd give a gigantic clue how corrupt new jersey politics are.
[Then find all the people responsible for letting him go free. Everyone involved in approving the sanctuary city status. Send them all to prison forever as accessories to multiple murders.]
I’ve been saying for years now. TILL WE START seeing these cretins, getting charged as accessories, for all the crimes the illegal invaders, they let free, commit. THEY WILL Keep doing so.
Just hook him up and turn him into a big fuse that’s too small to handle the load.
Why waste the power. Just put a .45 in his head.
Everyone who reads this should forward to every shame-stream-media in the country! FLOOD them with “not-fake-news” until they GAG!
Translation: Yet ANOTHER of the conniving Commucrats’ pet illegals proves to be something other than the angelic CHOIRBOY they are ALWAYS portrayed to be, the better to keep them IN the US and VOTING (after all, they can’t VOTE if they are not HERE–and that is ALL that matters to the conniving Commucrats. These illegal voters can murder MILLIONS, and the Commucrats won’t CARE, as long as they keep voting DEMOCRAT) .
And if you don’t believe ILLEGALS are ILLEGALLY voting in our elections by the MILLIONS, then I’ve got a GREAT piece of oceanfront property in Oklahoma I’ll sell you REAL cheap!
Perhaps its time the FAMILIES of the victims, start SUING the pants off these mayors, prison wardens etc, who RELEASE these crooks, for being accessories.. Sue for wrongful death.
The Sanctuary city that did not cooperate with ICE, is directly RESPONSIBLE for the deaths of those 3 people in Missouri ! If ICE had been informed, as they SHOULD have been when he was released, he would have been DEPORTED, and those 3 people would not be dead.