Illegal alien killed Shakopee woman

The man charged with fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Shakopee before slashing his own throat has a criminal history that led to his deportation to Mexico as an illegal immigrant several years ago, federal officials said Tuesday.

Enedelia Perez Garcia, 27, died in the man’s apartment on Aug. 12 from “multiple stab wounds all over her body,” according to a second-degree murder charge filed Monday against Fraider Diaz-Carbajal, 35.

Garcia was killed late that afternoon during an argument at the residence in the 1200 block of Taylor Street, roughly 5 miles west of her Shakopee home, police said.

Diaz-Carbajal was treated at the scene for his wounds and hospitalized in critical condition. He was booked into jail Monday.

Federal immigration authorities were notified of Diaz-Carbajal’s jailing because “his immigration status is in question,” Police Capt. Craig Robson said Tuesday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesman Shawn Neudauer said Diaz-Carbajal has three drunken-driving convictions and another for domestic assault on his record. A federal immigration judge in December 2012 ordered him deported to Mexico, and ICE officers carried out that order two days later, Neudauer said.

“Since then, he illegally reentered the United States, which is a felony,” the ICE spokesman said.

You Might Like







A woman who also lives in the apartment told officers that she heard Garcia and Diaz-Carbajal arguing and then Garcia yell “drop the knife,” according to the criminal complaint.

She went to Diaz-Carbajal’s bedroom and saw him pinning Garcia against the bed and stabbing her, the complaint continued. She then saw him slash his own throat, leaving a cut 6 to 8 inches long. He also stabbed himself several times in the abdomen, the complaint added.

The woman said Garcia and Diaz-Carbajal had been dating for three years before they broke up about a month ago. Authorities have yet to disclose what prompted the argument.

An online fundraising effort has been initiated on behalf of Garcia’s mother, who wants to have her daughter buried in Mexico.

The page’s sponsor said that Garcia’s killer was her former boyfriend and that Garcia leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter who lives in California.

Authorities also have yet to reveal a motive behind the incident other than to say it involves domestic violence.

___

(c)2018 the Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Visit the Star Tribune (Minneapolis) at www.startribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]