Illegal alien charged with rape, deported ten times

A man from Mexico, who faces allegations of raping a 13-year-old girl, had been deported 10 times. He raped the victim on a Greyhound bus that traveled through Kansas, and has been voluntarily removed from the U.S. another nine times since 2003.

Tomas Martinez-Maldonado, 38, is charged with rape in connection with a felony in the alleged Sept. 27 attack. He is being held in the Geary County jail in Junction City, and immigration records were also demanded for him this month.

A letter was signed on Dec 9, by Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the judiciary committee, along with Republican senators, Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts, and was sent to Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson. They mentioned it an extremely disturbing case and questioning how Martinez-Maldonado was able to reenter and remain in the country.

Moreover, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement also said that a detainer has been placed, and a request to turn Martinez-Maldonado over to ICE custody. Court filings show Martinez-Maldonado has two misdemeanor convictions for entering without legal permission in cases prosecuted in 2013 and 2015 in U.S. District Court of Arizona, where he was sentenced to serve 60 days and 165 days respectively.

According to the records, Martinez-Maldonado, who was charged in 2013, with entering without legal permission, a misdemeanor, had eight voluntary removals before his first deportation in 2010, which was followed by another voluntary removal that same year. He was deported five more times between 2011 and 2013.

Defense attorney said, “criminal law and immigration definitely intersect and nowadays it should be the responsibility of every criminal defense attorney to know the possible ramifications in the immigration courts.”

Next hearing is set for Jan. 10.

