Illegal alien arrested for attacking wife with chainsaw was deported 11 times

A California man arrested for allegedly attacking his wife with a chainsaw was deported 11 times, authorities said.

Alejandro Villegas, 32, allegedly used a chainsaw to attack his wife in their Whittier home before fleeing in a stolen SUV on Wednesday, police said.

Whittier police responded to an attempted murder call at 3 p.m. and found Villegas’ wife “suffering from traumatic physical injuries” possibly caused by a chainsaw, police said.

Their three kids were home at the time.

The mother was taken to a trauma center where she underwent surgery, a police spokesman said , adding she’s expected to survive.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Lori Haley said Villegas is a “serial immigration violator” who had been deported 11 times since 2005. ICE did not reveal his country of origin.

Any undocumented person with a criminal background who reenters the United States illegally could face up to 20 years in federal prison, according to ICE.

You Might Like







Immigration officials lodged a detainer against Villegas and asked local authorities to notify ICE before releasing him so they could arrest him, Haley said.

ICE didn’t mention his criminal record, but the Los Angeles Times reported he pleaded no contest to a drug charge and being intoxicated in 2013. He also pleaded no contest to driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or over later that year.

Villegas was on the run and described as “armed and dangerous” before cops arrested him in Chula Vista near the Mexican border on Thursday. Police recovered the chainsaw.

Villegas was booked in Whittier City Jail on charges of attempted murder, child endangerment, hit and run, and grand theft auto.

With News Wire Services

___

(c)2018 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.ale

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 8.0/10 (3 votes cast)