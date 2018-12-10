Illegal alien indicted for deadly stabbing his underage former girlfriend to death

A 20-year-old Long Branch man repeatedly texted and called his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend for hours before tracking her down and stabbing her to death in September, authorities said.

Bryan Cordero-Castro was indicted on murder charges for allegedly stabbing Madison Wells to death outside a Long Branch home on the night of Sept. 8, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor`s Office.

A grand jury returned a five-count indictment charging Cordero-Castro with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, third-degree attempted escape and fourth-degree stalking, according to a news release.

Wells, a junior at Long Branch High School, had recently broken up with Cordero-Castro at the time of the murder, after a roughly 10-month-long relationship, authorities said.

Cordero-Castro didn`t handle the break up well, calling and texting his ex-girlfriend continuously during the nine-hour period leading up to the murder, according to the prosecutor`s office.

The accused eventually tracked down Wells at a home on Van Pelt Place, where she agreed to meet Cordero-Castro outside to speak to him. “A few minutes after going outside, Madison stumbled back into the house and collapsed on the floor from the stab wounds to her chest,” according to the release.

Authorities responded to the scene at 10:42 p.m. and found Wells lying on the living room floor severely injured. She was taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch where she was pronounced dead at 11:25 p.m.

Cordero-Castro was arrested at his cousin`s home on Morris Avenue about two hours after the murder and taken to Long Branch police headquarters, authorities said.

After being taken into custody, he tried to escape by running out of the booking room. He was quickly stopped and secured by Long Branch Detective Sgt. Brendan Cahill and Officer Evan Morell, according to the statement.

Cordero-Castro, a Guatemalan native who authorities say is living in the United States without authorization, waived his right to a detention hearing in September and agreed to remain locked up at the Monmouth County Jail while his case proceeds. You can see video of the hearing at the top of this story.

