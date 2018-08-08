Illegal alien ‘family’ nabbed after man found to have raped girl

A woman turned her juvenile daughter over to a sexual predator to sneak them both into the U.S. in exchange for getting the mother a job, Homeland Security officials said Tuesday, detailing one of the horrific abuses that migrants are able to make of the immigration system.
The man, Ramon Pedro, showed up at a land border crossing in Texas in April, said he was traveling with his daughter, and demanded entry into the U.S., the government says. They were processed and released under the expectation they would return for their immigration proceedings.
But late last month, the man and girl were admitted to a hospital in Fresno, California, for tuberculosis screening — and the doctors discovered the girl had been sexually assaulted.
The hospital then figured out the girl wasn’t related to Mr. Pedro at all.
“In fact, the victim’s mother told her daughter to accompany Pedro to the United States and he would secure her employment,” a Homeland Security official said.
The Huron Police Department arrested Mr. Pedro for rape, forcible sexual penetration, child endangerment and other related charges. He is being held on a $310,000 bond, according to Homeland Security.
The horrifying case comes as the surge of families — and those portraying themselves as families in order to take advantage of immigration policies — has roiled the immigration debate.
The number of families surged in recent years as smugglers figured out that adults could get more lenient treatment if they came with children in tow. While single adults are usually quickly deported, families were processed and released in the hope they would return to be deported later.
Reasons for the quick release are complex, but a major factor both the Trump and Obama administrations pointed to was a 2015 ruling by a federal judge in California who said children couldn’t be kept longer than 20 days in detention. And since the children are generally supposed to be release to parents, the government figured it had to release the families together, giving them a chance to disappear into the shadows.
At the time the Obama administration warned of bad consequences stemming from that decision, known as the Flores Settlement. One of those consequences, the government predicted, would be children getting abducted by people trying to falsely claim to be families.
Indeed the number of such cases soared by 900 percent this year, according to a Washington Times report in May.
In some cases children were kidnapped, while other cases — such as the latest report involving Mr. Pedro — children were apparently loaned to other immigrants to further the family fraud.
Huron Police Chief George Turegano said the investigation was still active and he couldn’t comment beyond the details Homeland Security had released publicly.
Judge Dolly M. Gee, the federal judge who issued the 2015 ruling blamed for creating the situation, declined to respond earlier this year to a request for comment about the abductions, other than to tell a reporter to read her rulings.
Another child raped by liberal policy
This is a mother actually selling her daughter into pedophilia. Yes, ship them all back now with no money or food as they came to rip us off. All families must leave together as family members know who is an illegal alien so that means they have committed a crime as well. No anchor babies, no families, no chain families, no DACA (which by the way the judge thinks he could block Trump and forgets that Trump is the EXECUTIVE/CEO and has right to
remove DACA illegals. Got to rid our country of Obama holdovers in courts and WH and FBI/CIA/NSA/IRS asap.
If this woman did this, she should NEVER get her child back.. Additionally that sicko rapist, should have his schlong lopped off, with a RUSTY AX.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to predict such a thing would happen. With a no separation policy without verification that the adults and children are actually parent/children, EXPECT that criminals will game the system using children as a tool to stay in the US. In fact, I predicted even worse things, such as children being kidnapped. Why is this so hard to believe? Already children are stolen in poor countries by professional beggars to get sympathy from potential alms givers.
Criminals will game the system and break laws. That is what they do for their own benefit.
Which is why we should deport BOTH the kid, AND the sicko ‘acting’ as parent..
It’s past time to impeach many of the radical, law making Federal Judges. Especially, that entire California pack of Federal Judges whose mission in life is to overturn everything Trump or any other Republican President. I keep hoping for that gigantic earthquake that will cause California to break away and take Oregon and Washington with it when they are adrift in the Pacific Ocean…Oh happy day, Oh happy day…