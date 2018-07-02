Illegal alien arrested for starting wildfire in Colorado; over 54K acres burned

An illegal immigrant has been arrested on arson charges in connection with the Spring Creek wildfire in southern Colorado that has destroyed homes and forced evacuations.

“The initial cause of the fire was human caused,” the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in announcing the arrest of Jesper Joergensen, 52.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Reuters reported that Joergensen is not a U.S. citizen and will be handed over to U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement once he has faced the charges against him.

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.

The #SpringFire continues to burn on both sides of US 160 and the west side of CO 12. The closure of US 160 between Fort Garland and La Veta and the closure of CO 12 between Cuchara and La Veta, will continue. There is no estimated time of reopening. pic.twitter.com/MzkpNIJqOB — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 30, 2018

—————–

Joergensen Wrote About Anarchy & Railed Against Government & Jews on His Facebook Page

Jesper Joergensen, a 52-year-old non U.S. citizen from Denmark who wrote repeatedly about anarchy on social media, is accused of starting the Spring Fire in Colorado, which is the most active among multiple blazes that are causing damage to that state.

Jesper Joergensen was active on social media, where he posted about anarchy. His posts show a paranoid distrust in government of all forms, dislike of Jewish people, and support for marijuana use and gun ownership.

Joergensen Criticized Capitalism & Communism & Shared Photos of Guns on His Wall.

Joergensen’s political beliefs seemed opposed to any sort of organized economic system. For example, in one post on Facebook, he railed against both capitalism and communism. He also shared multiple photos of guns on his wall. “To all my voting friends on facebook: – I will hold you responsible for all future criminal actions of government. – You don’t like that – unfriend me, ✌” he wrote in November 2016.

Read more at Heavy.com.

#SpringFire officials confirmed the suspect charged with Arson did not start the fire intentionally @KOAA — Alasyn KOAA 5 (@alasynzimmerman) July 1, 2018

More local coverage can be found at KOAA.com.

You Might Like







VN:F [1.9.6_1107]